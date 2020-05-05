Don’t Sweat It: The 23 Best Deodorants For Women’s Underarms AND Private Parts
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Looking for the best deodorant for your armpits … and perhaps other various *private parts* (yep, we’re talking vag and butt deodorant)? You’ve come to the right place. Also, you’re not alone: For the record “best deodorant for smelly armpits female” is a common search term, so there you have it. Now, let’s get into it! Sweat: It’s a necessary bodily function—and a sign that your body is working properly—but between pit stains, wetness, clothing discoloration (see also: best laundry detergents! We have your back), and odor, perspiration can be the source of some real unpleasantness. Enter: deodorants that actually work. The new options available to fight sweat and the bacteria that make it smell bad are plentiful—which isn’t totally surprising because exactly no one wants damp and/or smelly pits. So which are the best non-toxic deodorants for women and feminine deodorants for, um, “down there”? We’ve done a deep dive to find out.
What to look for (and avoid) in women’s deodorant:
You can usually spot all-natural deodorants from the label, as most brands want to make it clear that they are using clean ingredients. According to dermatology specialist Jennifer M. Wong, if things aren’t so clear, you can always search for natural ingredients on the back of deodorant products. Look for ingredients like clove oil, orange peel oil, cacao seed butter, and the word “natural” in general.
Wong also said it’s important to avoid certain products in deodorants. Things such as parabens, aluminum chloride, triclosan, phthalates, parfum, and alcohol are huge no-no’s! But luckily most of these are not found in natural and vegan deodorants.
“Parabens are added to many over-the-counter products,” Wong adds. “The reason to avoid parabens is because they mimic the effect of estrogen, thus confusing the body’s endocrine system.”
What’s the best natural deodorant for sweat?
Perspiration occurs for various reasons—and not all sweat is the same. An ass-kicking cardio class isn’t going to produce the same type of sweat as stressing out over a work deadline, for example. Other conditions can cause excessive sweating, like menopause (fun) or hyperhidrosis (delightful). Talk to your doc if you’re concerned about your sweat, or if you’ve noticed any changes in the past month or so.
For athletes in particular, Wong suggests natural deodorants such as Native or Schmidt’s (which we’ve included in the list below!).
What’s the best women’s deodorant for odor?
Luckily, there are lots of awesome options to choose from! Whether you prefer a solid deodorant, a cream for sensitive skin, or a deodorant wipe for a quick cool-down, finding the right pick for your specific needs is totally no sweat. (Sorry!) And don’t for a second think that you can skip deodorant now that we’re heading into the cooler months. Guess what? Between trips to the apple orchard, leaf-peeping adventures with the kiddos, and achieving that vital work-life balance (homeschooling and working from home), you’re still going to sweat buckets!
Best Natural Deodorant
For both natural deo newbies and veterans alike, Humble has it all: amazing fragrances, smooth application for sensitive skin, an affordable price tag, and a clean formula that really works. (Oh, and we should mention that Jason Mamoa loves the stuff. Whaaaat?!) While all these factors make Humble a fantastic deodorant for women, it’s a great choice for the men in your life, too. Choose from scents like Bergamot and Ginger, Mountain Lavender, and Palo Santo & Frankincense (Jason’s fave) to keep your pits smellin’ fine. If you’re still skeptical whether this stuff will do the trick, you’ll appreciate the brand’s 30-day 100% money-back guarantee. See more scents and products on the Humble website.
Prone to rashes or other irritation from deodorants and soaps? Go for a pick that prevents odor and perspiration without aluminum, parabens, phtalates, and talc. Native’s one of the best deodorants for women and men with sensitive skin–and it’s never tested on animals! Everybody wins.
You’ll love the aromatic fragrances and glide-on texture of Curie’s clean, aluminum-free deodorant stick, making it a worthy choice if you’re looking to “make the switch.” Scents like Orange Neroli, White Tea, and Grapefruit Cassis will have people asking if you’re wearing a new perfume. In order to make the transition even easier, pair it with Curie’s brand-new Clay Detox Mask for pits and pores, because fun fact: It can take a week or two for your armpits to detox those stinky toxins from aluminum-laden deodorants, and masking can help.
