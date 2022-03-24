If you grew up in the '90s, you know that they just don't make movies like they used to. Have great films been released over the past two decades? Sure (see also: ouch, we're old). But when it comes to movies that everyone in the household can enjoy, '90s family movies are truly it. Back in the day, going to a video store on a Friday night with your fam and picking something out for movie night felt like a thrilling (and sometimes harrowing) experience. And you had to choose wisely, as you'd likely end up rewatching it all weekend and memorizing the funniest parts since you didn't have the plethora of things to watch on Netflix, Disney+, or some other streaming service. Ah, what a time it was to be alive!

The following list of suggestions includes all sorts of genres. Some will make you cry, others will make you laugh, and usually, they'll do both. That's sort of the trademark of a great '90s movie — they contain multitudes when it comes to genre. You’ll notice this list doesn’t include animated movies, though. Alas, there’s not enough time or space to mine all of the glorious animated classics that came from the decade.

So, without further ado, read on for some of the best ‘90s family movies to watch with your kids. After all, how else will you show them what the good old days had to offer?

Favorite Quintessential ‘90s Family Movies

1. Babe (1995)

Universal Pictures/Moviepix/Getty Images

Did every movie in the '90s involve some sort of talking animal? It feels like it. There are a ton of great films about the bond between a human and their pet, but Babe is the OG. It's about a little piglet from a county fair who wants to do the work of a sheepdog, making friends and foes on the farm along the way — most notably his farmer, Arthur Hoggett. While Babe goes through a lot in the movie, he doesn't perish, so it's all a happy ending at the end of the day. So happy, in fact, that there were sequels made (in case your kids get attached to the little guy). In 1998, Babe: A Pig In The City followed the eponymous pig and Hoggett on a trip off the farm.

2. Homeward Bound (1993)

Reed Smoot/Buena Vista Pictures

If your kid is super sensitive, this movie might not be for them. Homeward Bound gets very sappy at times but is ultimately a cute family flick that all ages can enjoy. It centers on three pets: Chance, an enthusiastic bulldog (voiced by Michael J. Fox); Shadow, a wise old golden retriever (voiced by Don Ameche); and a cat named Sassy that's, well, sassy (voiced by Sally Field). They all get dropped off at a family friend's house when their owner's family goes on vacation. But the three start to freak out and worry that they've been left for good, so they talk it out and hit the road, trekking through the wilderness to find their way home.

3. Beethoven (1992)

Victor J. Kemper/Universal Pictures

See? It seems like all '90s movies center on animals. This one is about a slobbering St. Bernard who breaks into a family's house, and while the dad initially doesn't want him, the rest of the family adores the guy and takes him in. Over the years, Beethoven (who doesn't talk) takes care of the household and becomes a beloved family member. But when an evil veterinarian (played by Stanley Tucci, bonus!) tries to euthanize him, Beethoven must fend for his life. Generations of kids love this movie so much that sequels just keep on coming — four in all and then three other standalone films based on the big pup.

4. The Sandlot (1993)

John Bramley/20th Century Fox

One of the most iconic '90s movies of all time, The Sandlot tells the story of a group of young boys who hang out over a summer. They play baseball, of course, face off with a terrifying neighbor dog that threatens them at every turn, and shamelessly flirt with the older lifeguards at the community pool. This coming-of-age story is a must-watch for any family in *any* decade. If only so your kids know what you mean when you say, "You're killing me, Smalls."

5. Flubber (1997)

Dean Cundey/Buena Vista Pictures

Comedic genius that he was, the late great Robin Williams made quite a few beloved movies in the '90s. There are a ton to pick from, but Flubber is a great entry point, especially if you have younger kids. In it, he plays a wild scientist who creates a rubber substance that he calls Flubber. He gets so excited about it that he misses his own wedding to his girlfriend (played by Marcia Gay Harden) and ultimately has to use the flubber to win her back, to varying results.

More '90s Movies to Watch With the Family