The Secret To Cheaper Flights Might Just Be Setting Your Alarm For An Ungodly Hour

Welp, the countdown is on for kids to head back to school, signalling the impending end of an all-too-fast summer. And while that means shelling out $40 for that Owala water bottle your tween just has to have (and will probably lose in two weeks, tops), it may also mean setting aside some of your budget for an end-of-season trip or a fall break getaway. After all, you survived summer with your kids, plus the chaos that comes with getting them ready to return to the halls of academia — if nothing else, you deserve a trip.

But if you’ve dared to look at airfare lately, you might have gotten a severe case of sticker shock. Are airlines just making up numbers now, or… ? Whatever their calculation methods, the good news is that there’s actually a strategy behind beating the pricing game and saving money on your tickets, according to one expert.

Spoiler: It involves setting your alarm for an hour you may not see very often. So, what’s the best time to book a flight to save big? Here’s the scoop.

Want Cheaper Flights? Book While Everyone Else Is Sleeping

According to Fred Harrington, a personal finance expert at the digital savings platform SaveMyCent, the time of day (or night) you book your flight can make a huge difference in cost savings. The magic window, Harrington says, is between midnight and 6 a.m. — but to really tap into the biggest savings, you’ll want to hit the real golden hours falling around 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

I know what you’re thinking: Eesh, can’t a mom sleep in ~ever~? However, if you’re anything like me, saving money can be a serious motivator, especially in the wake of back-to-school spending. And if setting my alarm for 3 a.m. means a $440 flight to Orlando drops to $278 for the exact same seat, well, catch me at the witching hour.

Why It Works (And No, It’s Not a Conspiracy)

Harrington explains that airlines use sophisticated algorithms to constantly update prices based on the number of people searching, what competitors are charging, and how urgently they need to fill those seats.

“Most people assume flight prices are random, but there’s actually a pattern to when airlines update their systems,” he says. “Understanding this timing can be the difference between paying full price and snagging a genuine bargain.”

Here’s the kicker, though: Those systems usually refresh overnight, when website traffic is low and fewer people are clicking around. Harrington elaborates, “Think of it like a stock market for flights. Prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, but the updates happen at specific times. Airlines want to avoid crashing their systems when thousands of people are trying to book during peak hours.”

The (extremely early) golden hours between 3 and 5 a.m. work particularly well due to this updating algorithm, low demand, and less competition. Airlines also use this time to release unsold inventory at reduced prices.

In other words, you’re basically shopping when the store is empty, says Harrington. So while the rest of the world — or at least your family — sleeps, you have a good chance of nabbing tickets that cost way less than they would eight hours later.

Bonus Timing Hacks: Tuesdays Are Your Friend

To up your odds of scoring the best deal possible, try layering your strategy. In addition to a middle-of-the-night airfare mission, try to book on a Tuesday or Wednesday, and plan to do so about six to eight weeks in advance for domestic flights. Those weekdays have lower prices than weekends, and that timing means airlines are close enough to start sweating about empty seats.

Of course, the real key is going with the flow as much as you can. “The key is being flexible with your approach,” Harrington advises. “Set price alerts for your desired routes and be ready to book when you see a price drop during those optimal hours.”

TL;DR

Best time to book : Between 3 and 5 a.m.

: Between 3 and 5 a.m. Best days to book : Tuesday or Wednesday

: Tuesday or Wednesday Best strategy: Set price alerts, be flexible, and act fast when you spot a deal

In reality, a family trip will be expensive, no matter how you slice it. At least this way, you can save a little money on the front end.