Let's Get Crabby

50 Cancer Quotes That’ll Have Any Cancerian In Their Feelings

These are for you, Crabs.

Written by Brianne Hogan

If you've got a little Cancer baby, you know they are special. Or maybe you're the Cancer in your family, in which case you should know that you're pretty special. Either way, you may want to share Cancer quotes that give a bit of insight into this broody (and amazing) sign. Born between 21 June and 22 July, Cancers are sensitive, highly intuitive, and filled with emotions. Yes, those born to this sign feel the feels all the time. You can blame their ruling planet, the moon, for that — just like the moon's tides, the feelings of Cancers ebb and flow. Cancers are moodier than a mood ring (but you've probably noticed that!). Cancers are probably extra emotional because their element is also water, which means their emotional depth is overwhelming. In other words, Cancers are a lot... in a good way!

If you gave birth to a Cancer, you've probably noticed that your little Crab is overly sentimental and nostalgic, not to mention hugely empathic. They can read the room's energy like an expert psychic and have difficulty turning their empathic gifts on and off. This probably explains why Cancers tend to be introverted and like to keep their connections small and intimate. And if you made the cut? Lucky you! Cancers are extremely loyal and love showering their loved ones with affection. They are experts at making everyone feel warm and welcomed in their home — you might even catch your little one trying to act like you, Mom.

But just as their Crab symbolizes, Cancers can also get a little, well, crabby. When they're feeling blue or overstimulated, they like to retreat into their shells, keeping the world at bay. Cancers can also be very hard on themselves, so a bit of encouragement goes a long way. Ultimately, Cancers are kind-hearted and nurturing people who deeply value the comfort of home and family and enjoy caring for their loved ones.

Curious to learn more about these complex Crabs? Check out these Cancerian quotes that will let you go deep into their hearts (and shells).

Insightful Quotes About Cancerians

  1. "Cancerians are all mothers at heart, even the men." — Linda Goodman
  2. “Whether it’s an old plastic bottle, an old lover, an old house, an old belief, and old bit of string, an old memory... hang on to it, says Cancer. You never know when you might need it again.” — Liz Greene
  3. "Cancer: Just like the moon, you shine in times of darkness." — C.W.
  4. “A Cancer’s bite is always bigger than their bark. Never underestimate them!” — Unknown
  5. “Cancers are Moonchildren; totally influenced by the waxing and waning cycles of the Moon. Asking them to remain in one feeling, one mood, or one state of mind is pure insanity.” — Sherene Schostak
  6. “Imagine what it must feel like to be that Cancer person and get those overwhelming feelings and to feel so overcome that other people feel they are drowning in them and nothing else will happen until they subside.” — Mary English
  7. “Extremely maternal towards friends and family, Cancerians are caring and protective of all those around them.” — Linda Goodman
  8. “One of the most astounding traits in the zodiac falls to Cancer, and it’s their innate ability to spark happiness in others even when they themselves are not feeling great.” — Maria Silva
  9. “A camera molds memory into permanency for Cancerians, whose very minds are like sensitive film, recording every impression with vivid clarity.” — Linda Goodman
  10. “Those born under Cancer operate in the inner world with a strong emotional nature, as well as the outer world, as it enjoys being active.” — Paramahamsa Nithyananda
  11. "Home is not where you live, but where they understand you.” — Christian Morgenstern
  12. “The symbol of Cancer is the Crab because just like it, it has a hard outer shell, but deep inside it is soft and can be crushed and hurt easily.” — Ruth Moon
  13. "A Cancer's bed is their sanctuary. Therefore, if you can't find them, look under the down comforter." — Unknown
  14. “Cancers can be very touch and go. One minute they want to tell you everything and the next minute they just want to be alone.” — Linda Goodman
  15. “Subtlety is one of the chief qualities of Cancer.” — Liz Greene
  16. “Cancer can think about you all day every day and still hold themselves back from contacting you.” — Unknown
  17. “In love, you are fiercely loyal and will defend your partner, even if they are well capable of defending themselves, which they probably are, given you’re not going to be attracted to weak individuals.” — David Wells
  18. “The Cancer man or woman has strong powers of intuition and can generally sense when he has met a person who is likely to turn into a good friend.” — Margarete Beim
  19. “Cancers often feel insecure in the multifaceted, fast-paced world. Yet Cancers carry a natural protection — the hard shell they wear on their backs.” — Laurie A. Baum
  20. “Cancer neither fights the crowd, nor leads the crowd, nor leaves the crowd.” — Kurt Abraham
  21. “Emotion is Cancer’s middle name.” — William Lamb
  22. “Cancer represents foundation, home, family, and security.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk
  23. “Cancer has the gift of easing your fears and smoothing your furrowed brow.” — Linda George
  24. “Cancer is a sign that looks to the future, but who always brings the past along to slot into that future in a way that creates consistency and a sense of continuity.” — Lisa Lazuli
  25. “No wonder, then, that Cancerian people are said to be psychic, for they are particularly open to the influx of vast universal forces, which channel themselves into the confines of one’s individual consciousness whether or not the Cancerian chooses to be such a channel.” — Ariel Guttman

