Do you ever find out just how little you know about something? That happened to me with this book, which is a small but mighty look into the past, present, and future of tuberculosis... and how it has had an effect on almost everything you can think of, from history and science to fashion and the arts. This book actually made me take a look back at my family tree — and I was shocked to find out how my own ancestors were affected by the disease. — Sarah Aswell