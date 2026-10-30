Seasonal depression, is that you creeping in? Because, fair warning, this week’s confessions are heavy. Sure, we usually have some tough stuff sandwiched between crushes and spicy feelings and your garden-variety MIL woes. But something is shifting, and it seems as though maybe it’s shifting right as our clocks are shifting, too.

And maybe there is something to that. After all, women experience seasonal affective disorder (a type of depression that follows a seasonal pattern) at roughly four times the rate men do. Cool, cool, cool... another thing to add to the list. Oh, and need we mention that mercury is also currently in retrograde?!

Then again, moms are feelers. It’s in our nature. And maybe we’re just feeling the weight of the world on our shoulders even more lately since, well, it’s extra weighty right now. So it’s no surprise that a lot of what moms had to say this week had to do with being at max capacity. Some moms want to rewind to their carefree pre-kid years. Lots are considering leaving their partners. Many just want one day where nobody needs anything from them.

Don’t worry; it’s not all worry and dread. One mom is having the best sex of her life in her 50s (get it, sis). A few are celebrating major milestones.

But whatever’s weighing on you at the moment, just know that somebody in this list has confessed some version of it. Here are this week’s confessions, shared anonymously by moms who clearly needed to lighten their load.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, take a look here.

My husband is having the best sex of his life with me. I, on the other hand, am not. Confession #60546918

I’ve gone from Needoh hunting to estrogen patch hunting 🙈 Confession #61556928

I wish I could start my life over and make different choices. Confession #63820101

I miss my dad. Confession #65453695

I’m worried my husband is ruining his relationship with our son. They hate each other. Confession #65931261

Should I take the leap and become a solo mother by choice? I’m scared. Confession #61483739

I want 24 hours of not being a mom 😭 Confession #64288085

Still living with my ex and it’s starting to feel weird. I want to leave, but I can’t afford it. Confession #64432969

Going through a friend breakup and feeling more relieved than sad. Not everyone is forever. Confession #63597893

The long drought is over! 2yrs, 11mos, 2wks & 3 days. Been with my partner 17 years 😤 Confession #61668725

Our dog passed away and it hurts worse than losing prior family members. Confession #66117417

My mom died two years ago this week, and I can’t handle this time of year still so I drink wine. Confession #65672346

I never get a break as a single mom and I’m so tired. Confession #62861506

Going through perimenopause and my sex drive is much higher than my husband’s. I feel ashamed! Confession #61965815

My daughter is overweight like I was and I feel like the world is against her too. Confession #65871130

I wish my son’s father would just stop trying to pretend to parent; he’s causing our son anxiety. Confession #61968665

I miss something I never had with someone I couldn’t have. I loved him. He didn’t love me. Confession #62597083

I really have lost hope that there is romantic love for me out there. Confession #63057678

Just once I’d like to come home to the smell of food cooking without me having to plan it. Confession #65092155

I can’t afford the holidays this year and idk what to do since they all still believe in Santa. Confession #63901551

My husband’s drinking is obnoxious. It’s so unattractive and he is so handsome. Confession #65335264

Blasting music in the car when I’m alone just to feel myself again. Even if it’s just for a moment. Confession #61686429

If I could go back to my younger self, I’d tell her not to get married. I’m so over parenting a grown man. Confession #61702449

I want to run away from my whole life and be a teenager again. Confession #60612391

Life would be easier if I could divorce my husband. I do everything on my own anyway. Confession #63675089

I fear my mom is racist as heck and I am embarrassed. Confession #64210925

I’m tired of the hard. When is it my turn for good things? Confession #64772864

My husband had an affair, and there was a silver lining. We are now more connected than ever. Confession #63773334

I can’t wait for this election to be over. Confession #65824773

I love spending time with my daughter. I’m sad when she is doing her own thing! Confession #61916834

I’m glad I’m the default parent. Confession #61222588

Advocating for my neurodivergent child is exhausting. Confession #62613607

I have a 10-year-old girl who is completely in puberty, and she treats me like garbage. Confession #63172770

I’m angry that it took almost nine months of medical visits to get my shoulder treated. Confession #60944786

I lost 20 pounds in the last two months, and no one has noticed or acknowledged it. Confession #65966263

Scared for my hysterectomy and entering menopause at 39. Confession #61901938

I’m working hard on cutting out alcohol. I’m done with it taking up so much space. Confession #64896599

I’m in my late 50s and having the best sex of my life! Confession #63236089

I wish my adult children would get their own lives. Confession #63557453

Today was the first day back to school after a school shooting and I’m so sad for our community. Confession #62118506

I keep having to ask my husband for affection. I can’t remember the last time he gave me a big hug. Confession #61642946

I miss the days pre-kids when I lived in an apartment alone and could do cereal for dinner. Confession #62703823

I feel like I am taking all my frustrations out on my 12-year-old. I just want to cry! Confession #61054394

My MIL treats my husband like dirt. I desperately want us to go no contact. She’s so toxic. Confession #63982756

We’re broke, but I won’t stop paying for my Semaglutide. Confession #66581301

My MIL made my child’s baptism all about her. She’s a raging, childish narcissist. Confession #69680454

I want a divorce, but I know he’d be a petty and resentful co-parent, which would be harder. Confession #63680216

I caught feelings for my situationship. Confession #64680214

I hate my job so much but I’m the breadwinner so I can’t quit. It’s destroying me. Confession #65580218

When I’m overstimulated, my husband treats me like I’m crazy. I just need a break… Confession #64681126