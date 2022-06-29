As Shonda Rhimes once said, "No is a complete sentence." Though, she left out the part about "no" being hard to say when you're trying to set boundaries. For instance, if spending quality time together is your love language, you may find it particularly difficult to turn down plans with friends. People who express love through words may have a tough time putting down the phone or knowing when to draw the line during a friend's vent-sesh. But at some point, you have to ask yourself: Is this person reciprocating? Do they pick up the phone when you need advice? Do they respect your me-time and personal space? If not, it may be time to set some boundaries — and boundaries quotes can help you get a sense of why that's so important.

Juggling the kids' schedule, making time for date night, balancing a career… it's A LOT. You don't have time for people who will drain your energy. Learning how to set boundaries is one of the best life skills you can learn. In fact, it can even make your relationships stronger. Saying "no" isn't easy, but the following words of wisdom will guide you. After all, sometimes we need a little inspiration and tough love to nudge us in the right direction.

Quotes About Boundaries to Internalize