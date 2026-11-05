One of the most painful things about being an adult child is realizing that your parents may never become the people you keep hoping they will be. You can be 38, 48, or 58 years old, with a career, children, a mortgage, and a fairly sophisticated understanding of your own emotional life, and still find yourself on the phone with your mother feeling 12 years old.

You tell her something hurt you. She tells you that you are too sensitive. You try to explain why the comment landed badly. She reminds you that she did the best she could. By the end of the conversation, you're not sure whether you're asking for an apology, trying to be understood, or hoping (once again) that this time she will respond differently.

It’s not always what it looks like.

In my work with adult children navigating conflict with their boomer parents, I see a recurring pattern: The adult child experiences a parent's rigidity, defensiveness, or denial as evidence that the parent doesn't care.

Sometimes that interpretation is accurate. There are parents who are cruel, manipulative, dismissive, or unwilling to take responsibility. But often, what looks like malice is also a generational mismatch in how people understand emotional responsibility, conflict, and attachment.

Your parents grew up with different rules.

Many boomers were raised in families where children were expected to adapt to adults, not the other way around. Feelings were often treated as private matters, discipline was framed as character-building, and parents were not necessarily expected to explain themselves or repair a rupture after an argument. For some, love was expressed through provision, sacrifice, and showing up materially. The idea that a parent should validate a child's emotional experience — even when the parent remembers the event differently — can feel foreign, or even accusatory.

The adult child is asking for emotional recognition in the present. The parent hears a verdict on their entire history.

That history can help explain why a parent responds to “That hurt me” with “Well, I did my best,” or to “I need you to listen” with a list of everything they have done for you. The adult child is asking for emotional recognition in the present. The parent hears a verdict on their entire history as a mother or father. One person is trying to talk about impact; the other is defending intent. They are having two different conversations, and both leave feeling unseen.

This is the pattern I want adult children to understand... not because it excuses harmful behavior, but because it can change what you do next.

Avoid the escalation trap.

If you interpret every defensive response as proof that your parent has no love for you, you may keep escalating the argument in search of a kind of recognition they are not currently able to offer.

You may explain more, provide more examples, produce more evidence, and try increasingly precise language. Meanwhile, your parent may become more entrenched, because each new explanation feels like another charge they have to defend against.

Try a smaller, clearer ask.

A reframe can help: instead of asking, “Why won't my parent admit they hurt me?” try asking, “What kind of response is this person actually capable of giving me?” That is not the same as accepting the response or deciding it is enough. It is an assessment of reality. You can want your parent to understand you and also recognize that they may not have the emotional vocabulary, flexibility, or willingness to do so.

Sometimes a more effective conversation begins with a smaller, more concrete request. Rather than asking a parent to acknowledge an entire pattern of emotional neglect, you might say, “When I tell you something is hard, I need you to listen before you tell me what I should have done.” Rather than trying to settle the history of your relationship over dinner, you might say, “I'm not asking you to agree with my memory. I'm asking you not to tell me I'm making it up.”

The goal is not to shrink your needs to make them palatable. It is to make the request clear enough that you can see whether your parent is willing to meet it.

Context isn’t a hall pass

There is also a difference between understanding a parent's limitations and organizing your life around them. If a parent repeatedly dismisses your feelings, violates boundaries, or uses guilt to control you, you are allowed to limit what you share, shorten visits, decline certain conversations, or take space.

A generational explanation is not a hall pass. It can offer context, but it does not erase impact or require you to keep making yourself available for the same injury.

You’re allowed to grieve the parent you needed.

I also encourage adult children to notice when they are still approaching a parent as though the right argument will finally produce the childhood experience they missed. This is deeply human. We want our parents to see us, to be curious about us, to take responsibility when they hurt us. But sometimes the work is grieving the parent we needed while deciding what kind of relationship is possible with the parent we actually have.

That grief can coexist with affection. You can understand that your mother was doing what she knew how to do and still wish she had done something different. You can appreciate what your father provided and still name what was missing. You can have compassion for the conditions that shaped your parents without making those conditions your responsibility to repair.

The most useful question may not be whether your parents are bad people or whether you are asking too much. It may be whether the relationship you have today can hold the kind of honesty you want to bring to it. If it can, try a smaller, clearer conversation. If it cannot, boundaries may be more productive than another attempt to persuade.

Growing up doesn't always mean finally getting your parents to understand you. Sometimes it means learning to understand the limits of the relationship... and deciding, with care and without self-abandonment, what you want to do with that knowledge.