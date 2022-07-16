The best cheap sunglasses are durable enough to go where you go, which means they can handle being tossed in your purse or carry-on without a second thought. But saving money doesn’t mean surrendering to not-so-cute shades. These 11 picks can take you from the beach to brunch without batting an eye. With all that UV protection, the only glares you’ll be getting are the looks of jealous passersby wondering where you got those glasses.

We’ve hand-picked trendy frames in of-the-moment colors as well as perennial favorites like Jackie O-style cat eyes (hey, they’re a classic for a reason). Whether you’re looking for round frames, aviators, the best polarized lenses, or just a solid backup pair to stash in your beach tote, we have your eyes covered.

At these prices, you can afford to experiment with new styles and stock up on sunglasses for the whole family. Don’t miss our picks for the best sunglasses for babies and the most stylish sunnies for toddlers, too.

01 Best Round Frames Amazon SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses for Women Men Retro Vintage Shades Large Plastic Frame Sunnies SJ2067 With 9 colors to choose from and over 24,000 reviews, you can feel good adding these to your cart. $24.99 $15.98 See on Amazon Round sunglasses are flattering to multiple face shapes, and these SOJOS classic round sunnies come in nine trendy colors, all with 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. Reviewers can’t stop talking about how lightweight and comfortable they are to wear, with one shopper writing, “I usually buy cheap glasses and break them within a couple days. I decided to buy these in hopes they would last me longer and OMG they are made so well and are going to last me forever. They are so comfy and don’t give me a headache like most do!”

02 Best Square Frames Amazon MEETSUN Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Classic Retro Designer Style Choose from 29 different colors—enough to match every outfit. $25.99 $12.96 See on Amazon These square sunglasses have the best of both worlds: quality polarized lenses and an affordable price. The 29 color combinations make it easy to go bold or stock up on classic colors. Reviewers are obsessed with the quality of the polarized lenses: “The clarity with these is amazing. It’s like a whole different experience when I’m out on the water as opposed to other sunglasses I own. I can actually SEE everything so clearly. They are durable and fit amazingly! I fell in the water twice and they stayed on my face!”

03 Best Aviators Amazon Livhò Sunglasses for Men Women Aviator Polarized Metal Mirror UV 400 Lens Protection The maverick of sunglasses in a two-pack you can share with your favorite sidekick. $14.99 See on Amazon Aviators are back. Stock up on two pairs for the price of one with this affordable set from Livhò, an Italian brand founded in Milan by Alessandro Zocchi and designer Marco Masin. Some aviators can dominate your face, but reviewers found these to be just right: “These are super lightweight and very flattering, especially if you have a round or heart-shaped face. They are not oversized like a lot of aviator glasses lately, but they're not *small*— like the perfect happy medium.”

04 Best Statement Sunglasses Amazon SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses for Women Men Big Trendy Sunnies SJ2115 Bold frames reviewers love. $19.99 $12.74 See on Amazon Statement sunglasses don’t have to break the bank. These SOJOS oversized frames come in 11 on-trend color combinations, plus they have polarized lenses to protect your eyes. If you don’t mind strangers coming up to you and asking, “Where did you get those?” these sunglasses are for you. Reviewer Jiggy writes: “These sunglasses are perfect. Polarized and trendy and look more expensive than they actually were.”

05 Best Rectangle Frames Amazon DUSHINE Polarized Sunglasses for Women Classic Retro Style 100% UV Protection A pair and a spare for under $20. $15.99 See on Amazon Classically cool in both tortoiseshell and solid frame patterns, these cheap rectangle frames are flattering and budget-friendly. Reviewers love the polarized lenses and comfort of these sunglasses: “They are lightweight, stylish and do a great job blocking the sun. Definitely a great price on 2 pairs! I would definitely recommend these!” says one happy shopper.

