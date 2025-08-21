If you’re a bookworm with social media, chances are you scroll through book recommendations constantly, bookmark them for later, and then have to search back through them all to find a new read later. It can be hard to keep up with what books are coming out when and which title was about what. Well, here are a ton of new romantasy books coming out between now and early next year, so you can have all the info you need in one place.

For starters, we have to talk about all the new installments coming to our favorite series:

A Theory of Dreaming by Ava Reid: This book just came out at the end of July, so I’m including it here in case you missed it! It’s the second book in the A Study in Drowning duology and so, so good.

Lore of the Tides by Analeigh Sbrana: If you haven't read Lore of the Wilds, this late-July follow-up may have flown under your radar. The first book is super cozy — set in an enchanted library — and has a really great love triangle at the heart of it. The second sees our heroine taking on the high seas to save the human race from fae domination.

Wild Reverence by Rebecca Ross (September 2, 2025): Set in the same world as her Divine Rivals duology, this book follows Matilda, who is a messenger for the gods. When she delivers a letter to a lord, Vincent of Beckett, the pair realize it's not the first time they've seen each other, and their fate unravels from there.

Mate by Ali Hazelwood (October 7, 2025): Hazelwood's Bride broke onto the scene early in 2024 and made the omegaverse at least somewhat mainstream (IYKYK). Mate isn't a sequel but a companion novel, in which Serena, the first human-werewolf hybrid in centuries, is a target of both humans, weres, and vampyres. But her mate will stop at nothing to keep her safe.

Brimstone by Callie Hart (November 18, 2025): The second book following Hart's insanely popular Quicksliver, in which we see Saeris and Kingfisher continue to fight for both of their realms.

The Ballad of Falling Dragons by Sarah A. Parker (February 2026): This is the sequel to Parker's When the Moon Hatched, one of the most raved about romantasy books last year, and for good reason. We all love us some Kaan Vaeger.

If you’re thinking, “Yes, yes, I know about all of these, what about the totally new stories?!”, fear not. Plenty of those are coming too. While we could never truly capture all the new releases coming our way, these are the books that stand out among the rest — with special attention paid to authors of color and stories with diverse characters (you know, the ones your algorithm never seems to push your way).

01 The Book of Heartbreak by Ova Ceren 'The Book of Heartbreak' by Ova Ceren See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available August 26 One of my favorite things about the fantasy genre is getting a peek into folklore from around the world, and author Ova Ceren is inspired by Turkish and Ottoman tales. The Book of Heartbreak introduces us to Sare — she was born with a curse that she'll die after her fifth heartbreak. When her mother passes away, that marks four times her heart has broken, and Sare sets off to find out how to break her curse. She meets Leon along the way, a seer who helps her uncover the origin of the curse, but who may pose the ultimate threat to her survival.

02 Dream by the Shadows by Logan Karlie 'Dream by the Shadows' by Logan Karlie $22.99 $17.24 See on Amazon Sale Available August 26 This YA novel is like a blend of Labyrinth and Beauty and the Beast — sign me up. Here’s the gist: Esmer wants to escape her horrible village, but her sister, Eden, succumbs to the Corruption, a curse that spreads through dreaming. To save her family and break the curse, she follows the Shadow Bringer into his dream realm, where he may change the fate of her heart and her kingdom forever.

03 The Shattered King by Charlie N. Holmberg 'The Shattered King' by Charlie N. Holmberg See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available September 2 I received an advance copy of this book and absolutely devoured it in a couple of days. The main character, Nym, is a healer conscripted to treat the mystery illness of an insufferable prince, something no other healer has been able to help with yet — until her. In order to return to her family, she has to return him to good health. Nym is quite possibly my favorite narrator ever, if only because she didn’t frustrate me once. She did exactly what I would do in her shoes, and I think what most people would; not once did I rub my temples and bemoan her attitude like some romantasy heroines make me do. I also loved the way healing works in this book because it’s so unique: the healer immerses themselves into a person’s mind, which looks like an object — a painting, a vase, that sort of thing — and they set about repairing it. There’s also political intrigue and an ending that has me begging for the next book immediately.

04 Alchemised by SenLinYu 'Alchemised' by SenLinYu $35 $24.50 See on Amazon Sale Available September 23 If you haven’t heard of Manacled by the same author, here’s the DL: It was a massively popular dark fan fiction based on the worlds of Harry Potter and The Handmaid’s Tale. Alchemised, which is being published traditionally, is a reworked version of that story with original characters and a fresh plot. In this version, Helena Marino is our main character — an alchemist who is now a prisoner of war, conveniently missing her memory of the months leading up to her capture. The ruling class doesn’t take kindly to resistance members, after all. To unlock them, she’s sent to the High Reeve, a powerful necromancer who may be able to tap into them and uncover the resistance’s plot. But will Helena also figure out his secrets and turn them against him?

05 Our Vicious Descent by Hayley Dennings 'Our Vicious Descent' by Hayley Dennings See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available October 21 This is the second book in a duology that I don’t think gets nearly enough hype. It follows the Reapers, an underground vampire coven living in 1920s Harlem. The group is inspired by the history of secretive and unethical medical experimentation on Black communities and the resulting generational trauma, as Dennings explained in an interview with The Washington Post. In this installment, we see vampire-hunting heiress Elise defect in order to support her lover, Layla, and her Reaper family. But before the end, they’ll have to make some sacrifices, possibly even each other.

06 The Moorwitch by Jessica Khoury 'The Moorwitch' by Jessica Khoury See price on Amazon See on Amazon Available November 1 Rose Pryor is a young witch who spins spells with a needle and thread. She has sacrificed much for her magic, including making a shady deal with a fae, Lachlan. When each spell she weaves begins to drain her life force, Lachlan also returns to call in his debt, and the two depart to the Scottish moors to find the portal to the ancient fae realm.

07 Eternal Ruin by Tigest Girma 'Eternal Ruin' by Tigest Girma $21.99 $16.79 See on Amazon Sale Available November 4 More books inspired by African mythology front and center, please! Author Tigest Girma delivers in the sequel to her NYT bestseller Immortal Dark, which is coming out in just a few months (meaning you have time to devour the first). It’s got dark academia and Black vampires, and promises a sizzling romantic tension and very high stakes.

08 The Elsewhere Express by Samantha Sotto Yambao 'The Elsewhere Express' by Samantha Sotto Yambao $32.99 $30 See on Amazon Sale Available January 2026 Yambao writes magical realism that makes me feel like I’m immersed in a Studio Ghibli film, especially her book Water Moon. The Elsewhere Express sounds just as magical and unpredictable — it can’t be found and you can’t buy tickets for it, but it will arrive to you when you feel lost and adrift. Inside are two lost souls who make their way through a dining car where passengers picnic on lilypads to one that’s just a meadow, somehow? If you like whimsy, you’ll love Yambao’s work. Her wordplay and worldbuilding make me feel like I did as a kid reading The Phantom Tollbooth for the first time.

09 The Sun and the Starmaker by Rachel Griffin 'The Sun and the Starmaker' by Rachel Griffin $19.99 $18.99 See on Amazon Sale Available February 2026 The small village of Reverie lies outside the sun’s reach, so it depends on the magic of the Starmaker, who magically pulls sunlight over the peaks of a glacier for the village each morning. Aurora grew up in the village and always heard tales of the mysterious figure but had never seen him, until a chance encounter in the forest. He senses magic within her and sweeps her away to his castle to mentor her, and the survival of her village depends on it.

We have so many new stories to look forward to in the coming months, not to mention new installments of our favorite series where we get to see what our very favorite characters do next. Happy reading.