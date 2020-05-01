Now that it’s finally warmer than 30 freakin’ degrees, it’s time to break out the sunscreen to make sure your glowing skin is protected from the sun’s harmful rays. But spoiler alert: Did you know traditional sunscreen might just do more harm than good? Yup — it could be f*cking with your hormones and with the planet.

Sunscreen may keep our skin safe from sunburns and the potential to develop skin cancer, but many of the ingredients are toxic, like fragrance and other dangerous chemicals such as hormone disruptors, retinoids, and sprays.

According to MEDShadow.org, spray sunscreens may be inhaled into your lungs. Retinoids – like retinyl palmitate, for example – are supposed to be good for reversing sun damage, but actually turn carcinogenic as they break down in the sun.

Hormone disruptors like avobenzone, ecamsule, octinoxate, and oxybenzone are also toxic sunscreen ingredients to look out for. According to a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, these hormone disruptors are absorbed through the skin when you apply sunscreen, and make their way into your bloodstream. There, they can cause issues with men’s sperm (yikes!) and fluctuating estrogen levels in women (double yikes!).

And don’t get us started on how harmful traditional sunscreens can be for the planet. When you wear harmful sunscreen in the ocean, it actually slides off your skin and makes its way into marine environments where it can harm coral reefs, green algae, dolphins, fish, mussels, and sea urchins, the National Ocean Service reports.

So, Moms, if you want to make responsible sunscreen decisions that a) are good for the planet and b) good for you and your family’s skin, keep reading for our picks of the safest and most natural sunscreens.

Babo Botanicals Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray Babo Botanicals hits all the requirements you could have for a sunscreen (yes, even if you’re the crunchiest, granola-est mom out there). This SPF 30 formula is vegan, fragrance-free, water-resistant, reef-safe, non-nano, 100% mineral active, and hypoallergenic to accomodate even the most sensitive skin types. (Yep — it’s safe for babies, too!) It’s fast-absorbing, ultra-sheer, and lightweight so you don’t have to worry about “lifeguard nose,” or looking streaky while you (safely) get your tan on. $17 AT AMAZON

EiR NYC - All Natural Surf Mud Sunscreen Let’s start with a list of all the yucky crap you WON’T get with EiR products: parabens, sulfates, plastic packaging, animal testing, and other harmful ingredients and practices. #ByeFelicia! EiR NYC’s All Natural Surf Mud uses zinc for all-natural sun protection, chocolate for deep hydration and increased blood flow to the skin, and free radical-fighting antioxidants. It’s like a fully-fortified skincare routine, wrapped into one product: a sunscreen! All-natural, waterproof, and totally hydrating, this sunscreen is not only perfect (and safe) for the whole family, but it literally smells like dessert. Now, that’s the secret to getting every member of the family to enjoy putting on sunscreen: chocolate! $24 AT AMAZON

Protect All Over Sunscreen SPF 30 When it comes to finding natural, non-toxic beauty products, BeautyCounter is one of best, mom-approved resources. BeautyCounter’s Protect All-Over SPF 30 sunscreen is lightweight, water-resistant, and more importantly, never formulated with any icky sh*t that can cause health issues (or cause environmental harm). The formula uses Aloe vera to hydrate skin and blood orange extract (which is high in antioxidants) to fight off nasty free radicals. This sun-blocker is never greasy, never goes on white, and blends in seamlessly so you can look cute AF on the beach. To use it most efficently, apply 15 minutes before sun exposure and reapply every two hours or every 40 minutes if you get wet. $32 AT BEAUTYCOUNTER

SurfDurt Reef Safe Sunscreen You know this stuff is the real deal because it’s made with surfers in mind. Exposed to the elements all day long while they wait to catch the perfect wave, surfers know what’s up when it come to protecting their skin. SurfDurt is certified organic mineral sunscreen that provides the necessary broadspectrum coverage surfers (and moms!) need. It’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes, so yeah, you’ll need to reapply, but it’s also some of the strongest stuff out there. It’s also made sustainably, which is a bonus. Crafted in the USA with the help of solar power, this is a sunscreen you can feel good about applying to yourself, to your kids, and to your partner. $12 AT AMAZON

Glossier Invisible Shield Sunscreen Yes, you need to sunscreen it up on hotter days when you’re soaking up significant, direct sun exposure. But did you also know wearing sunscreen daily is one of the best things you can do for your skin? Literally, this is the #1 skincare tip that like, every dermatologist recommends. Glossier’s Invisible Shield sunscreen is fortified with a lightweight SPF 30 water-gel formula, so it’s ideal for everyday use under makeup. This formula neutralizes free radicals, and of course, protects the skin against sun damage and cancer. Not to mention, it’s hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and vegan — everything moms love. $25 AT GLOSSIER

Badger Balm SPF 35 Sport Sunscreen, 2 Pack Believe it or not, it only takes five simple ingredients to make this bomb-dot-com sunscreen formula. Outfitted with an antioxidant-rich sunflower oil base, Badger Balm is certified 100% natural and 94% certified organic. Free from nasty sh*t like BPA and phthalates, the tube is also a recyclable plastic (so you don’t have to have #EnvironmentalGuilt). Never tested on animals, Badger Balm is totally biodegradable, safe for coral reefs, and works for up to 80 minutes of active swimming and other sweat-centric activities. $34 AT AMAZON

Everyday Coverage Tinted Sunscreen A fan-favorite of the Environmental Working Group (EWG), the Everyday Coverage Tinted Sunscreen SPF 30 by Marie Veronique is made with 20% zinc oxide. Never greasy, this safe formula is an oil that provides full coverage from the sun’s rays and though it’s a bit of a splurge, that extra coverage is totally worth every penny, moms. Available in three different shades, Everyday Coverage is featherlight in texture and can even substitute as your foundation (for hotter, lighter makeup days). So whether you’re meeting your mom-friends at the beach or you’re driving the minivan to soccer practice, this sunscreen will protect you no matter what the circumstance — all while making sure your makeup is in tact, too. $48 AT MARIE VERONIQUE

SunBum Mineral SPF 30 Whipped Sunscreen Lotion Want to go au naturale (as much as possible) with your sunscreen? You can trust the Bum. As in, SunBum, of course. This whipped sunscreen lotion has the most delicious texture ever (though we don’t recommend eating it) and features a formula that is totally mom-approved. Here’s what you can look forward to with SunBum: a Hypoallergenic, gluten free, water resistant, non-comedogenic, vegan, fragrance free, octinoxate free, and oxybenzone free formula. How’s that, all you health-obsessed mamas? This sunscreen is everything a parent could possibly be looking for in the skincare aisle come summer. In addition to having all the good stuff you could possibly want (and not having all the sh*t stuff), this SPF 30 is mineral-based and broad spectrum, so you know you and your family members are getting the best possible coverage. $18 AT SUNBUM

Defense Refresh (Re)Setting Mist Sometimes you just need a refresh when you’re laying poolside and the streaky, greasy stuff just isn’t worth the effort. Supergoop’s Defense Refresh (Re)setting spray is exactly what moms need! It’s outfitted with 40 SPF, so you know no bad rays are coming through your skin to burn you. It’s just like using a makeup setting spray from Sephora; only this (Re)setting spray provides the most intense UV protection a mom could ask for. If you want the same level of protection for your kids, too, Supergoop recently launched a line for babies and toddlers. $14 AT SUPERGOOP

