Summer Just Got Sweeter

11 New Summer Cereals Worth Your Kids’ Sugar High

It’s hot, and there are a million things you’d rather be doing than standing over a stove. So, why do it?

Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Shutterstock, Post, Three Wishes

It’s summer! Why not let your kids enjoy the simple pleasures of life, like a bowl of cereal and cold milk? These new summer cereals are kid-approved. (And parents like ‘em, too.)

Malt-O-Meal

Ariela Basson/Scary Mommy; Getty Images, Shutterstock, Post, Three Wishes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Tres Leches

If you’ve never sliced into a piece of homemade Tres Leches cake at your local Mexican restaurant, you are missing out. While not an exact flavor or texture representation, the cereal version still hits the spot.

General Mills

General Mills/Shutterstock

Tap