06 Best Sunglasses For Small Faces Amazon Carfia Vintage Round Polarized Sunglasses for Women UV Protection Hand-Crafted Acetate Eyewear CA5288 Small frames that are big on style. $24.99 See on Amazon It can be hard to find sunglasses that don’t take up your whole face, especially if you have a more petite frame. These sunglasses from Carfia feature polarized lenses in a lightweight frame that flatters small faces. Reviewers love the included carrying case and cleaning cloth and rave that they look like designer frames — without the designer price: “I have a very difficult time finding sunglasses that fit my face because my face (and head)... These glasses are perfect for me. I am very impressed with the quality as they feel like quality sunglasses (Ray Bans, Tom Ford), just without the label.”

07 Best Sporty Sunglasses Amazon Polarized Wrap Around Sport Sunglasses for Men Women UV400 Sports Sun Glasses Glasses that go from running to biking to tennis lessons. $15.99 See on Amazon These wraparound unisex sunglasses from Nitrogen have over 10,000 reviews sharing why they’re perfect for cycling, running, playing tennis, or working out outdoors, so we’ll just share one: “I have taken them on over 1,000 miles of biking and kayaking to date and they have not failed.” We like that they’re comfortable and stay put when you’re on the move. And with 35 colors priced at $15.99 each, you can own as many pairs as you do leggings.

08 More Round Sunglasses Amazon WearMe Pro - Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses These lightweight metal frames are easy to wear and with over 15,000 reviews, you can feel confident slipping them on for a day in the sun. $15.99 See on Amazon We’re partial to the gold frames with black lenses, but with six other color combinations like smoke green or gold and pink mirrored lenses, these classic round sunglasses are far from boring. Some cheap sunglasses look, well, cheap. But reviewers say these WearMe Pro frames look and feel like a pair of designer sunglasses. Reviewer Christina says, “For the money you can’t beat em! These look amazing on my face like a $300 pair of sunglasses.”

09 Best Cheap Prescription Sunglasses Zenni Zenni Round Glasses 208425 Customizable prescription sunglasses that you can digitally try on before you buy. $12.95 See on Zenni Zenni is a great place to find affordable glasses online, and for just $12.95 you can get these trendy round frames with UV-protected prescription lenses. But less pricey doesn't have to mean boring: You can choose from over 20 tint shades and select extra options like polarized lenses, a mirrored tint, or multifocal or readers options for a small upcharge. Reviewers swear by the anti-scratch coating and the ease of ordering. "The website was user-friendly and easy to navigate. One excellent feature was the ability to take a picture of yourself and try on various frames on your actual face versus a model's face," says one reviewer. "I ordered from Zenni a few years ago, and have since tried three or four other online glasses sites (Coastal, Firmoo, Warby Parker). This pair is my new favorite. They are shaped exactly like a pair from Warby Parker, and fit me better for only $12, not $95," says another.

10 Best Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon FEISEDY Polarized Vintage Sunglasses American Square Jackie O Cat Eye Sunglasses B2451 Serious Jackie O vibes. $19.99 $16.15 See on Amazon You can’t go wrong with classic cat eye frames, and over 6,000 reviewers rave about these oversized frames from Feisedy. Shoppers praised not only the timeless style, but the comfort and the practicality of their polarized lenses, with some saying they even fit over their regular eyeglasses. One reviewer wrote: “These glasses are both comfortable and classy, with a wide enough frame for my face so they aren't squeezing my head.”

11 Best Retro ‘90s Sunglasses Amazon BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women Retro Driving Glasses 90’s Vintage Fashion Narrow Square Frame UV400 Protection Nostalgic ‘90s sunglasses without the over-tweezed eyebrows. $12.95 See on Amazon If you want ‘90s style at pre-inflation prices, consider these small rectangular frames from BUTABY. They’re compact enough to stash in smaller spaces like glove compartments and purse pockets and inject a bit of fun into everyday eye care. But what reviewers are most excited about are the TRL-worthy frames: “The shape of these glasses are everything! Every time I’m wearing them I get so many compliments on them.”

Life in plastic has never felt so fantastic. These affordable sunglasses are ready to go wherever you go this summer. Plus, you can feel good knowing the money you saved can go toward more important things, like making summer memories with your family.