There is nothing in the world quite like a piece of Halloween candy. Especially if you’re eating it after your kids are sound asleep, utterly exhausted from a core childhood memory made with you and a cheap polyester Target costume. But if you want to truly level up the experience of snacking on your favorite mini candies while watching a movie that once had you pee your pants at a sleepover, consider pairing Halloween candy with wine and a charcuterie board.

I know. And you already thought Nerd Gummy Clusters couldn’t be more perfect.

The thing about wine and candy is that both items just enhance the flavor of the other. The same goes with a charcuterie board, and you don’t have to spend a ton of money for that wow factor. A few cheeses and meats, a bottle of wine or two, and you can have a completely elevated Halloween experience. You aren’t just digging through your kid’s candy stash — you’re being fancy.

Halloween Candy & Wine Pairings

Twix

The classic chocolate-covered caramel cookie is the perfect mixture of crunchy and sweet, and it has a very specific flavor. Sommelier Jaffer Kovic, owner of Dilworth Tasting Room in Charlotte, North Carolina, says you want a wine that has a bold flavor that will match the Twix without being overpowered, like Dow’s Ruby Port. “It is rich, sweet, and really fruity.”

Paige Comrie, a certified wine professional and founder of Wine with Paige, agrees with a port for a Twix. “Tawny port — I love Kopke's. They're the oldest port brand in the world. The nutty sweetness mirrors the caramel and biscuit.”

Reese’s

I mean, we all know this is the ultimate candy to snag out of the Halloween bowl, and Kovic agrees. “This one is fun and my favorite candy! Pedro Ximenez Sherry from Spain — very sweet and syrupy, with caramel, toffee, and a nuttiness to match. This is Reese’s in a glass.”

Snickers

“A Madeira (bual) or tawny port would be excellent picks,” says Kovic. “I would personally go with the Madeira (bual) for the Snickers bar. The rich, nutty, and caramel flavors are great with peanuts and nougat. The bual is slightly oxidated and adds so much to the flavor of the candy.”

Comrie also suggests a sherry, like oloroso, or zinfandel for a nutty, spiced complement.

Kit Kat

A Kit Kat is underrated in my opinion, and the perfect light, sweet crunch. But because of its lightness, Comrie and Kovic both suggest going easy on your wine choice. “Stay away from big, over-the-top, tannic reds on any of these candies — especially a Kit Kat! I would try a red moscato with this! It's slightly sweet and fruity, and pairs really well with the lighter chocolate and wafer,” Kovic says.

Comrie suggests a pinot noir as it’s “playful and light enough not to overpower the wafers.”

Sour Patch Kids

First they’re sweet... then they’re sour. This candy is one of those you can eat by the handful over and over until suddenly the roof of your mouth is raw. Kovic points out that these are tangy, fruity, and sweet all in one with puckering sourness, so an “off-dry riesling from Germany” is the best pairing. “The crisp acidity and sweet fruity taste is a match made in the stars for sweet and sour candy. Much like many Asian dishes that are sweet and sour, spicy, or tangy.”

Comrie agrees, noting that a riesling — or even a moscato d’Asti — “works magic with tart gummies.”

Hershey’s Cookies & Cream

Another underrated option, a Hershey’s Cookies & Cream bar has so much fun flavor. Kovic says this is an easy one to pair — ruby port. “Perfect for a toasty, deep fruit flavor with the Oreo's sweet cream and dark cocoa cookie. I prefer to crumble the crushed Oreos over vanilla ice cream, then enjoy with a glass of ruby port.” Sold.

Candy Corn

Look, love it or hate it, candy corn is a Halloween staple. It looks great on any candy or snack board, and pairs nicely in trail mixes with saltier options like raw nuts or crunchy bites like dry cereal. Kovic recommends Jordan chardonnay from Sonoma, California, with candy corn.

Hershey's Kisses

A classic. If you have milk chocolate Kisses in your Halloween haul, Kovic recommends ruby port. “It’s rich, sweet, and full of berry and chocolate notes. Think liquid truffles with your kisses!” If you’re enjoying dark chocolate kisses, pair them with a red zinfandel.

Starburst

Fruity, chewy, and a flavor bomb, Starbursts are always a top Halloween candy choice. Kovic says these are great to pair with champagne, sparkling wine, or moscato d’Asti. “Be careful with the flavor of the Starbursts, though, as not all flavors are the same.”

Twizzlers

“Off-dry Provence rosé is best,” Kovic recommends when pairing a wine with a classic red Twizzler. If you’re a black licorice fan, try Italian Amarone. “The dark, spicy, and herbal notes are an unreal pairing.”

Nerds Gummy Clusters

As Kovic points out, Nerds Gummy Clusters are an “insanely complex candy.” There’s so much happening, and it’s a major texture and flavor overload — in a good way. “I would go for an off-dry or slightly sweet riesling for this choice. German spätlese or auslese wines are a perfect complement for these mischievous candies! The flavors of apple, lemons, limes, apricot, and slight minerality blend harmoniously with these candies that are so elusive in taste.”

Halloween Candy & Charcuterie Pairings

Now, you’ve got your candies ready and you’ve got your wine — what do you do about the meats and cheeses? Whether you just want a little something to nosh on or want to make a full party platter, Comrie has some ideas.

Cheese

Comrie recommends mixing aged cheddar, triple-cream brie, and/or Gouda for a Halloween charcuterie board. The richness of these cheeses will pair well with the candies and wine.

Meats

“Prosciutto or spicy soppressata,” Comrie says. These two will add savory balance to all the candy sweetness.

Fruits & Nuts

And if you want to add a little extra (obviously), Comrie suggests “figs, dark chocolate, and candied nuts” to bridge the flavors between sweet and savory across your Halloween charcuterie board.

And hey, if you find yourself just tossing back handfuls of candy and polishing off whatever bottle you had left open in the fridge, then fine. Luckily, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror episodes go with everything.