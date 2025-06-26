Come Inside Scary Mommy's Rowan Ear Piercing Event

Earlier in June, Scary Mommy hosted our first ever Mom’s Night Out piercing party at Rowan, a nationwide boutique ear piercing studio. The goal was simple: leave the fam at home, grab a drink and get pierced (or watch your friends get pierced and buy some cute earrings).

It’s safe to say we succeeded.

Rowan is a personal fave of mine because it’s female-founded by a local mom where I live in Westchester, NY, and I love that they use licensed nurses as the piercers. The earrings are on trend but not overly so, and they’re hypoallergenic. In other words, it’s easy to feel spoiled while you’re there.

Roughly 40 women showed up to get second, third, fourth, even fifth (hi, it’s me!) holes gently needled into their ears. And we had fun doing it.

I asked a local mom I know and adore — @leafylaneflorals — to create small, take-homeable bouquets to bring (more) pops of color into the small storefront.

And, because every party needs refreshments, the folks over at @usualwines sent us their rosé. The bottles are adorably small and perfect for that 1.5 glasses of wine to get you loosened up just enough to ask for more piercings. (They’ve even given us a discount code for our readers: Use the code SCARYMOMMY15 for 15% off first order — — either online purchase or first subscription.

Caitlin Murray, who is perhaps better known to you as @bigtimeadulting, also came out to hang.

This is just the first of the Scary Mommy x Rowan events. Keep up with us on social — @scarymommy and via newsletter — for updates on our next events in a town near you!

Check out more pics from the event — taken by another local mom, photographer Amanda Berce — below.

It was such a fun escape from the Maycember madness — a night out with new and old friends, holding each other’s hands as we got pierced, and giggling over how young and fun we felt.

Rowan just started piercing noses at this location that day. Here one of the attendees gave it a shot!

A glimpse of one of the studio’s walls.

The cocktail napkins were a festive pink.

Picking out piercing earrings.

Rowan has a team of people on hand to help you figure out what you want.

