There’s something so beautiful and magical about butterflies. Not only are they so gorgeous to gaze upon, but it’s also the journey of the butterfly’s transformation that is so inspiring. To become a butterfly, a caterpillar must undergo a metamorphosis — a tremendous change — that can sometimes last for up to 30 days. The caterpillar remains in a cocoon during this entire process until they finally emerge as a stunning butterfly. This magical process is chockfull of wisdom. For example, good things take time. Or, nothing in life stays permanent. And, like the caterpillar, we might realize that while change can feel scary and uncomfortable in the beginning, ultimately, with a bit of patience, trust, and some confidence, we, too, can come out better on the other side of it and embrace our new life. No wonder we find butterfly quotes so inspiring (well, maybe with the exception of Crazy Town’s 2000 hit “Butterfly”).

Maybe you’re seeking some inspiration from butterfly quotes about love or change. Or perhaps you have a child who’s obsessed with butterflies, and you want to share a few of these winged words with them (or keep them handy for that butterfly-themed birthday party you know you’ll be throwing soon). Either way, we’ve got you covered.

Inspirational Butterfly Quotes

“You do not just wake up and become the butterfly. Growth is a process.” — Rupi Kaur “We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve that beauty.” — Maya Angelou “Everyone is like a butterfly: They start out ugly and awkward and then morph into beautiful, graceful butterflies that everyone loves.” — Drew Barrymore “A season of loneliness and isolation is when the caterpillar gets its wings. Remember that next time you feel alone.” — Mandy Hale “You’ve gotta be a caterpillar before you are a butterfly. Problem is, most people aren’t willing to be a caterpillar.” — Unknown “This magnificent butterfly finds a little heap of dirt and sits still on it; but man will never on his heap of mud keep still.” — Joseph Conrad “His talent was as natural as the pattern that was made by the dust on a butterfly’s wings. At one time, he understood it no more than the butterfly did, and he did not know when it was brushed or marred.” — Ernest Hemingway “How does one become a butterfly? You have to want to learn to fly so much that you are willing to give up being a caterpillar.” — Trina Paulus “When the spirit of nature touches us, our hearts turn into a butterfly!” — Mehmet Murat Ildan ” Metamorphosis has always been the greatest symbol of change for poets and artists. Imagine that you could be a caterpillar one moment and a butterfly the next.” — Louie Schwartzberg ” And when I was angry, when I was younger, I was in a cocoon. Now I’m a beautiful, black butterfly.” — Tracy Morgan “They seemed to suddenly come upon happiness as if they had surprised a butterfly in a winter wood.” — Edith Wharton “Don’t waste your time chasing butterflies. Mend your garden, and the butterflies will come.” — Mario Quintana “A caterpillar who seeks to know himself would never become a butterfly.” — André Gide “A butterfly is like the soul of a person; it dries out in captivity.” — Marlene Van Niekerk “Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.” — Muhammad Ali “As with the butterfly, adversity is necessary to build character in people.” — Joseph B. Wirthlin “Forgetting… is a beautiful thing. When you forget, you remake yourself. For a caterpillar to become a butterfly, it must forget it was a caterpillar at all. Then it will be as if the caterpillar never was & there was only ever a butterfly.” — Robert Jackson Bennett “A butterfly symbolized acceptance of each new phase in life. To keep faith as everything around you changed.” — Lisa Kleypas “We are but small butterflies in the garden of life.” — Carston D. Roach “She is like a butterfly: beautiful to look at but hard to catch.” — Nikki Rowe “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, she became a butterfly.” — Barbara Haines Howett “The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.” — Rabindranath Tagore “Like a butterfly stuck in a chrysalis, waiting for the perfect moment, I was waiting for the day I could burst forth and fly away and find my home.” — Emme Rollins “Be like a butterfly and a flower — beautiful and sought after, yet unassuming and gentle.” — Jarod Kintz “Well, I must endure the presence of a few caterpillars if I wish to become acquainted with the butterflies.