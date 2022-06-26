Moms have a lot to manage — that’s no surprise. So it’s safe to say that we could all use a little help in the planning department, and that’s where a do-it-all planner comes in. The best planners for moms offer a chance to stay organized, motivated, and inspired.

With so many different family planners and organizers out there, it can be hard to know which one will work best for your needs. Here are some things to consider when choosing a planner:

Portability: Are you going to bring your planner with you everywhere you go? If so, then opt for something small. If portability isn’t a concern, larger planners work well in a high-traffic area of your home or a family command center.

Are you going to bring your planner with you everywhere you go? If so, then opt for something small. If portability isn’t a concern, larger planners work well in a high-traffic area of your home or a family command center. Layout: Do you want a view that’s month-to-month, weekly, daily, or hourly? Depending on how busy you are, you may want to opt for a planner that lets you plan down to the minute.

Do you want a view that’s month-to-month, weekly, daily, or hourly? Depending on how busy you are, you may want to opt for a planner that lets you plan down to the minute. Room for extras: Many planners include bonus features you may find useful, like tear-out shopping lists, meal trackers, goal setting, budget planners, and more.

Types of Planners

There are lots of different types of planners out there. Find out which one suits your style.

Dated planner: This is a traditional planner that you would need to replace each year or every 18 months. The dates are labeled so there’s not too much room for customization. But this is a great option for moms who want a low-lift planner.

This is a traditional planner that you would need to replace each year or every 18 months. The dates are labeled so there’s not too much room for customization. But this is a great option for moms who want a low-lift planner. Undated planner: If you prefer to write in the dates yourself — or perhaps anticipate gaps in your planning needs — an undated planner is the way to go. You can get a bit more creative and you aren’t locked into using your planner during a certain time period.

If you prefer to write in the dates yourself — or perhaps anticipate gaps in your planning needs — an undated planner is the way to go. You can get a bit more creative and you aren’t locked into using your planner during a certain time period. Bullet journal: If you prefer total customization and room for creativity, a bullet journal is for you. You can use a bullet journal to plan, write, and draw, and you get to choose the best layout based on your needs and visual preference.

We scoured the internet to find the best planners for moms to suit any lifestyle. There’s something for every mom on the list below.

01 The Ultimate Family Planner To Keep You On Track Amazon Amy Knapp's Family Organizer $16 SEE ON AMAZON This 17-month planner is perfect for moms with a lot of details — and humans — to keep track of. It’s wire-bound so it comfortably lays flat to fill out weekly or monthly calendar grids, and you’ll appreciate the built-in pockets for corralling notes and bills. In addition to the day-to-day smudge-free planning sheets, this planner has goal-setting sheets, tear-off grocery lists, a place for emergency numbers, and so much more. For a little color, decorate your weeks with the included 300 colorful stickers. And it’s sized to slip right into a purse or diaper bag. Helpful review: “I call this handy dandy little book my brain. It's a must-have for me with my large family! There's plenty of space to keep track of schedules for 7 people so I know where I'm supposed to be all the time. It also has easy tear-off lists on the sides of the pages to make grocery shopping and town errands easier.” Layout: Weekly; monthly | Type: Dated | Dimensions: 6 x 8 inches

02 A Daily Planner To Help You Check Off Must-Do Tasks Amazon ZICOTO Simplified To Do List Planner Notebook $13 SEE ON AMAZON This is a great planner if you need a lot of reminders (who doesn’t?). One of the most raved-about features from reviewers is the To-Do pages, which is why it’s called the To-Do List Planner. In addition to the To-Do and planning pages there are also spots to track health and wellness — like water intake, meals, and fitness notes. One of the coolest features is the spot to write the things you are grateful for at the top of each page and the included inspirational quotes at the bottom of each page. We like the one from Amelia Earheart that says, “The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” Helpful review: “I bought this specific planner because of the TO-DO-List option, whenever you get done with a task you can check it off. I also loved that there was a place for appointments, water intake, notes, and more.” Layout: Daily | Type: Undated | Dimensions: 6.4 x 8.5 inches

03 A Cult-Favorite Planner With Thousands Of Five-Star Reviews Amazon Clever Fox Planner $25 See On Amazon Crush your goals — on your own terms — with the undated Clever Fox Planner. This weekly and monthly planner keeps you motivated and organized with its signature system that helps you prioritize for the week ahead and work toward goals. It provides users with a quick start guide so you’re able to use it effectively. Ink won’t bleed through on these pages as you keep track of appointments and school events while also leaving space for personal wins, a habit tracker, weekly reflection, and more. You’ll appreciate 150 colorful stickers to highlight important things throughout the month. Plus, there are 50 dot grid pages at the back for doodling or organizing more information as you see fit. In between updating your planner, the wraparound strap keeps it closed in your bag. Helpful review: “Very well executed. My mind feels chaotic at times among family, work, study, goals, self-care, etc. The layout of this planner and a bunch of colored pens make everything visual and, in turn, easy to track. It also allows for a creative outlet, you can customize it as you please. A big plus is being able to start using it at any time of the year and still have a full 12 months of usage.” Pages: Weekly; monthly | Type: Undated | Dimensions: 5.8 x 8.3 inches

