Quick! Where’s your beach towel?
Spring is around the corner, and just beyond that, is summer. When you’re ready for a beach vacation, TripAdvisor wants to make sure you can make the most of those PTO hours and frequent flyer miles by steering you toward the best beaches in the world.
Roberto Moiola/Sysaworld/Getty Images
Located in Fernando de Noronha, Brazil, this secluded spot is backed by gorgeous cliffs. It’s home to warm, salty waves and doesn’t attract the usual throng of beachgoers, making Baia do Sancho the perfect place to literally hide out from the stress of real life.
João Vianna/Moment/Getty Images