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, The Little Prince “‘Just living isn’t enough,’ said the butterfly. ‘One must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower.'” — Hans Christian Anderson “If nothing ever changed, there would be no such things as butterflies.” — Wendy Mass “It’s only when caterpillarness is done that one becomes a butterfly. That again is part of this paradox. You cannot rip away caterpillarness. The whole trip occurs in an unfolding process of which we have no control.” — Ram Dass “Happiness is like a butterfly: The more you chase it, the more it will evade you, but if you notice the other things around you, it will gently come and sit on your shoulder.” — Henry David Thoreau “A butterfly always reminds that there is always beauty at the end of all the pain.” — Unknown “Take time to be a butterfly.” — Gillian Duce “Some things, when they change, never do return to the way they once were. Butterflies, for instance, and women who’ve been in love with the wrong man too often.” — Alice Hoffman, Practical Magic “Soar up high with the beauty and grace of a butterfly.” — Unknown “Life without pain is a life spent in a cocoon. You gotta break the cocoon to experience your beauty.” — Shubhi “We are all butterflies. Earth is our chrysalis.” — LeeAnn Taylor “I almost wish we were butterflies and liv’d but three summer days — three such days with you I could fill with more delight than fifty common years could ever contain.” — John Keats “Don’t be afraid. Change is such a beautiful thing”, said the Butterfly.” — Sabrina Newby “Beautiful and graceful, varied and enchanting, small but approachable, butterflies lead you to the sunny side of life. And everyone deserves a little sunshine.” — Jeffrey Glassberg “Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you.” — Nathaniel Hawthorne “We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever.” — Carl Sagan “Butterflies can’t see their wings. They can’t see how truly beautiful they are, but everyone else can. People are like that as well.” — Sharifah Norhamidah “Fighting has taught me that the caterpillar takes a while to turn into a majestic butterfly.” — Jesse Taylor “Don’t wait for your wings, fight for them.” — Gayatri Pardeshi “We can learn a lesson from the butterfly beginning its life crawling along the ground, then spinning a cocoon, patiently waiting until the day it will fly.” — Heather Wolf “Representation is vital; otherwise, the butterfly, surrounded by a group of moths, unable to see itself, will keep trying to become the moth — representation.” — Rupi Kaur “I’ve always loved butterflies because they remind us that it’s never too late to transform ourselves.” — Drew Barrymore “When you find yourself cocooned in isolation and you cannot find your way out of darkness, remember… this is similar to the place where caterpillars go to grow their wings.” — Necole Stephens “To catch the butterflies and the rainbows of your dream, walk alone, keep faith in yourself, focus your energy and start your adventure.” — Amit Ray “Go on, hitch a ride on the back of a butterfly. There’s no better way to fly.” — Train, “Get to Me” “Butterflies are nature’s angels. They remind us what a gift it is to be alive.” — Robyn Nola “The butterfly said to the sun, ‘They can’t stop talking about my transformation. I can only do it once in my lifetime. If only they knew they can do it at any time and in countless ways.'” — Dodinsky “I have four or five ideas that just keep floating around, and I want to kind of just let one, like a beautiful butterfly, let it land somewhere.” — Gillian Flynn “Butterflies are self-propelled flowers.” — Robert A. Heinlein “The butterfly is a flying flower. The flower is a tethered butterfly.” — Ponce Denis “There is nothing in a caterpillar that tells you it’s going to be a butterfly.” — R. Buckminster Fuller “I dreamed I was a butterfly, flitting around in the sky; then I awoke. Now I wonder: Am I a man who dreamt of being a butterfly, or am I a butterfly dreaming that I am a man?” — Zhuangzi “Just like the butterfly, I too will awaken in my own time.” — Deborah Chaskin “The mark of your ignorance is the depth of your belief in injustice and tragedy. What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the Master calls the butterfly.” — Richard Bach “Open your heart and mind like the wings of a butterfly. See then how high you can fly.” — Zeenat Aman “Like a butterfly, her wings unfolded.” — ButterfliesRising.com “Failure is like a caterpillar before it becomes a butterfly.” — Peta Kelly “The butterfly does not look back upon its caterpillar self, either fondly or wistfully; it simply flies on.” — Guillermo del Toro “The butterflies… what an educated sense of beauty they have. They seem only an ornament to society, and yet, if they were gone, how substantial would be their loss.” — Phil Robinson “Adding wings to caterpillars does not create butterflies; it creates awkward and dysfunctional caterpillars. Butterflies are created through transformation.” — Stephanie Marshall “Love is like a butterfly, a rare and gentle thing.” — Dolly Parton, “Love Is Like a Butterfly” “I embrace emerging experience. I participate in discovery. I am a butterfly. I am not a butterfly collector. I want the experience of a butterfly.” — William Stafford “Teaching a child not to step on a caterpillar is as valuable to the child as it is to the caterpillar.” — Bradley Miller “Someday, I will be a beautiful butterfly, and then everything will be better.” — Heimlich, A Bug’s Life “Although the butterfly and the caterpillar are completely different, they are one and the same.” — Kendrick Lamar “And when all the wars are over, a butterfly will still be beautiful.” — Ruskin Bond, Scenes From a Writer’s Life “For our people, butterflies are a symbol of hope. It’s said that if you capture one in your hands and whisper your dreams to it, it will carry them up to the heavens so that