60+ Capricorn Quotes That Capture The Cappy Personality

If your little one is born between Dec. 22 and Jan. 19, then you’ve got yourself a Capricorn, and let us just say, a Capricorn is the legit GOAT of the zodiac. Yes, the sign is represented by the mystical sea-goat — part fish, part goat — but they’re also the ones who will roll up their sleeves to get sh*t done. Ambitious, practical, and methodical, Capricorns are in it to win it, and, like the mountain goat, they won’t hesitate to climb mountains to get what they want and become The Greatest of All Time. Many, many Capricorn quotes exist that attest to this fact.

Ruled by the planet Saturn, Capricorns actually enjoy discipline and organization. They thrive when life is completed in an orderly fashion; chaos is not an option in the Capricorn’s playbook. Not surprisingly, Capricorns lean towards being more Type A personalities and prefer to take the reins of any project. Stubborn and tunnel-visioned, they don’t do well with playing second fiddle or taking orders from anyone (especially Mom). They are the planners in their friend group, the student who organizes study sessions, the director of the school plays. But that’s not to say Capricorns are all work and no fun. Caps are known for their intelligence and clever wit, and like the fish side of their symbol, they feel tons of feelings underneath their reserved demeanor. Loyal and helpful to a fault, these pioneering sea goats are inspiring to watch. No wonder we love Capricorns like Michelle Obama, Mary J. Blige, Kate Moss, Jim Carrey, Tony Robbins, Martin Luther King Jr., and Deepak Chopra.

If you’re interested in learning more about this hardworking zodiac sign, here are quotes about Capricorns (and quotes by Capricorns) that offer added insight.

Capricorn Quotes About the Sign

“I’m a Capricorn and I’m mad loyal — mad loyal! — and I will always look for the good in people.” — Jeannie Mai “Capricorns always have a clear objective.” — Unknown “Although Capricorns appear to be excessively serious, in reality, they’re actually not.” — Rahul Panchal “I’m a Capricorn, and they flower late.” — Marianne Faithfull “Capricorn is the sign of success.” — Mecca Woods “Capricorns like to stay in one place.” — Charles Nelson Reilly “I’m a typical Capricorn. I’m hardworking, loyal, sometimes stubborn, and I don’t believe in astrology.” — Jonah Peretti “A Capricorn’s confidence is usually misunderstood as arrogance.” — Unknown “Capricorns are exceptionally abiding friends and will be there for the people who mean the most to them, especially in moments of emotional distress.” — Alex Dimitrov and Dorothea Lasky “Everything has a solution, and Capricorn knows where to find one.” — Unknown “If you love a Capricorn, take care to tell Capricorn how you feel on a regular basis; this sign fears rejection and will open up slowly if not encouraged. If you are expressive, you will find Capricorn surprisingly passionate.” — K.C. Jones “Capricorns are intelligent and have great capacity for abstraction.” — Unknown “Capricorn: A night owl, she is usually serious, alone dreamer of great dreams. What ultimately makes her so fascinating and distinguished is her inborn courage, ambition, persistence, and capacity to make her fantasies real.” — Judith Bennett “Even at their most open, Capricorns will be pretty hard to fathom.” — Joanna Martine Woolfolk “A Capricorn knows that if they fall, they’ll get up again.” — Unknown “Preferring to become friends first, the Capricorn lover likes to build a solid foundation in all areas of life. Capricorns know that love takes work and that it’s more than a feeling.” — Emmalee Russo “A relationship with a Capricorn is built around tangible, physical connection. Capricorn needs to spend quality time with their lover.” — Aliza Kelly for Cosmopolitan.com “I very seldom compromise. I am a Capricorn.” — Carolina Herrera “You’ll have to dig deep to get to the heart of Capricorn. It’s like buried treasure.” — Unknown “Capricorn is the mature, assertive daddy of the zodiac.” — Jake Register for Cosmopolitan.com “With an incredible drive and energy, the Capricorn Sun person wants to pursue a path of growth and purpose.” — Kelsey Branco “Never underestimate the power of a Capricorn for self-preservation.” — Linda Goodman “Everybody knows that Capricorns don’t believe in the horoscope!” — Officer Pete Malloy “A Capricorn always needs evidence.” — Unknown “It’s a good thing Capricorns are able to deal with crushing disappointment.” — Kyle Anderson “A Capricorn would rather struggle in silence than admit a weakness, and ask for help.” — Megan Scott “Capricorn: A night owl, she is usually serious, alone dreamer of great dreams. What ultimately makes her so fascinating and distinguished is her inborn courage, ambition, persistence, and capacity to make her fantasies real.” — Judith Bennett “It doesn’t matter if a Capricorn is not right because you won’t make him change his mind no matter what you do.” — Unknown “Capricorns take themselves very seriously and don’t love feeling vulnerable. Letting people in deeply is not something they do lightly, but once they do, they tend to be very loyal.” — Jessica Lanyadoo and T. Greenway, Astrology for Real Relationships “I’m not that much of a serious person. I’m a Capricorn. I just get on with it.” — FKA Twigs