04 A Simple Monthly Planner Small Enough To Take Anywhere Amazon Erin Condren Monthly Customizable Planner $17 SEE ON AMAZON This monthly planner by Erin Condren is a great choice if you’re looking for something simple. It’s undated so you can fill it in only when you need it. There are several blank pages in the back for notes, and it also comes with 140 stickers t customize your planner with a bit of fun. The planner is lightweight and easy to throw in a diaper bag or purse and can be added into the Erin Condren’s Petite Planner System if you decide to add on something like a wellness log. Helpful review: “I love this little planner. My life isn’t very complicated but I like to write out my work schedule and keep track of my daughter’s school happenings...This petite planner is essentially a blank canvas with just a little bit of structure.” Layout: Monthly | Type: Undated | Dimensions: 5.7 x 8.25 inches

05 A Wildly Popular Planner To Reflect, Set Goals, & Stay Organized Amazon Legend Planner $25 SEE ON AMAZON With a near-perfect five-star rating on Amazon after nearly 20,000 reviews, the Legend Planner is absolutely loved by shoppers. Perhaps it has something to do with its design that’s aimed at helping you increase productivity and happiness. Seems like a pretty good deal for under $25. The planner also has tons of inspirational stickers and plenty of room to organize several children’s schedules. A cool feature is that this planner allows you to write down your goals for the year for health, finance, career romance, and more. Just think how cool it will be to look back at the end of the year at all you’ve accomplished. Helpful review: “This planner exceeded my expectations - the quality alone is remarkable. After searching forever to purchase a planner that suits my needs and desires, I'm so pleased with the layout and feel of Legend Planner. From the elegant, sleek design down to the wording and font style, I find this planner to be a perfect match with an encouraging structured layout but also giving plenty of space to make it your own! I will definitely be purchasing another!!!” Layout: Weekly; monthly | Type: Undated | Dimensions: 5.5 x 8.3 inches

06 A Classic Planner To Help You Schedule Down To The Hour Amazon Blue Sky Day Designer $29 SEE ON AMAZON This pretty and practical planner comes with dated pages and is spiral bound so it can lay flat when you’re updating it. You can look at your month and plan for major events while also planning out your day with the daily sheets that are labeled for hourly planning, to-dos, and notes. This planner also comes with a lot of fun extras, including a snap-in bookmark, stickers, and an interior pocket. There are also lots of thoughtful sections, including ones for gratitude journaling, routine and goal setting, and big-picture envisioning. Helpful review: “This is a great planner! I used to buy super expensive planners, but this one is great for the money. You have tons of room for lists!! I love that the extra spaces are useful: tonight, today's top three, gratitude. You can also add your schedule!” Pages: Daily; monthly | Type: Dated | Dimensions: 9.25 x 10.16 inches

07 A Colorful, Customizable Planner With Lots Of Stickers & Seasonal Designs Amazon The Happy Planner $35 SEE ON AMAZON The Happy Planner is known for its removable dividers that allow you to customize your planner experience. You’ll love the seasonal designs that usher in new months in this 18-month-dated planner, but it also comes in 17 different designs, so you can organize your family’s life in a style that matches your own. Many reviewers say that this planner has been the key to helping them stay motivated, organized, and well, happy. Helpful review: “This planner has everything I need to get life organized! It's a great medium-sized planner, so it's not super bulky, but it has enough space on the pages to write down everything I'll need to navigate through busy daily life!” Layout: Weekly; monthly | Type: Dated | Dimensions: 8.75 x 9.75 inches

08 A Blank Slate Bullet Journal For Beginners Amazon PAPERAGE Dotted Journal Notebook $12 SEE ON AMAZON This Paperage Dotted Journal is a blank slate, so you’ll have to add everything — dates, layout, reminders, and holidays — and you get to do it in your own way. (Seriously, search “bullet journal” on Pinterest and get ready to be inspired.) Whether you are curious about bullet journals or an established enthusiast, this is a great under-$15 pick. Reviewers say that the 160 pages are thick and smooth, and the notebook can lay flat comfortably, so doodle away. The chic covers come in 14 solid color options. Helpful review: “This is the 3rd time I've bought this notebook and it never lets me down. The notebook is very sturdy, the pages are very nice, the dots in the pages are not too dark and not too light. I use the notebooks for bullet journaling and they've held up very well. I see other notebooks that cost anywhere from $26-$40 and I think that you want to save a bit of money this is a great option. So, if you're looking for a sturdy, pretty, and inexpensive notebook then this is the notebook for you!” Layout: N/A | Type: Bullet | Dimensions: 5.7 inches x 8 inches

09 A Larger, 6-Month Planner Geared Toward Increasing Your Productivity Amazon Panda Planner Pro $34 SEE ON AMAZON If you’re feeling overwhelmed by birthdays, appointments, pajama days, crazy hair days, work commitments, the Panda Planner Pro is here to save the day and your sanity. The six-month planner really helps you get your priorities in order by prompting you to write them out each day, and you can also look at the week and month ahead. Since it’s undated, it can be your guide during the busiest season, and you can pick it back up only when you need it. This one is a big bigger — about the size of a standard sheet of paper — so there’s plenty of room to write down everything you need. Shoppers rave about this planning system and it even comes with helpful ebooks like, “A Billionaire’s Guide To Productivity,” to get you started. Helpful review: “I spent my first day filling this planner out. I already feel so organized and have peace of mind. It has a monthly overview for the first part of the planner with 12 months you can fill out. There's weekly planning and then there's a section for daily planning. This is definitely something for those who have a lot of events going on in their lives and you just need a reminder and some reflection of what is coming up or has happened.” Layout: Daily; weekly; monthly | Type: Undated | Dimensions: 8.5 x 11 inches