Traveling with babies and toddlers is... tricky. Still, most parents muddle through, expecting things to get easier once their kids get older. Then, those kids do get older, and their parents discover that traveling with tweens and teens poses its own set of challenges.

Tweens and teens want their own space, even while on the road. They need access to food constantly. It's hard to get them to put their phones down. On top of all that, kids at this age are judgmental and want to stay somewhere that will look good in a TikTok video.

It's impossible to please tweens and teens all the time (or even most of the time). However, some hotel chains do a stellar job catering to this hard-to-please demographic. Who knows? You may even make it to the end of your vacation with minimal eye rolls.

1. Graduate Hotels

Graduate Hotels take their inspiration from the best of college life, minus the frat parties and keggers. These one-of-a-kind hotels are all within walking distance of college campuses. That includes the cute coffee shops, stores, and restaurants that always pop up in college towns. Staying at a Graduate hotel is a great way to give teens a glimpse into the daily life of a co-ed.

Additionally, all Graduate hotels have bikes available for guests to borrow. That makes exploring a new town even easier. Some locations also have on-site pools, game rooms, and themed suites. Plus, Graduate hotels are designed to be Instagrambale, a top concern for many teens.

2. Gaylord Hotels

Some of the most lively hotels around are Gaylord Hotels. Families are practically guaranteed to have teen-friendly activities through Gaylord, from a famous Christmas extravaganza featuring larger-than-life ice sculptures to summer celebrations by the pool. Some locations, including the Palms in Orlando, FL, and Opryland in Nashville, TN, also feature teen-approved waterparks.

Plus, Gaylord hotels have entire indoor "villages" on-site with shops, restaurants, and activities, including arcades, bowling, and escape rooms. So, teens can gain some independence while staying safely under the same roof as their parents.

3. Beaches Resorts

Not every all-inclusive resort is created equal. Some are great for younger kids, and some appeal mostly to adults. The needs of teens who are too old for the kids' club but too young to hang out with their parents are often overlooked. Beaches Resorts fill that gap. Not only do mocktails flow freely, but all Beaches have a teen-only club, X-box arcades, teen-specific services at the on-site Red Lane Spa, organized landsports and watersports, and more. Teens who want to venture off the resort can participate in a service project supervised by Beaches staff during their vacation. They can even earn community service credits, often required for High School graduation, hours by volunteering in a community near the resort.

4. Hilton Hotels

No teenager wants to share a room with their parents, but sometimes they don't have a choice. However, parents who are cool enough to consider getting teens their own room probably want them nearby. Hilton sets themselves apart by guaranteeing connecting rooms.

Plus, Hilton has several family-friendly brands. Their all-suite Embassy Suites is a perennial family favorite because everyone has their own space. Ravenous teenagers can munch to their heart's delight at the hotel's free breakfast. Another teen-friendly option is Canopy by Hilton. These hotels have local touches that make the perfect backdrops for selfies. Tru by Hilton is another great option for teens. Tru hotels feature modern designs and vibrant social spaces with games and plenty of room to hang out away from Mom and Dad.

5. Westgate Resorts

If your teen is complaining that they are always bored, check out Westgate Resorts. These are no ordinary hotels. Westgate boasts adventure parks, dude ranches, arcades, and plenty of seasonal activities. This is a great band to check out if you want to get your teens off their screens and out ziplining, riding bikes, or playing volleyball.

6. Marriott Hotels

Marriott Hotels has several family-friendly brands. Springhill Suites features larger rooms so teens don't feel like their parents are constantly hovering. Some properties, like the JW Marriott Grande Lakes, have Insta-worthy pools, lazy rivers, and daring water slides that even the pickiest teen will appreciate. Marriott's on-trend Moxy Hotels are teen-approved because they are designed to set themselves apart from traditional lodging. They look good in social media photos and your teen may even thank you for helping them curate the perfect grid.

7. Virgin Hotels

Richard Branson has left his mark on space and the seas with Virgin Galactic space fights and Virgin Voyages cruises. On land, Virgin Hotels have the same teen-approved vibe. These hotels have bright red, well-stocked, mini-fridges, pools made lounging, and lobbies stocked with games. Teens staying at a Virgin Hotel will struggle to find something to complain about. In fact, they will probably find themselves having a good time in spite of themselves.

8. Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt wants to make sure all guests are comfortable, including hard-to-please teens. World of Hyatt members (and their teenaged children) get access to Headspace's premium colored noise collection and in-room access to MasterClass. Hyatt's Andaz hotels have modern decor that even teens will appreciate. Most Hyatt Place hotels have sleeper sofas and complimentary breakfasts, making these properties a great choice for families traveling with hungry teens who like to spread out.

9. Loews Hotels

Loews Hotels embrace teens with their "Loews Loves Families" program and delectable "Adventurous Eaters" menus. Loews goes the extra mile to make sure teens get the most out of their trip, even when they would rather sit in the room and mope.

Many Loews hotels partner with local cultural institutions and regional attractions to create immersive experiences with teens in mind. Loews also creates menus for teens who have outgrown the kids' menu but aren't enamored with adult fare. In Miami, teen diners can order Cuban delicacies like Guava and Cheese French Toast, while in New Orleans, they can sample chicken and sausage Gumbo.

10. Kimpton Hotels

When teens insist on the hippest hotel, look for a Kimpton hotel. Kimpton pioneered the hotel boutique hotel experience, transforming boring, impersonal hotels into stylish and livable spaces that teens adore. Many locations provide yoga gear, have swimming pools, and offer complimentary bike rentals. Kimpton hotels stock Anthropologie accessories that teens can purchase to help them achieve their perfect vacay look.