11 Chicken Thigh Recipes To Try The Next Time They’re On Super Sale

Not for nothin’, but groceries are ridiculously expensive right now. Naturally, that means we’re shopping the sales a little more dutifully than ever before. And one thing that always seems to come up on sale: chicken thighs. Growing up, my mom loved to toss these in a skillet or slow cooker with a can of cream of chicken soup and serve them over mashed potatoes, and it’s still one of my comfort meals, TBH. But having some new, easy chicken thigh recipes on deck will come in really handy when you load up on them next time they’re BOGO.

If you’re not one to buy chicken thighs at the store, I urge you to think again. I find that they’re so much easier to cook evenly than chicken breasts, and of course, dark meat is always going to come out more tender and flavorful than white meat. So, if you’re wanting to stick to a budget when you’re grocery shopping but still have some protein goals to meet, chicken thigh recipes are kind of a win-win. Whether you’re hungry for something light and refreshing, like a Thai coconut curry chicken dish, or something savory and rich, like spinach artichoke stuffed chicken thighs, just know you can pull it off with these chicken thigh recipes.

01 Cilantro Lime Chicken Thighs All The Healthy Things Dice them up for a bowl, shred them for a burrito, or eat them as is — in any form, these cilantro lime chicken thighs from All The Healthy Things look so dang good. Let the thighs rest in the marinade (a blend of garlic, cilantro, fresh lime juice, and seasonings) for 15 minutes to two hours before popping them in the skillet for five minutes or so on each side.

02 Stuffed Chicken Thighs With Spinach & Goat Cheese Foodie Crush Chicken thighs tend to be a juicier, more tender cut of meat than breasts, and they just so happen to also be easier to stuff. Foodie Crush’s stuffed chicken thighs are loaded with goat cheese, spinach, artichoke hearts, and sun-dried tomatoes (drool). Serve them with a salad, over rice, or in a bed of pasta.

03 Sheet Pan Harissa Chicken Thighs & Veggies All The Healthy Things If you can make a whole meal on one pan, why wouldn’t you? All The Healthy Things’ sheet pan harissa chicken thighs and veggies yields tender chicken alongside roasted cauliflower and chickpeas, all drizzled in a delicious tahini yogurt sauce.

04 Skillet Mushroom Chicken Thighs Damn Delicious No, mushrooms are not just a steak topping! Damn Delicious’ recipe will walk you through making juicy chicken thighs on the stovetop that are doused in a garlicky, mushroom-y butter sauce you’ll swoon over. The best part is they only take about 30 minutes to make.

05 Skillet Pineapple BBQ Chicken Budget Bytes If a 30-minute skillet meal is right up your alley but you want something a little punchier in the flavor department, you have to try this pineapple barbecue chicken thigh recipe. Budget Bytes recommends serving the chicken and pineapple over white rice with green onion and thinly sliced jalapeño — yes, please.

06 One-Pan Creamy Tuscan Chicken Dude That Cooz Dude That Cookz describes this recipe as “well-seasoned bone-in chicken paired with fresh leaf spinach and cherry tomatoes nestled in a creamy, rich sauce.” Well, sign me right up. This would be so delicious spooned over pasta, preferably a shape that’ll catch and hold onto that amazing-looking pan sauce.

07 Cast Iron Roasted Chicken Thighs With Potatoes & Carrots Simply LaKita If you’re a cast iron queen, you’ll love this recipe that gets the whole meal done in your favorite skillet, courtesy of Simply LaKita. You’re just chopping and seasoning your carrots, potatoes, and chicken thighs before placing them in the skillet to roast for a bit, and you’re left with this rustic, super comforting dinner.

08 Air Fryer Chicken Thighs Family Fresh Meals Sometimes you simply can’t find the time to stand over a skillet and make dinner, and that’s when it’s time to make good use of your air fryer. This Family Fresh Meals recipe explains how to make flavorful, crispy, air-fried chicken thighs in just 20 minutes with the help of a few simple seasonings.

09 Thai Coconut Curry Chicken Thighs Budget Bytes Want a meal that’s warm and comforting but still full of light, fresh flavors? Then you need these Thai coconut curry chicken thighs, as made by Budget Bytes. You’ll need to pick up some Thai curry paste and fish sauce if you don’t cook Thai dishes often, but you won’t regret that errand one bit once you taste the finished product.

10 Diet Coke Chicken Princess Pinky Girl You read that right. Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe takes five minutes of prep and 30 minutes of cook time to get delicious chicken covered in a sticky-sweet barbecue sauce. You really only need pantry staples to pull it off, too — think chicken broth, one Diet Coke, tomato paste, and some seasonings.

11 Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie A Cookie Named Desire If boneless, skinless chicken thighs are on sale this week, grab two packs for this delicious slow cooker chicken pot pie from A Cookie Named Desire. It’s a super comforting meal that requires very little prep. The homemade biscuits take a little elbow grease, but you could always skip them — though I made them recently, and I promise they’re worth the trouble.

So, which recipe are you going to make first? Personally, I’m about to slam a few cans of pineapple into my online order cart.