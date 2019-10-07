100+ Best Pick Up Lines That Never Get Old

Pick up lines are super corny, we know, but much like love, these lines are timeless. It’s also a fun way to snag the guy or girl of your dreams. It shows just how silly you are and is just about the cutest way to let someone know you’re interested. You’re always off to a good start if you can make them laugh. So if you’re trying to win the affections of a certain someone (or just annoy your husband) you’ve hit the holy grail of corniness. Even if your one-liner doesn’t steal their heart, they will definitely remember you and that counts for something.

Are you curious what the best pick up line is? Whether you’re just curious, or you need something to update your dating profile with, we’ve rounded up literally over one hundred pick up lines so you can find the best ones in a pinch. Read on and add them to your fun collection. They work on pre-existing spouses, too…

1. What’s your sign?

2. Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?

3. If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put ‘U’ and ‘I’ together.

4. Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.

5. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only 10 I see!

6. Are you French? Because Eiffel for you.

7. I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.

8. Feel my shirt. Know what it’s made of? Wifey material.

9. Are you Australian? Because you meet all of my koala-fications.

10. OMG. I was going to wear this exact same outfit tonight.

11. Are you a magician? When I look at you everything disappears.

12. There is something wrong with my cell phone. It doesn’t have your number in it.

13. Are you religious? Cause you’re the answer to all my prayers.

14. Do you believe in love at first sight — or should I walk by again?

15. Do you like coffee? Because I like you a latte.

16. Can I give you a hug to show you how soft my sweater is?

17. If a star fell from the sky every time I thought about you, then tonight the sky would be empty.

18. Is it hot in here? Or is it just you?

19. I don’t have a library card, but do you mind if I check you out?

20. Are you the sun? I’m about to get a sunburn looking at you.

21. Hey, tie your shoes! I don’t want you falling for anyone else.

22. Roses are red. Violets are blue. I didn’t know what perfect was until I met you.

23. Can I follow you where you’re going right now? Because my parents always told me to follow my dreams.

24. You look great right now. Do you know what else would look great on you? Me!

25. You dropped something. My jaw.

26. If you were words on a page, you’d be fine print.

27. There must be something wrong with my eyes, I can’t take them off you.

28. Are you a bank loan? Because you got my interest. Somebody call the cops, because it’s got to be illegal to look that good!

29. Do you know why it doesn’t matter if there’s gravity or not? Because I’d still fall for you.

30. I must be a snowflake, because I’ve fallen for you.

31. Are you a keyboard ? Because you are my type.

32. Do you have a map? I just got totally lost in your eyes.

33. Are you an interior decorator? When I saw you the room became so beautiful.

34. Sweetness is my weakness.

35. You know what’s the worst thing that can happen to you right now? Me not dating you.

36. I know you’re busy today, but can you add me to your to-do list?

37. Has anyone ever told you how beautiful my eyes are?

38. If you were a steak you would be well done.

39. You must be a broom because you swept me off my feet.

40. Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?

41. Drake would call you and I God’s Plan.

42. Come live in my heart, and pay no rent.

43. Hello, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart.

44. Does your name start with “C” because I can C us together.

45. Have you always been this cute, or did you have to work at it?

46. Are you cake? Cause I want a piece of that.

47. Is it okay if I take a photo of you so I can show Santa what I want for Christmas?

48. Did you just strike a match? I swear as soon as you walked in, it got lit.

49. I’m going to make you my boyfriend for the next five minutes. Let’s see how you like it.

50. Do you have a New Year’s resolution? Because I’m looking at mine right now.

51. Are you lost ma’am? Because heaven is a long way from here.

53. If you were a library book, I would check you out.

54. Your hand looks heavy. I can hold it for you!

55. Are you a cat because I’m feline a connection between us

56. If I were to ask you out on a date, would your answer be the same as the answer to this question?

57. Hello. Are you taking any applications for a boy/girlfriend?

58. If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing?

59. I’m new in town. Could you give me directions to your apartment?

60. When God made you, he was showing off.

61. I must be in a museum, because you truly are a work of art.

62. You spend so much time in my mind, I should charge you rent.

63. My lips are like skittles. Wanna taste the rainbow?

64. Well, here I am. What were your other two wishes?

66. Is your last name Gillette? Because you are the best a man can get.

67. Do I know you from somewhere? Oh, that’s right. My dreams.

68. Can I borrow your lips?

69. If you were a tear in my eye I would not cry for fear of losing you.

70. Life without you is like a broken pencil… pointless.

71. I’d rate you a nine because the only thing missing is me.

72. Do you want to see a picture of a beautiful person? (hold up a mirror)

73. Is your body from McDonald’s? Cause I’m lovin’ it!

74. They say that kissing is a language of love, so would you mind starting a conversation with me?

75. I’m on top of things. Would you like to be one of them?

76. Is your name winter? Because you’ll be coming soon.

77. If happiness starts with “H” why does mine start with “U”?

78. If you were a fruit you’d be a fineapple.

79. I’ll give you a kiss. If you don’t like it, you can return it.

80. Did you swallow magnets? Cause you’re attractive.

81. Be careful! You might get arrested for stealing my heart.

82. There is something wrong with my phone. Could you call it for me to see if it rings?

83. Do you have a name, or can I call you mine?

84. Roses are red. Violets are blue. It would be a shame if I couldn’t date you.

85. Are you craving Pizza? Because I’d love to get a pizz-a you.

86. Hug me if I’m wrong, but isn’t the earth flat?

87. Are you a keyboard? Because you’re just my type.

88. Do you like science? Because I got my ion you.

89. Wouldn’t we look cute on a wedding cake together.

90. Would you touch my hand so I can tell my friends I’ve been touched by an angel?

91. Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right?

92. There isn’t a word in the dictionary for how good you look.

93. You must be a ninja, because you snuck into my heart

94. Can you pinch me, because you’re so fine I must be dreaming.

95. Do you know what I would do if I was a surgeon? I’d give you my heart.

96. I may not be a genie, but I can make all your wishes come true!

98. I’m not drunk, I’m just intoxicated by you.

99. If I followed you home, would you keep me?

100. Do you want to build a snowman? It might be hard since you’ll probably melt his heart, too.

101. Do you have an inhaler? You took my breath away.

102. If you were a Transformer you’d be Optimus Fine!

103. I’m learning about important dates in history. Wanna be one of them?