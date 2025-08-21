If you haven't ever Googled "how to fix my sh*tty immune system" before, are you even a parent? Look, kids are perfect angels gifted to us for the most heartbreaking amount of time, and yet they are also disgusting germ magnets who seem to have one sole mission: to pass every single virus they catch directly onto you. But you know better than anyone that the minute a parent goes down, all hell breaks loose. You'll do anything to keep your immunity strong, but what if that means having more sex?

An old wives' tale about sex improving your immunity has been around forever, but when parents are already completely strapped for time — and using one can of Lysol per day on every surface in their home — how are they supposed to make more time for sex? And seriously, does sex even improve your immunity?

Listen, sex has some benefits, for sure. But sex fully improving your immunity and creating a safety shield around your body to fight off germs? Not so much. "Sex isn't going to prevent a person from getting sick," says Dr. Jefferey Chester. "However, there is some research showing that sexual activity can give the immune system a very small boost. That's likely because it increases levels of IgA. This is an antibody that helps defend against viruses and other infections."

But real talk, that small boost isn't like a shot of Mucinex when you're feeling under the weather. Chester says if you notice a virus spreading throughout your house and decide to ramp up your sex life as a means of protection, well, it probably won't work.

Instead, you should just be having sex as often as you need and want to. We all know that sex can increase our feelings of intimacy with our partners, destress us a bit, and help us relax — all things that are beneficial to have happening in your life, whether or not there's a sickness spreading among your family. "While it is a fun idea to think of sex as being an immunity booster, it's not something that a person should rely on to keep them from getting sick," Chester says.

If you really want to improve your immunity and keep yourself from getting sick, Chester says you should pay attention to your nutrition, make sure you get enough sleep, and also do plenty of hand-washing. (Especially if your kids are the ones spreading the germs.)

And as sick season approaches, Chester wants everyone to remember that vaccines are "crucial for preventing sickness." You can have all the sex you want, of course, but if you really want to protect yourself, go get those shots. "Your COVID and flu vaccines are a much better preventative measure."