Schmidt’s deodorants are known for their super-appealing scents and natural ingredients. This rose and vanilla scent smells airy and fresh, as opposed to floral in a cloying way. Even better, this aluminum-free formula is super budget-friendly, and FYI – there’s a $1.27 off coupon you can check off for more savings on Amazon.
Love your body and our planet with one of Humankind’s refillable deodorants. You heard it first: This natural deodorant is scientifically proven to eliminate B.O.-causing bacteria (such as Staphylococcus hominis) 40 percent faster than other leading natural deodorants. We’re big fans of the aluminum-free formula that’s derived solely from plants and minerals. If a fresh, powdery scent isn’t your thing, there are four unique scents (Eucalyptus, Lavender-Citrus, Rosemary-Mint, and Coconut) to choose from. Or simply go the unscented route!
With this deodorant starter kit from Peach, you’ll be all set to incorporate sustainability into your daily routine. The kit comes with one Forever Deodorant Case along with the refillable scented deodorant stick. You’ve got your choice between Cucumber Sage, Citrus Vetiver, and Coconut Jasmine! Each one is 100% natural, vegan, and will leave you feeling and smelling fresh.
Love Beauty and Planet’s deodorant is aluminum free and vegan, and it smells absolutely lovely (the scent is derived from organic coconut oil and ethically sourced ylang ylang extract). With powerful, plant-based ingredients, this stick protects your underarms for 24 hours. Even the packaging is earth-friendly: the recyclable canisters are made from 43% recycled plastic.
Another natural option that’s free of baking soda and aluminum, this vegan deodorant uses tapioca starch to keep you dry and magnesium to stabilize underarm pH levels (and prevent odor). Violets Are Blue founder, Cynthia Besteman, created non-toxic products to use during her own breast cancer treatment, and thus, the clean beauty brand was born. The brand also donates a set of products to each woman beginning treatment at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, so this is truly a deodorant to feel good about.
Natural deodorants are finally getting their time in the sun, and we couldn’t be happier about it. Cult favorite clean-beauty brand Nécessaire has recently gotten into the game, and their version (boldly called The Deodorant, but this one might actually end your search) has quickly taken pride of place on our bathroom counter. Clean, sustainable, ageless and genderless, The Deodorant is made with mandelic acid and lactic acid to curb odor, while silica, zinc and kaolin clay help to soak up any wetness. The eucalyptus scent is light and neutral without being overpowering (just like their fan-fave body wash), and the twist-top package—created from recycled plastic, ofc—makes applying the paste to your pits way easier than using your fingers. All in all, it checks pretty much every box on our list, which is saying a lot!
This smooth formula — made with USDA organic ingredients — is made with moisturizing shea butter to soothe delicate underarm skin. Thanks to sweet-smelling lemon oil, you (and your pits) will smell fresh without the use of chemicals or artificial fragrances. Plus, you won’t find gritty, chafe-y ingredients in this silky stick. Packaged in a 1 oz. tube, it’s also the perfect size to toss in your purse or diaper bag before heading out the door.
This deodorant only has one ingredient: mineral salts, which can be effective at preventing odors when applied to clean skin. Since it’s unscented, instead of masking odor, it prevents it by creating an invisible protective layer. Amazingly, it also lasts for up to 24 hours, with the stick guaranteed to last you a whole year.
If you’re just making the switch from an aluminum-based antiperspirant (which prevents your body from sweating in the first place but can wreak havoc on your lymph nodes) to a more natural, aluminum-free option, start with Kopari’s Coconut Deodorant. The charcoal and coconut oil formula helps the body naturally detox from aluminum, which the brand notes may take one to two weeks, all the while leaving your pits soft and smooth and odor-free. Deodorants don’t stop sweat (a normal bodily function!) but do stop odors–and this one is fully plant-powered and non-toxic, so you can feel good—while you smell good. “Worth it!” says TianaTee on Sephora’s site. “I have tried other natural deodorant, and nothing has ever worked (e.g. when I switched over I would have a smell or felt like I sweat more). With this product, I didn’t notice anything like that. Product smells great and easy glide.”
