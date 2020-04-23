Cozy As Hell Fuzzy Socks That You’ll Want To Be Wearing, Like…Now

Cozy socks are a cold weather essential for women with perpetually chilly feet, and that’s truer now than ever before. For those of us who WFH, keeping our fuzzy socks on and our work shoes off is one of the biggest perks on a long list of cons (two words, moms: remote learning). But even on your crankiest days, when your feet are comfortable and surrounded by soft, plush goodness, your mood will likely improve, which benefits everyone in your family. It’s science. Or personal opinion, but based on *hard* anecdotal evidence, at least. Thankfully, you can get them for as cheap as a few bucks (thank you, Old Navy!).

So, grab a pair for yourself and heck, treat the fam for good vibes all around. (Ps. Christmas cozy socks make perfect stocking stuffers if you’re looking for some easy gift ideas.) We’ve rounded up some of our absolute favorites, from fluffy slipper socks to warm wool knits, to keep your peds perky and your mood sky-high, no matter what the day has in store. It’s called self-care, ever heard of it?

Best Fuzzy Socks For Women

Since none of us have time to waste, let’s get right to the good stuff. Drumroll, please… presenting, the best, comfiest, most plush slipper sock you’ve ever felt. Sounds like a dream, right? It is a dream, really. It’s like slippers that physically cannot fall off your feet (or be taken off easily by a toddler), meaning your comfort is all but guaranteed but as long as you damn well please. Plus, they come in a variety of totally zen pastel colors, so you can match them with any outfit you choose (if you care about color coordination in your home, that is — it’s a very personal decision, after all). And while some of us tend to fall victim to the sweaty foot issue that many fuzzy socks create, this pair is surprisingly breathable so it may mitigate that yucky damp feeling. Because who wants to deal with foot sweat in the morning? Not us! It’s a good thing they come in a multi-pack because you’ll want to live in ’em.

One Reviewer Says: “Soft, comfortable, and good quality. I was using ankle-length socks but they left an indent around my ankles. These fit higher up and don't leave any marks. Very happy with the purchase.”

When it comes to being comfortable and productive, we have one word for you (that may not even really be a word, but consider this our official campaign to make it a word. Hello, Webster’s, are you listening?): grippies. A great pair of socks is made infinitely more practical with grippies on the bottom, because they allow you to Swiffer or cook or chase your freaking five-year-old who just will not come to the table for dinner around without worrying about wiping out on the hardwood floor. This top-rated pair is beloved by lots of Amazon shoppers, so you know it’s a winner, and since they come in a pack of six, you won’t have to re-wear the same pair day after day. Not that we’re judging if you choose to, but it’s your option.

One Reviewer Says: “These slipper socks have now been through 4 winters and are still in good shape even though I wear a pair every day. There aren't even any thin spots. When they eventually wear out, I hope they will still be available to buy.”

Insider tip: Barefoot Dreams is the creme de la creme, the best of the best, the most wonderful in all the land when it comes to the comfiest of comfort wear. Just ask anyone who owns one of their robes or blankets — to own one is to love one, trust, and we, as women, deserve to know about it. And since they also, thankfully, make socks, you can wear a little piece of heaven all the live long day, if you want. We, however, prefer to save them as a reward after a long day on the battlefield of motherhood, pulling them on when the house is quiet and we can take a goddamn breath. And, guess what, they pair perfectly with a glass of wine and trashy TV. Mmmhmmmmm.

One Reviewer Says: “These are the most heavenly pair of socks your toes and feet will ever touch in your lifetime. Seriously. Everyone must have at least one pair of these. I own many pieces in this brand. I am obsessed. The fabric somehow gives me a sense of comfort like nothing else does.”

Embrace the cold with these super soft slipper socks that have grips on the bottom, making them perfect for indoor use. Great for Christmas morning, or just a lazy Saturday with the kids, these socks are bound to be a welcomed addition to your sock drawer. With well over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, you won’t be disappointed.

One Reviewer Says: “Oh. My. Gosh. I have spent the past three winters sleeping with an extra blanket on my side of the bed, because I run colder than my partner — I’ve tried many different fuzzy socks and always thought of them as only an accessory, but not a solution. Until these socks. They are the warmest, fuzziest, and softest socks that I’ve ever owned. I never want to take them off. Best part is that not only are they warm, but they’re also breathable, so they’re not stifling or sweaty.”

