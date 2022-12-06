11 Christmas Cocktails Almost Too Beautiful To Drink (*Almost*)

Who needs to eat? Let’s just drink and be merry.
The holiday season heralds many things, and that includes basically becoming a full-time party host. Whether you want to impress your guests or just need a beautiful little drink to take the edge off when the in-laws are in town, consider serving up these Christmas cocktails all winter long.
MelanieMaya/Getty Images
White Christmas Mojito
In a glass, muddle the juice of one lime, 6-8 mint leaves, and 1 tbsp sugar until leaves break down. Fill glass half full of ice. In blender, combine 1/2 oz coconut rum, 1 oz white rum, and 1/4 cup canned coconut milk. Pulse till smooth. Pour mixture in glass, top with sparkling water, and garnish with pomegranate.
marina200707/Getty Images