Quotes By Capricorns That Epitomize the Sign

“If you’re someone people count on, particularly in difficult moments, that’s a sign of a life lived honorably.” — Rachel Maddow “I learned the value of hard work by working hard.” — Margaret Mead “What people say isn’t going to stop me. I have to do things for myself.” — Kate Moss “Look up at the stars and not down at your feet.” — Stephen Hawking “I always want more.” — Alvin Ailey “I’m in awe of the universe, but I don’t necessarily believe there’s an intelligence or agent behind it.” — David Bowie “If you put your name on something, it better be the best… you only get one shot.” — George Foreman “Nothing in this world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” — Martin Luther King Jr “There are certain things I want to keep to me. I don’t like to discuss my private life.” — Aaliyah “I think we’re both fully aware that it’s a mountain to climb and that that mountain won’t stop, in terms of a relationship, because I think that’s what it is.” — Orlando Bloom “I don’t think I ever take huge risks, though I’m not scared to do so.” — Kevin Costner “I have no trouble saying ‘No’ when I mean ‘No’.” — Jim Carrey “Find out who you are and do it on purpose.” — Dolly Parton “I’ll always try to treat people the way I want to be treated.” — Nina Dobrev “Nobody’s feelings are more important than your own.” — Zayn Malik “I think it’s never too late to learn — or it’s a lesson that’s good to continue learning — that you need to treat everyone on a set with respect.” — Allison Brie “You go through the good times, you go through the bad times, both personally, but also within a relationship as well. I think, if you can come out of that stronger, [you’ll] learn things about yourself.” — Kate Middleton “The secret of success is learning how to use pain and pleasures instead of having pain and pleasure use you.” — Tony Robbins “Life gives you plenty of time to do whatever you want to do if you stay in the present moment.” — Deepak Chopra “Goats are fierce, independent, at the beck of no man. Everyone, even the king, respects the goat.” — P.J. Peterhouse “Instead of letting your hardships and failures discourage or exhaust you, let them inspire you. Let them make you even hungrier to succeed.” — Michelle Obama “You either learn from your experiences or go back and do the same thing, and I learned from my experiences.” — Mary J. Blige “The third-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the majority. The second-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking with the minority. The first-rate mind is only happy when it is thinking.” — A. A. Milne “If you give up on your dreams, what’s left?” — Jim Carrey “It’s an unfortunate truth that nobody can do for you what you can do for you.” — Dove Cameron “If you are going to doubt something, doubt your limits.” — Don Ward “Everything is very black and white for me. I don’t really like playing mind games.” — Zayn Malik “They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself.” — Andy Warhol “I like someone who’s not crazy but likes to have a good time… and who is thoughtful, kind, and easy to laugh with.” — Kate Bosworth “Trees that are slow to grow bear the best fruit.” — Molière “When I try to appreciate something, it feels like my hands are around the moment, trying to squeeze it. It’s when you really release yourself of the responsibility to be enjoying things that you actually do.” — Timothee Chalamet “I’ve always found a cure for the blues is wandering into something unknown, and resting there, before coming back to whatever weight you were carrying.” — Diane Sawyer “And I think more than anything else, I know when I go to bed that no one’s working harder doing what I’m doing, and I think, quite frankly, simply that hard work at some point was gonna pay off.” — Ryan Seacrest “Warren Buffett told me once, and he said always follow your gut. When you have that gut feeling, you have to go with don’t go back on it.” — LeBron James. "Every time somebody tries to go in and reinvent what we do, it always ends up being more about technology and sets, and flash and dash, forgetting the main thing, which is interesting people saying interesting, important things." — Diane Sawyer "I was always intrigued with European cinema and hated most American cinema. I didn't like the one, two, three — boom! style, with a neat and tidy ending. That was never my scene." — Lee Daniels