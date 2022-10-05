Pumpkin Chilli
Ingredients: 1 tbsp olive oil, 1 lb ground spicy Italian sausage, 1 onion, 1 red bell pepper, 3 garlic cloves, 1 1/2 tbsp chili powder, 2 tsp ground cumin, 1 tsp salt, 3/4 tsp black pepper, 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, 2 cans roasted tomatoes, 1 can kidney beans, 1 can black beans, 1 can pumpkin puree, 2 1/2 c chicken broth
Instructions: In a large pot, heat oil and sausage until cooked. Add onion, bell pepper, garlic, cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, and cinnamon. Stir in tomatoes, kidney beans, black beans, pumpkin puree, chicken broth, and sausage. Bring to a boil and let sit for 20 minutes. Cool, then serve.