10 Christmas Breakfast Ideas That Are Easy, Adorable, And Delicious!

Ever notice how you have to drag your kids out of bed every morning for school, but they magically roll out of bed at 6 a.m. on the weekends? Think that’s early? Well, Christmas morning will be here sooner than you know, which means they’ll be up even earlier — like, before the crack of dawn — ready to tear into their gifts. So do yourself this favor: preset the coffee machine the night before and then serve up one of these super cute but easy Christmas breakfasts.

Easy is one of those words that irritates me when used incorrectly. This no-scrub shower spray will make cleaning your bathroom easy! No, it won’t. Because there is nothing “easy” about cleaning the bathroom. So when I say these Christmas breakfast recipes are easy, I promise you that they really are.

Five-ingredient Christmas breakfast? Yes, please. Frozen pancakes? Yes, ma’am. From reindeer antlers made out of bacon to smoothie bowls that taste like frozen hot chocolate, complete with a peppermint candy topping, and even a kiwi Christmas tree that the kids can put together themselves… you can find them all here!

1. Pancake Breakfast Board

This Christmas pancake breakfast board by @emmakateblogs is seriously pretty, and kids will jump at the chance to decorate their hotcakes with an assortment of toppings like marshmallows and white chocolate chips. And parents can feel good about all the fresh fruits that are healthy, easy to prep, and add a pop of festive color — even if the pancakes are straight out of le freezer.

2. Hot Cocoa Smoothie Bowl

The holidays are a time to celebrate and indulge, but that doesn’t mean you can’t throw in a healthy meal or two while still getting in all the holiday vibes and flavors. And what says winter holidays more than hot cocoa? This Peppermint Mocha Smoothie Bowl by Purely Kaylie is like a frozen version and only requires five ingredients. Actually, four if you cut out the coffee. And you’re gonna want to if you plan to serve it to your kids!

3. Reindeer Cinnamon Buns

Grab a spoon and pop open a roll of refrigerated cinnamon buns to make up the head in this Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer-inspired Christmas breakfast by Positively Pearson. The reindeer’s antlers are made of everybody’s favorite breakfast meat: BACON. And the nose? Why a bright red berry, of course!

4. Gingerbread Waffles & Chicken

This Southern American classic gets a Christmas twist courtesy of a gingerbread waffle maker. No waffle maker? No worries. Frozen chicken (strips) and waffles are the way to go! But don’t you dare skimp on the maple syrup.

5. Candy Cane Yogurt Parfaits

These yogurt Christmas parfaits by Alpha Foodie show off that signature red and white candy cane pattern with layers of creamy Greek yogurt and jam — strawberry, cherry, raspberry…you really can’t go wrong here. Top with your favorite granola and a Santa hat for the most adorable Christmas touch.

6. A Fruity Christmas Tree

If getting some fruit in those kids who practically live off of plain pasta is on your wish list, try serving it in the form of your favorite holiday greenery. Kids are sure to eat up this entire fruit Christmas tree by nutritionist Julie Daniluk — ornaments and all.

7. Christmas Breakfast Casserole

If bread pudding had a love child with a quiche, this savory Christmas Breakfast Casserole by Pip and Ebby’s Megan Porta. Chunks of bread give it the carby Christmas morning comfort you crave, while a mix of onions, bell peppers, mushroom, and eggs are a sneaky way to get in some healthy stuff, too. Oh, and there’s cheese! We’re sold.

8. Cranberry Pecan Coffee Cake

Got a bag of cranberries sitting in your fridge that you bought because they felt festive — but now you have no idea what to do with them? Here’s your answer, courtesy of Mile High Mitts: Cranberry Pecan Coffee Cake. Pops of the sweet (and yes, festive) holiday fruit meet zingy orange zest in this cozy, muffin-like treat. The clincher? It’s topped with a cinnamon sugar pecan crumble.

9. Homemade Overnight Apple Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls

Honestly, is there anything better than ooey, gooey cinnamon rolls? How about ooey, gooey cinnamon rolls made with gingerbread, loaded with chunks of sweet apples, and topped with vanilla icing? Yep, these Homemade Overnight Apple Gingerbread Cinnamon Rolls from Baked By Rachel are a Christmas morning dream come true.

10. Easy Rhodes Monkeybread With Butterscotch Pudding

If you want an indulgent breakfast treat that’s bound to be a hit with the whole family, look no further than Borrowed Bites’ Easy Rhodes Monkeybread. Soft, pillowy chunks of dough get drenched in a luxurious sauce made from cinnamon, brown sugar, and butterscotch pudding. Decadence at its finest!