the wish can be granted.” — Sherrilyn Kenyon, Retribution “Love is like a butterfly, beautiful and delicate. If you truly care for it, you’ll do whatever you can to make it happy, even if that means letting it go.” — Scott Pemberton “Children are caterpillars and adults are butterflies. No butterfly ever remembers what it felt like being a caterpillar.” — Cornelia Funke, The Thief Lord “I only ask to be free. The butterflies are free.” — Charles Dickens “When a caterpillar bursts from its cocoon and discovers it has wings, it does not sit idly, hoping to one day turn back. It flies.” — Kelseyleigh Reber “Just when the caterpillar thought, ‘I am incapable of moving,’ it became a butterfly.” — Annette Thomas “When I was a girl, I would look out my bedroom window at the caterpillars; I envied them so much. No matter what they were before, no matter what happened to them, they could just hide away and turn into these beautiful creatures that could fly away completely untouched.” — Carin, Patch Adams “Everyone knows what a caterpillar is, and it doesn’t look anything like a butterfly.” — Lynn Margulis “A fallen blossom, returning to the bough, I thought — but no, a butterfly.” — Arakida Moritake “When she transformed into a butterfly, the caterpillars spoke not of her beauty, but of her weirdness. They wanted her to change back into what she always had been. But she had wings.” — Dean Jackson “The wings of transformation are born of patience and struggle.” — Janet Dickens “A butterfly is a miracle, a divine creation that fleets, propelling the caterpillar within, an array of predators it cheats.” — Unknown “Nature’s message was always there and for us to see. It was written on the wings of butterflies.” — Kjell B. Sandved “A caterpillar, after its deep slumber, ‘wakes up to reality’ to realize that truth is not always bitter after all!” — Manali Oak “It has been said that something as small as the flutter of a butterfly’s wing can ultimately cause a typhoon halfway around the world.” — Unknown “When a small child, I thought that success spelled happiness. I was wrong, happiness is like a butterfly which appears and delights us for one brief moment, but soon flits away.” — Anna Pavlova “If you smile when you see a butterfly, you have happiness in your soul.” — Diana Cooper “Beauty is where the beheld butterfly disappears from sight.” — R.H. Peat “Proverbs are like butterflies; some are caught and some fly away.” — German proverb “Perhaps the butterfly is proof that you can go through a great deal of darkness and still become something beautiful.” — Unknown “In mythology throughout the world, the butterfly represents the soul and its journey in this life and the next.” — Tom Frost “Butterflies are not called butterflies overnight. They have to undergo tons of changes in order to acquire that name.” — Michael Bassey Johnson, Song of a Nature Lover “When I was a cute little caterpillar, you loved me. So I became a butterfly so you would never leave.” — Crystal Woods “Butterflies are beautiful, but the process of emerging from the chrysalis and spreading your wings can hurt. But still, you will survive the transformation (over and over again) and you will fly. Remember this when it hurts the most.” — Jeanette LeBlanc “Nine butterflies appear within an hour, not on the wing but in the word, bringing a message of transformation and hope.” — Carol Lynn Pearson “Beautiful and graceful, butterflies lift our spirits with their loveliness and lyric flight.” — Gloria B. Schlaepfer “Literature and butterflies are the two sweetest passions known to man.” — Vladimir Nabokov “Butterflies are God’s confetti, thrown upon the Earth in celebration of His love.” — K. D’Angelo “Story is a butterfly whose wings transport us to another world where we receive gifts that change who we are and who we want to be.” — Harley King “Self-realization is a strange term. You don’t actually realize yourself. If anything, you go away. The caterpillar enters the cocoon of meditation: A butterfly emerges, metamorphosis.” — Frederick Lindemann “The winter solstice has always been special to me as a barren darkness that gives birth to a verdant future beyond imagination, a time of pain and withdrawal that produces something joyfully inconceivable, like a monarch butterfly masterfully extracting itself from the confines of its cocoon, bursting forth into unexpected glory.” — Gary Zukav “The butterfly said to the sun, ‘They can’t stop talking about my transformation. I can only do it once in my lifetime. If only they know they can do it at any time and in countless ways.'” — Dodinsky “Butterflies, they are like dream flowers, childhood dreams, which have broken loose from their stalks and escaped into the sunshine.” — Unknown “There is nothing in a caterpillar that tells you it’s going to be a butterfly.” — Buckminster R. Fuller “He said that we belonged together because he was born with a flower and I was born with a butterfly and that flowers and butterflies need each other for survival.” ― Gemma Malley, The Declaration “Hundreds of butterflies flitted in and out of sight like short-lived punctuation marks in a stream of consciousness without beginning or end.” ― Haruki Murakami