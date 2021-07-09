As much as our culture tells us that we love to do it, shopping can be a polarizing sport. Some people love nothing more than boutique-hopping or burrowing themselves in the racks and racks of clearance clothes in a big box shop. For others, both of those scenarios seem like a straight-up nightmare. (Which is why shopping jokes and Black Friday jokes are their own special little genre!) For those people, online shopping from their couch is a great way to get their fashion fix, especially with all of the new apps out there to help direct and guide you. And all you have to do is return what you don’t love after you try it on in the comfort of your own home. Ahhh.

Whether you want to shop off the runway or have an algorithm merely tell you what to buy or wear every morning, there is a fashion app out there for even the most stubborn online shopper. Some of them even help you organize your closet while donating old stuff and buying new things to fill in the blanks.

If you’re looking for clothes for your kids or something to wear on your next date, the following fashion apps are a must-download so you don’t miss a trend — or a sweet, sweet discount — ever again. Try out these apps and see what you can find.

Best Clothing and Shopping Apps

Drest

Drest allows you to dress up your own little avatar in a variety of designer fashions. And then you can buy directly via the app or just pretend you live in a fashion fever dream, where labels such as Burberry, Stella McCartney, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, who are all partnered with the app, are readily available in your own closet.

Latitude

If you are someone who cannot bear to get dressed when it’s raining (or too hot, or too cold), welcome to Latitude. The app, founded by former fashion editor Anne Slowey and stylist Anne Christensen, creates a variety of ensembles from your own closet, with options, based on the weather of the day, taking all of the guesswork out of what to wear when it’s hailing and also 80 degrees outside. Slowey told WWD at the time of launch, “We wanted to take the fear factor out of fashion and de-weaponize it to make it a realistic app. It’s a one-stop shop, not just about what to wear in the morning, but how to make your relationship with your closet less stressful.”

Depop

If you wonder where all of your favorite Instagram and Tiktok influencers are getting their clothes, you need to get Depop. You can buy and sell clothes of all sorts on the app, but oftentimes if you follow social media stars, you can end up getting really unique and fashionable pieces at a major discount. Or just sell your own old band T-shirts to Gen-Z for Urban Outfitters prices. It’s a free market, after all.

Wardrobe

This is one to keep your eye on since it’s currently only available in certain markets. But if you’re a bonafide fashionista with a ton of great pieces, Wardrobe helps you monetize them by renting them to people at a rate set by you. And of course, if you don’t have a Carrie Bradshaw-level closet, you can just be the renter!

Rent The Runway

If Wardrobe sounded like a good way to get off the runway looks at a cheaper rate, but you’re not in New York City, Rent The Runway is for you. Although it started as a place to rent high-end dresses and gowns for special events, it’s expanded over the years to include everyday clothing. They now have a membership program where you can get a handful of pieces for a whole month, for a set subscription price. So if you just don’t have your dream Saturday brunch outfit in your closet, you can rent the pieces, decide to buy or not in some cases, and return later. All the while looking like you hang out with Anna Wintour.

Wishi

If you need help styling all of the clothes in your closet, Wishi will make you feel like a celeb by providing you with your very own stylist. You take a survey and get matched with a pro stylist and then can go ahead and buy what you like. It was founded by Karla Welch, who styles Tracee Ellis Ross and Megan Rapinoe, which means you know you’ll look good afterward.

More Fashion and Clothing Shopping Apps to Check Out

Pose TheRealReal Stitch Fix Like To Know It Object Limited FastAF Nate ASOS ShopStyle Amazon Saks Off 5th H&M Zara Zappos Target Marshalls T.J. Maxx Walmart Revolve Eloquii Torrid Gap Old Navy Banana Republic Anthropologie Nordstrom Rack Nordstrom Macy’s Honey Zulily

Best Clothing Apps for Guys

Buying a nice sweater or pair of shoes for yourself is always fun, but there are even apps for the boys in your life. Here are several clothing apps for men that’ll make shopping a breeze.

ASOS Amazon Fashion Bee Inspired East Dane End Clothing Everlane Fashmates Flannels GQ Style Guide Grailed J.Crew Luisaviaroma Mr. Porter Mallzee MatchesFashion Mod Man Mr. Porter Nike Nordstrom ShopStyle Target Uniqlo Zappos boohooMAN eBay

Best Place to Sell Clothes for Cash

Before buying new clothes, it’s important to get rid of the ones we no longer need. Here are a few sites you can use to purge your closet and make space for some new threads.

Bonanza BUMP Carousell Craigslist Crossroads Depop eBay Etsy Facebook Marketplace Flyp Grailed Kijiji LePrix Letgo Listia Mercari OfferUp Poshmark Rebag Swap.com The RealReal ThredUp Tradesy VarageSale Vestiaire Collective Vinted

Places to Sell Used Clothes for Cash in Person

If you’re not having much luck selling your old threads online, try doing it in person. There are several brick-and-mortar outlets you can try. And don’t worry about not finding them in your state because these stores are national outlets that all take used clothes for cash.

Buffalo Exchange Clothes Mentor Once Upon a Child Plato’s Closet Style Encore Uptown Cheapskate