You probably wouldn’t describe any armpit as rosy smelling, but you may change your mind after trying out Megababe’s Rosy Pits Deodorant, which has no alcohol, parabens, or baking soda. It’s made with a blend of natural and good-for-you ingredients like coconut, sage, vitamin E, and green tea to both moisturize and protect against odor-causing bacteria.
Cool down those overheated pits with the Ursa Major Hoppin’ Fresh Deodorant. It’s made with naturally-derived ingredients, including hops, to keep you smelling fresh, and kaolin clay, to keep your underarms dry. It has a cool scent and feel, thanks to a combination of peppermint and eucalyptus. One stick usually lasts 3-4 months.
Best Deodorant for Private Parts
Hot flashes, night sweats, boob sweat, and hormonal body odor are just some of the joys of menopause. Those fluctuating hormones can even also affect vaginal odor (yikes!). Sticking with a natural deodorant rather than adding chemicals into your body is ideal, and this pick inhibits the odor-causing bacteria on your body for up to 72 hours. Bonus: You can use it all over your body–that means anywhere you might be stinky.
Best Antiperspirant For Women Who Sweat A Lot
As if stress isn’t bad enough on its own, it can actually make you smell. Stress sweat comes from a different gland than sweat from exertion, and causes more bacteria and more odor than plain old heat-related sweat. Corpus Nº Green Natural Deodorant is the only all-natural deodorant we’ve tried that actually works to control that stress sweat odor in its tracks. The clean, plant-based formula has a *gorgeous* scent (pause for the bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom and cardamom naturally-derived fragrance) and is actually water-based and baking-soda free, meaning it’s great for sensitive skin and won’t stain your clothes.
This is the best antiperspirant for hyperhidrosis that doesn’t require a prescription, using 12% Aluminum Chloride to stop excessive sweating for up to 72 hours. It’s a pretty strong ingredient as far as perspiration goes, so we wouldn’t recommend this roll on for those who don’t have the actual diagnosed condition. For those who do, however, this pick can work wonders. As one user notes, “You have to continuously use it for a little bit and then it kicks in and is a life changer.”
Best Cream Deodorants & Deodorant Wipes
With refining charcoal, relaxing magnesium, and balancing prebiotics, Routine’s cream deodorant in Superstar helps reduce stress sweats and keep underarms healthy. It does use a gentle amount of baking soda to prevent odors, but is still appropriate for sensitive skin, and while the $28 price tag can raise eyebrows at first, a full jar lasts from three to six months.
You won’t really notice how good a deodorant is until you start sweating, and that’s when this cream formula really steps up. type:A has sweat-activated technology that creates a protective barrier to absorb sweat and eliminate odors. It’s formulated with organic aloe, coconut oil, and just the right amount of baking soda, and it comes in an easy-to-use squeeze tube.
For situations where rolling a deodorant onto your underarms isn’t exactly convenient or appropriate, deodorant wipes are a great on-the-go option. Reviewers tout these for post-gym use, as well as long road trips, camping, and even as a post-surgery pick. Bonus: These offer a quick refresh without harsh chemicals or aluminum–and they’re vegan/cruelty-free.
Found your new go-to among these best deodorants for women? This year is looking—and smelling—better already! Shop even more beauty must-haves to keep feeling your best all year long.
SHOP THE STORY
Love your body and our planet with one of Humankind’s refillable deodorants. You heard it first: This natural deodorant is scientifically proven to eliminate B.O.-causing bacteria (such as Staphylococcus hominis) 40 percent faster than other leading natural deodorants. We’re big fans of the aluminum-free formula that’s derived solely from plants and minerals. If a fresh, powdery scent isn’t your thing, there are four unique scents (Eucalyptus, Lavender-Citrus, Rosemary-Mint, and Coconut) to choose from. Or simply go the unscented route!
