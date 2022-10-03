Coffee is life, so no one is going to begrudge you that morning cuppa (or three). But a.m. routines are chaos and likely don't leave you a whole lot of time to think about the last time you cleaned your Keurig before brewing up a mug. I mean, really... how often should that happen? Well, like any other household or kitchen appliance, Keurig machines need regular tune-ups to stay in tippity-top shape. The easiest thing you can do to ensure your Keurig is running optimally — and not harboring bacteria — is to follow the machine's cleaning instructions, including the frequency of said instructions. Not only does cleaning help the brewer function at its best, but you'll notice your coffee tastes better, too. And who has time for a shitty cup of coffee?

As you may have guessed, Keurig cleaning instructions vary by model — and there are nearly 30 different models under the Keurig umbrella. However, the frequency at which a Keurig should be cleaned is the same across the board. Here's everything you need to know on how and how often you should clean your Keurig.

When to Clean Your Keurig & How To

Keurig's comprehensive cleaning guide is organized by three frequencies, but there's some Keurig lingo you'll need to brush up on first.

Cleansing brews are always advised, especially if your Keurig goes longer than a week in between uses. All you have to do is run a regular brew sans the pod. Just don't forget to place a cup to catch the dirty water! If your brewer has gone more than seven days untouched, Keurig recommends running three to four cleansing brews. Likewise, the company also suggests running a cleansing brew when switching beverage types or flavors and after using a pod with milk ingredients.

Customers can also use Keurig Rinse Pods in lieu of a cleansing brew. While an extra cost, rinse pods can reach additional areas like the gaskets and needles.

Descaling is another important step in the cleaning process, with directions varying by make and model. It's smart to descale your Keurig every three to four months to get rid of any built-up calcium deposits and scale. Skipping this step could cause your Keurig to break down unexpectedly — and then you're out of a coffee machine, which is a legit crime.

Now that you know the difference between a cleansing brew and descaling, here are what areas of your Keurig you should clean daily, weekly, and quarterly.

Daily

All external components, including the dip tray, water reservoir and lid, and waste bin. If you own a K-Duo Family model, this also includes the carafe and coffee ground basket.

How to clean:

Unplug, allow the Keurig to cool down, and toss out the used pod. Run a Cleansing Brew. Rinse out all external components.

Weekly

Pod holder assembly (PHA). The PHA is made up of a pod holder and funnel, which can be pulled apart for cleaning once physically removed from the actual Keurig.

How clean:

Unplug, allow the Keurig to cool down, and toss out the used pod. Detach the PHA. Thoroughly rinse clean.

Quarterly

Internal components.

How to clean:

Descaling; find descaling instructions for your specific Keurig model here.

Bonus Keurig Cleaning Tip

Keurig recommends replacing the water filter cartridge every two months at the bare minimum. If you're a daily coffee drinker, consider changing it around the four- to six-week mark.

Keurigs are an investment, and a cleaning routine as simple as a cleansing brew can stretch your dollar that much further. While juggling a daily Keurig cleaning regime with an already hectic morning routine may seem next to impossible, following these steps just somewhat regularly is better than not doing them at all. And hey, "Mommy needs to clean the Keurig" can buy you at least a few minutes of alone time.