When Tom returns from four years on the Western Front, he takes a job as a lighthouse keeper on a remote island where he and his wife, Isabel, set up a new life. After years of trying, miscarriages, and a stillbirth, a boat washes up on their island containing a dead man and a living infant. Isabel sees the baby as a gift, and the pair take her in as their own to raise.

When they return to the mainland two years later, they’ll be reminded that they’re not the only people in the world, and their choice about the baby has consequences.