Hot flashes, night sweats, boob sweat, and hormonal body odor are just some of the joys of menopause. Those fluctuating hormones can even also affect vaginal odor (yikes!). Sticking with a natural deodorant rather than adding chemicals into your body is ideal, and this pick inhibits the odor-causing bacteria on your body for up to 72 hours. Bonus: You can use it all over your body–that means anywhere you might be stinky.
It’s a cheap option, and it’s an effective one. OBGYN and dermatologist-tested, FDS Intimate Deodorant is talc-free and designed for sensitive skin. You can also use it under your arms.
Prone to rashes or other irritation from deodorants and soaps? Go for a pick that prevents odor and perspiration without aluminum, parabens, phtalates, and talc. Native’s one of the best deodorants for women and men with sensitive skin–and it’s never tested on animals! Everybody wins.
Schmidt’s deodorants are known for their super-appealing scents and natural ingredients. This rose and vanilla scent smells airy and fresh, as opposed to floral in a cloying way. Even better, this aluminum-free formula is super budget-friendly, and FYI – there’s a $1.27 off coupon you can check off for more savings on Amazon.
This is the best antiperspirant for hyperhidrosis that doesn’t require a prescription, using 12% Aluminum Chloride to stop excessive sweating for up to 72 hours. It’s a pretty strong ingredient as far as perspiration goes, so we wouldn’t recommend this roll on for those who don’t have the actual diagnosed condition. For those who do, however, this pick can work wonders. As one user notes, “You have to continuously use it for a little bit and then it kicks in and is a life changer.”
If you’re just making the switch from an aluminum-based antiperspirant (which prevents your body from sweating in the first place but can wreak havoc on your lymph nodes) to a more natural, aluminum-free option, start with Kopari’s Coconut Deodorant. The charcoal and coconut oil formula helps the body naturally detox from aluminum, which the brand notes may take one to two weeks, all the while leaving your pits soft and smooth and odor-free. Deodorants don’t stop sweat (a normal bodily function!) but do stop odors–and this one is fully plant-powered and non-toxic, so you can feel good—while you smell good. “Worth it!” says TianaTee on Sephora’s site. “I have tried other natural deodorant, and nothing has ever worked (e.g. when I switched over I would have a smell or felt like I sweat more). With this product, I didn’t notice anything like that. Product smells great and easy glide.”
As if stress isn’t bad enough on its own, it can actually make you smell. Stress sweat comes from a different gland than sweat from exertion, and causes more bacteria and more odor than plain old heat-related sweat. Corpus Nº Green Natural Deodorant is the only all-natural deodorant we’ve tried that actually works to control that stress sweat odor in its tracks. The clean, plant-based formula has a *gorgeous* scent (pause for the bergamot, pink lemon, orange blossom and cardamom naturally-derived fragrance) and is actually water-based and baking-soda free, meaning it’s great for sensitive skin and won’t stain your clothes.
Another natural option that’s free of baking soda and aluminum, this vegan deodorant uses tapioca starch to keep you dry and magnesium to stabilize underarm pH levels (and prevent odor). Violets Are Blue founder, Cynthia Besteman, created non-toxic products to use during her own breast cancer treatment, and thus, the clean beauty brand was born. The brand also donates a set of products to each woman beginning treatment at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital, so this is truly a deodorant to feel good about.
With refining charcoal, relaxing magnesium, and balancing prebiotics, Routine’s cream deodorant in Superstar helps reduce stress sweats and keep underarms healthy. It does use a gentle amount of baking soda to prevent odors, but is still appropriate for sensitive skin, and while the $28 price tag can raise eyebrows at first, a full jar lasts from three to six months.
For situations where rolling a deodorant onto your underarms isn’t exactly convenient or appropriate, deodorant wipes are a great on-the-go option. Reviewers tout these for post-gym use, as well as long road trips, camping, and even as a post-surgery pick. Bonus: These offer a quick refresh without harsh chemicals or aluminum–and they’re vegan/cruelty-free.
This article was originally published on