If you've got a little Cancer baby, you know they are special. Or maybe you're the Cancer in your family, in which case you should know that you're pretty special. Either way, you may want to share Cancer quotes that give a bit of insight into this broody (and amazing) sign. Born between 21 June and 22 July, Cancers are sensitive, highly intuitive, and filled with emotions. Yes, those born to this sign feel the feels all the time. You can blame their ruling planet, the moon, for that — just like the moon's tides, the feelings of Cancers ebb and flow. Cancers are moodier than a mood ring (but you've probably noticed that!). Cancers are probably extra emotional because their element is also water, which means their emotional depth is overwhelming. In other words, Cancers are a lot... in a good way!

If you gave birth to a Cancer, you've probably noticed that your little Crab is overly sentimental and nostalgic, not to mention hugely empathic. They can read the room's energy like an expert psychic and have difficulty turning their empathic gifts on and off. This probably explains why Cancers tend to be introverted and like to keep their connections small and intimate. And if you made the cut? Lucky you! Cancers are extremely loyal and love showering their loved ones with affection. They are experts at making everyone feel warm and welcomed in their home — you might even catch your little one trying to act like you, Mom.

But just as their Crab symbolizes, Cancers can also get a little, well, crabby. When they're feeling blue or overstimulated, they like to retreat into their shells, keeping the world at bay. Cancers can also be very hard on themselves, so a bit of encouragement goes a long way. Ultimately, Cancers are kind-hearted and nurturing people who deeply value the comfort of home and family and enjoy caring for their loved ones.

Curious to learn more about these complex Crabs? Check out these Cancerian quotes that will let you go deep into their hearts (and shells).

Insightful Quotes About Cancerians

"Cancerians are all mothers at heart, even the men." — Linda Goodman “Whether it’s an old plastic bottle, an old lover, an old house, an old belief, and old bit of string, an old memory... hang on to it, says Cancer. You never know when you might need it again.” — Liz Greene "Cancer: Just like the moon, you shine in times of darkness." — C.W. “A Cancer’s bite is always bigger than their bark. Never underestimate them!” — Unknown “Cancers are Moonchildren; totally influenced by the waxing and waning cycles of the Moon. Asking them to remain in one feeling, one mood, or one state of mind is pure insanity.” — Sherene Schostak “Imagine what it must feel like to be that Cancer person and get those overwhelming feelings and to feel so overcome that other people feel they are drowning in them and nothing else will happen until they subside.” — Mary English “Extremely maternal towards friends and family, Cancerians are caring and protective of all those around them.” — Linda Goodman “One of the most astounding traits in the zodiac falls to Cancer, and it’s their innate ability to spark happiness in others even when they themselves are not feeling great.” — Maria Silva “A camera molds memory into permanency for Cancerians, whose very minds are like sensitive film, recording every impression with vivid clarity.” — Linda Goodman “Those born under Cancer operate in the inner world with a strong emotional nature, as well as the outer world, as it enjoys being active.” — Paramahamsa Nithyananda "Home is not where you live, but where they understand you.” — Christian Morgenstern “The symbol of Cancer is the Crab because just like it, it has a hard outer shell, but deep inside it is soft and can be crushed and hurt easily.” — Ruth Moon "A Cancer's bed is their sanctuary. Therefore, if you can't find them, look under the down comforter." — Unknown “Cancers can be very touch and go. One minute they want to tell you everything and the next minute they just want to be alone.” — Linda Goodman “Subtlety is one of the chief qualities of Cancer.” — Liz Greene “Cancer can think about you all day every day and still hold themselves back from contacting you.” — Unknown “In love, you are fiercely loyal and will defend your partner, even if they are well capable of defending themselves, which they probably are, given you’re not going to be attracted to weak individuals.” — David Wells “The Cancer man or woman has strong powers of intuition and can generally sense when he has met a person who is likely to turn into a good friend.” — Margarete Beim “Cancers often feel insecure in the multifaceted, fast-paced world. Yet Cancers carry a natural protection — the hard shell they wear on their backs.” — Laurie A. Baum “Cancer neither fights the crowd, nor leads the crowd, nor leaves the crowd.” — Kurt Abraham “Emotion is Cancer’s middle name.” — William Lamb “Cancer represents foundation, home, family, and security.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “Cancer has the gift of easing your fears and smoothing your furrowed brow.” — Linda George “Cancer is a sign that looks to the future, but who always brings the past along to slot into that future in a way that creates consistency and a sense of continuity.” — Lisa Lazuli “No wonder, then, that Cancerian people are said to be psychic, for they are particularly open to the influx of vast universal forces, which channel themselves into the confines of one’s individual consciousness whether or not the Cancerian chooses to be such a channel.” — Ariel Guttman

Spot-On Quotes By Cancerians