Spot-On Quotes By Cancerians

  1. “I do like the ocean wave, actually. I’m born under the sign of Cancer — the sign of the crab — so I like coastal areas and sunny beaches and such – although not the wide-open and deep seas.” — Anjelica Huston
  2. “I’m the kind of person who would rather get my hopes up really high and watch them get dashed to pieces than wisely keep my expectations at bay and hope they are exceeded. This quality has made me a needy and theatrical friend, but has given me a spectacularly dramatic emotional life.” — Mindy Kaling
  3. “I live with romance in my brain. I’m a true-blue Cancerian like that.” — Priyanka Chopra
  4. “My sun and my moon signs are mostly Cancer; it's really strong. We're deeply intuitive and sentimental. I really like to take care of people, nurturing them. I'm very passionate about the things I do and like to see people I love to grow.” — Kali Uchis
  5. “I’ve become more of a homebody, and I like that.” — Lindsay Lohan
  6. “I am Moody... and a Cancerian to the boot. Even a small thing can change the entire mood, but I'm working on that. Besides, I'm also loyal and possessive.” — Katrina Kaif
  7. “I’m a Cancer… the little crab. Loves the home, her sanctuary, all the cozy things.” — Gisele Bündchen
  8. “I'm a Cancerian, the typical crab with the tough outer shell and the soft bit in the middle. I don't think I'll ever come to terms with people being unnecessarily nasty, but I can take it if someone doesn't like my music; I'm not everyone's cup of tea.” — Katherine Jenkins
  9. "Ooooof do cancers have the ability to do anything other than feeeeeeeeel feel feeeeeeeel feel feeeeeel feel" — Ariana Grande
  10. “If I’m at a party where I’m not enjoying myself, I will put some cookies in my jacket pocket and leave without saying goodbye.” — Mindy Kaling
  11. “I love you more than my own skin.” — Frida Kahlo
  12. “Self-love is really a foundation for everything, and however you practice or express that is so, so important.” — Solange
  13. “My strength is translating emotion because I’m such a feeler.” — Selena Gomez
  14. “I have a dark sense of humor.” — Olivia Munn
  15. “I love hard; I love who I love, and I don’t make any qualms about it.” — Khloe Kardashian
  16. “One of my mantras is if I’m scared to do something, that means that I have to do it.” — Julianne Hough
  17. “I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts.” — Diana, Princess of Wales
  18. “Empathy is the engine that powers all the best in us. It is what civilizes us.” — Meryl Streep
  19. “I find that we must be careful not to judge or weigh in on anything other than ourselves. I am living and learning this still.” — Lisa Rinna
  20. “Yes, I’m very close to my family. And being that close to your family, I think you also struggle with how to become your own person.” — Linda Cardellini
  21. “The more you allow yourself to be vulnerable, the more people will be able to relate and learn from you, because we’re all human.” — Tamera Mowry
  22. “Our prime purpose in lie is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.” — Dalai Lama
  23. “I don’t believe in guilty pleasures. If you enjoy something, there’s nothing guilty about it.” — Busy Philipps
  24. “I’m fearless; I don’t complain. Even when horrible things happen to me, I go on.” — Sofia Vergara
  25. “When I see something unjust, I have to intervene... it’s hard for me to watch the underdog suffer.” — Kristen Bell