You're Not A Baby Of The '80s Unless You've Seen These Movies

We all know by now that there is a so-called lost generation of kids born between 1979 and 1982. For those of us born in those years — hi, it’s me — we remember pay phones, curating mix tapes, beepers (oh beepers) and the ridiculous noise that was the AOL dial-up tone. We came of age at a particularly interesting time because we lived the first chunk of our lives in analog. Culturally, what we were raised on are the movies of the 80s (that, sure, maybe we didn’t watch in theaters but would later go to Blockbuster to rent on VHS).

These movies, as compiled completely arbitrarily by us, are the movies that defined our childhood. You simply can’t have one without the other. To be clear, these are not movies of the 90s, which are also quite good, that you should watch with your kids. These films don’t always hold up, and they aren’t always appropriate, but man are they good.

When the Scary Mommy team sat down to compile this list, we took a collective trip down major memory lane, squealing and cackling remembering these movies. So here are the ones we’ve decided define us. Come at us if you want, or simply nod and smile.

A Christmas Story

Adventures in Babysitting

Airplane!

Back to the Future

Beetlejuice

Beverly Hills Cop

Big

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing

ET

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Field of Dreams

Footloose

Ghostbusters

Glory

Gremlins

Harry and the Hendersons

Heathers

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Labyrinth

Little Shop of Horrors

Look Who's Talking

Mystic Pizza

Michael Ochs Archives/Moviepix/Getty Images

Oliver and Company

Overboard

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

Pretty Woman

Pretty In Pink

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Lucasfilm Ltd/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Say Anything

Short Circuit

Sixteen Candles

Spaceballs

Splash

Stand By Me

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images

Terminator

The Adventures of Milo and Otis

The Breakfast Club

The Great Outdoors

The Goonies

The Land Before Time

The Little Mermaid

The Neverending Story

The Princess Bride

Three Men and a Little Baby

Top Gun

Troop Beverly Hills

Uncle Buck

Weekend At Bernies

Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Willow

Working Girl