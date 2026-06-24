I’ve been obsessed with makeup since I was a little girl, carrying around a tiny pink satin purse loaded down with my Lip Smackers collection. I can still remember the scent of my grandma’s face powder when she’d open the compact, and the feel of my mom’s singular blush brush she used for way too many years. So now that I’m an editor who gets to try many new products right when they launch, well, it’s kind of a dream come true. But with great privilege comes great responsibility, meaning that while I may get sent many a new makeup and skincare product for free, I’m only ever going to recommend the ones I’m rushing to repurchase with my own money (or already have).

There have been so many new product launches this year — and we’re only halfway through! — but in my opinion as a busy mom who still wants to feel hot sometimes, these are the best new beauty products of 2026 so far.

01 A Perfume Body Oil That’s Seriously Perfect For Summer Tocca Dry Body Oil Colette 100ml $56 see on tocca As a gourmand, sexy fragrance lover, I always struggle with summer fragrances. My usual go-tos (NEST’s Black Tulip and Angel’s Share by Kilian) just don’t feel right for summer barbecues and patio drinks with friends. Enter: Tocca’s Olio Sublime Profumato in Colette, a fragranced dry body oil that has quickly become my daily driver scent for this time of year. You spritz the body oil all over for a light veil of scent, and it really does last and dry down quickly. It’s lightly hydrating but not greasy at all. You can leave it at that, or top it off with the matching perfume for a stronger, longer-lasting scent. If you’re also a heavier scent lover, I highly recommend giving Colette a whiff. It’s still got a woody amber and vanilla base, but with lots of light notes on top that make it perfect for steamy summer nights.

02 These Exfoliating Pads That Transform My Skin After One Use PCA Skin Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads $60 see on pca skin Skincare pads have come a long way since we all singed our skin barrier off with Noxema rounds. These PCA Skin exfoliating pads are what I reach for anytime my skin is looking a little dull or feeling rough and dry. They are designed to prolong the results of in-office chemical peels at home, but even I — who has never had a real chemical peel — can see an instant glass skin effect after using one of these. The pad itself is textured to lift away dry bits and congestion while exfoliating enzymes go to work on the skin underneath. The peptides and licorice root extract help hydrate and support the skin barrier, so you don’t have irritation or dryness when you’re done. When I’m done, my skin looks smoother, glowier, and just... healthier. 10/10 from me.

03 The New Liquid Blush That Made My Old Faves Obsolete Wonderskin Wonder Blading All-Day Blush Stain $24 see on wonderskin Wonderskin is best known for their viral lip stains (another favorite product of mine), but that might be about to change — I haven’t worn another cheek product since they launched their new Wonder Blading All-Day Blush Stains in May. So many cream and liquid blushes blend into the skin beautifully but fade quickly, usually within hours for me. Wonderskin’s formula actually lasts all. Day. Long. I also don’t know how you would ever use up an entire tube because the tiniest dot is all you need for a gorgeous flush. All six shades are stunning, but Barely and Toasty are my favorites.

04 A New Kind Of Nail Cutter That Transformed My Tips EDJY EDJY Fingernail Cutter $18 see on edjy I have always had paper-thin fingernails that bend easily and peel apart constantly. I thought this was just my lot in life. But apparently, old-school nail clippers were making it a lot worse. I have been using an EDJY for a few months now; I haven’t changed anything else about my nail care, but I have noticed my nails are so much stronger and don’t have any little pieces wanting to peel up on the edges. This is a first for me, and this little cutter gets all the credit.

05 A Serum That Actually Reduced The Appearance Of My Fine Lines bioelements Firmwear Firming Serum $68 see on bioelements I used my bottle of Bioelements Firmwear down to the last drop, every single day without fail. I can see a difference in the plumpness and youthfulness of my skin when I do compared to days I opted for something else. It’s pricey, but one bottle lasted me three months, so consider how far it stretches before deciding whether it’s in your budget or not. I also love that it absorbs quickly so I’m not waiting around at my bathroom counter before moving on to the next step in my routine.

06 A Lip Treatment That Dethroned My Old Faithful Isla Lipid Layer Lip Balm $26 see on isla I have been a devoted user of the Laniege Lip Sleeping Mask for so many years — maybe six or seven at this point. But if we’re being honest, from the moment Isla’s new Lipid Layer Lip Balm landed on my doorstep, I’ve reached for it instead. It feels so incredibly nourishing and hydrating, and it genuinely makes my lips look plumper and less lined by the next morning. I also love wearing it over a lip stain for a gloss/treatment combo. It’s just so good.

07 This Concealer Launch That Covers Darkness But Doesn’t Crease essence cosmetics Silky Blur Hydrating Longwear Concealer $5.99 see on essence I have long been stuck in a difficult place with my concealer. I want a radiant, glowy finish, but I have to set my undereyes with powder or my concealer migrates and cakes in my fine lines. No more! Essence’s Silky Blur Hydrating Longwear Concealer looks satiny and natural, sets itself, and somehow doesn’t crease at all throughout the day. I do not know how they make this stuff for $5.99, but I pray they never stop.

08 A Gorgeous Glowy Primer In Recyclable Packaging AORA Inicia 12-Hour Illuminating Primer $35 see on aora AORA’s mission is to make truly 100% recyclable packaging that can be turned back into other products within our lifetime, when so much of the cosmetics industry doesn’t even try. So yes, I love trying anything new they put out. That said, if I’m going to spend $35 on a tube of goo, that goo better be gorgeous and versatile — and Inicia absolutely is. It’s an illuminating primer that lengthens your makeup's wear time, smoothes, and protects skin against pollution. It doubles as a spot highlighter, body illuminator, and glowy mix-in for your daily moisturizer or SPF, and it’s gorgeous and long-lasting every single way.

09 The Two Nail Colors I’ve Been Wearing For Months Dazzle Dry Memory Lane Nail Lacquer $22 see on dazzle dry I’m a huge fan of Dazzle Dry — the ratio of time and effort it takes to do a manicure (10 minutes) compared to how long it lasts (one to two weeks) is the best I’ve found, and it removes with acetone instead of grinding and soaking off gel. Their Begin Again collection in April gave me my two favorite colors for the summer: Memory Lane and Take A Chance. Memory Lane is gorgeous for a fun pop of summer-y color (but one that doesn’t wash me out), and Take A Chance is a gorgeous mauve that goes with literally everything. Every time I want to change it up, I end up just swapping back and forth between these two hues.

In this economy, most of us don’t have the funds to experiment with every new product that gets advertised to us, but these nine new launches are actually worth your money.