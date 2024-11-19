I am a romance reader. From Emily Henry to Abby Jimenez to Tia Williams, there is just something so wonderful about these female authors, writing heartfelt dialogue and character development that just hits in the best way. There is just something so good about a male character written by a woman. They’re always pining. They’re always noble. They’re also so hot.

One BookToker says he has cracked the code when it comes to being a good boyfriend, husband, and partner — it’s all in the books!

“The cheat codes have been in the books,” TikToker Jay (@literarycorner) says. “They've been in the books.”

Jay continues on to say that he is one of those men that wants to be not just a good partner, but a great partner. We love Jay!

One day, he picked up a book by romance novelist Abby Jimenez, and it all clicked for him. He loved the way these men acted, spoke, and treated their love interests in Jimenez’s books, Just For the Summer and Part of Your World.

“And so I'm reading this romance book, both of these incredible stories by Abby Jimenez, and I'm thinking, Whoa, Justin's behavior is so great. I love the way he loves Emma. Oh, Daniel's behavior is incredible. I love the way he loves her. Like, this is beautiful. I want to, you know, have these qualities. And then I'm thinking, Wait, this is it. This is it.”

“If you want to learn how to love a woman, go read a female author who's writing romance, read her male character and look how he moves. See how he loves the woman. And that's your ticket. That is your ticket in. I've cracked the code. I've cracked the code on figuring out how to do this.”

As women, we all collectively sigh in Jay stating the obvious, but for men, it’s usually not-so-obvious, especially when they’re not picking up romance novels frequently. Jay also notes that this “cheat code” for men is not a tool to use or manipulate women.

“And however disclaimer, if you are a shitty man, and you want to use this to manipulate women, this, this is not what that is. But if you want to be a great man to your woman, this is how you do it. This is it,” he says before praising Jimenez’s work.

“While I was reading this, I was giggling, giggling and kicking my feet, swinging them around, just laughing around my apartment. If that's how these books had me, imagine how they had the women who have been reading this. Imagine how they had them. And that's the kind of behavior they're asking for. That's the kind of love that they want. And they're giggling at this. I'm giggling at this. And I'm like, this, this is it. I found it.”

“If you want to be great, this is how you do it. Okay, so you know what you need to do. This is the holy grail. You have an assignment now ... You were told. Obviously communicate with your woman because everyone wants something different. However, you get my gist. This is great. Go do yourself a favor. Go love that woman. Well, she deserves it. Go pick up some romance books. It'll, it'll, it'll, you'll be happy. You'll be happier. I guarantee you'll be happier. Thank you. And happy reading.”

Women sounded off in Jay’s comment section, begging this video to someone find itself on men’s FYPs because, duh, women already know all this!

“can you please evangelize this to your friends” one user wrote.

“A man who gets it! It could all be so simple” another said.

Jay replied, “It really could but some of them are either too stubborn or too toxic 😅”

“I want this to be required reading for teenage girls so their expectations are high af,” another noted.

“This right here, can’t have them going after deadbeats!” Jay responded.