Best Warm Wool Socks For Women

If wool socks and felines are your jam, then these are purrfect! Kidding, but aren’t they super cute? This pack of five comes in multiple kitty colors and features ultra-thick socks that are 35% wool. 29% cotton, and 36% polyester. The combination equals a toasty, breathable, sweat-wicking sock with just enough stretch. While you’ll want to wear them as-is to show off your whiskered friends, if you have to put on shoes (boo), their cute little ears stick out! Note that these are on the smaller side because they’re suitable for women sizes 5-8. And if you love what you’re reading but you’re more of a dog person, they come in a pack of neutral hues, too.

One Reviewer Says: “I love these socks! They are warm, thick, but not superthick, and they let my feet breathe. I have found them to be completely warm enough for cold temps, but not excessively warm for warmer fall days, even wearing on 10-14 hr days. I generally have cold feet, even though the rest of my body might get warm. I am happy with [the] after-wash quality of these socks. they still look and feel great.”

These ridiculously festive socks are so cute, you won’t ever want to put shoes on. But even if you do have to leave the house, they add a fun pop of color when they peek up over boots or sneakers! This set of five is made with a blend of cotton, wool, and polyester for comfy, breathable warmth. They’re woven into a vintage wintery motif, and will keep your tootsies toasty whether or not you decide to don your footwear (most likely not). These packs come in a variety of different patterns and colors so go ahead and grab a few.

One Reviewer Says: “These are soooo SOFT! The colors and patterns are fun. The socks keep my feet comfy and warm in Michigan's 20°F winter weather. I've worn them in athletic/running shoes, walking [shoes], ankle boots and hiking boots. These socks remain comfy: no irritating seams anywhere.”

Best Novelty Socks For Women

Perhaps nothing warms your heart and soul quite like telling everyone else to buzz off, and for you, Mama, we have these snarky socks. They’re made with cotton, nylon, and spandex for softness and stretch, plus a hefty dose of sass for when you’re in a mood. Some may think it’s rude, but it’s actually a rather polite way to tell loved ones to leave you the heck alone (as opposed to other choice methods). So, wear ’em with slippers when you’re feeling social, but when you’re not, let the socks do the talking.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought several pairs of these socks for friends to wear to work when they were not exactly pleased with their coworkers...kind of a silent salute! I also purchased a pair for myself. They are good quality and very soft on the feet. They stay up well and look nice when shoes are off because of the designer signature on the bottom.”

The Golden Girls will always be iconic, even though the members of the fantastic show are no longer with us. Let Blanche into your life in a brand new way, with these unisex crew socks. These socks are designed to make a pretty bold statement, which is “I appreciate the classics.”

One Reviewer Says: “Seriously the cutest! Everyone loves the golden girls, so who wouldn’t want these socks. Such a great gift!”

Best Cozy Socks

Looking for the fuzziest of fuzzy socks? These cozy-looking socks from Nimalpal fit the bill. Made out of coral fleece they fit women’s sizes 6 to 10. They’re great at keeping you warm either indoors or out. Plus, the colors can go with anything.

One Reviewer Says: “These are really nice and soft socks. My feet are always cold since we moved and no more carpet. Pretty colors and fit well. Arrived as promised.”

UGGs are extremely cozy shoes, so you can just imagine what their take on the fuzzy sock looks like. Available in 11 different colors, these socks are machine washable and should comfortably fit up to a woman’s size 10. Reviewers claim they’re soft, warm, and comfortable.

One Reviewer Says: “These socks are so soft and cozy. They fit perfect and are very comfortable.”

Be warm and fashionable with these EBMORE fuzzy socks that can double as slippers. The detail sets these socks apart from the rest. They look perfectly in-season during the winter months, but can still be worn year-long. These have grips on the soles, are lined with fleece, and come in a variety of different colors.

One Reviewer Says: “I love these socks so much that I now own 3 pairs, and have gifted a couple more. They are so adorable, warm (but not too warm for me), and comfy. They exude a cozy, hygge, winter nesting, cabin-in-the-woods vibe, and go well paired with leggings, hot chocolate, furry wraps, and favorite books.”