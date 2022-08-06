Do you love the look and functionality of headbands but can’t stand how they feel on your head? The pinch behind your ears? The dull headache? The nagging slippage of an ill-fitting band and the constant need for readjustment? Same. Same. Same and same.

We ask headbands to do a lot of different jobs for us: from keeping our hair and sweat at bay during a workout to covering up a bad hair day to dressing up and accessorizing our looks and more. We all have unique head shapes, hair types and lengths, and styles — and those differences can make finding comfortable headbands a daunting task.

That’s why we scoured Amazon reviews to find highly-rated and affordable headbands with at least 1000 five-star reviews in a wide range of styles in the hopes that (at least) one of these is the perfect headband for you.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Scary Mommy’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 20-Pack With Aesthetics For All Occasions Amazon AHONEY Boho Knotted Bandeau Headbands (20-Pack) $21.99 See on Amazon With a whopping 20 non-slip headbands per pack, you are sure to find not only the right color for each occasion but also a variety of different fabrics — like chiffon, satin, and linen — so you can be ready for the gym, date night, or anything else. These headbands are made with a stretchable elastic band at the base that helps to keep them comfortably in place without causing pain and are available in seven different color sets. Helpful Review: "These are perfect... I have locks, so I've been looking for something that I can wear to work, especially when I need a retwist that allows me to let my hair stay down but still look professional. I also have migraines, and I'm very sensitive to headbands and any other hair items that put pressure on or pull my hair too tight... these don't trigger or lead to pain. I would highly recommend this product."

02 Thin But Powerful (Plus, Sweat-Wicking!) Amazon TOUGH HEADWEAR Thin Non-Slip Sports Headband With Silicone Grip (6-Pack) $14.95 See on Amazon Non-slip? Check. Sweat-wicking fabric? Check. Super-stretch comfort? Check. Don’t let the thin band fool you. These silicone grip sports headbands will support you through the toughest workouts without compromising comfort and are available in seven different color combinations. Helpful Review: “I love these, they keep my hair out of my eyes when I’m working out, and they don’t give you a headache. They don’t [lose] their elasticity either. Great product!”

03 Traditional 10-Pack With Chic Top Knots Amazon Ondder Top Knot Headbands (10-Pack) $19.99 See on Amazon If you prefer a classic headband style over stretchy bands, check out these Top Knot Headbands by Ondder. They are designed to feel good all day, stay in place, and will help to dress up any outfit. The 10-pack comes with an assortment of solid-color, leopard-print, and velvet headbands. Helpful Review: “Exactly what I was looking for. Other headbands pinch behind the ear and give me a headache. I can wear these all day with no pain at all. Great variety, good quality. Very happy I bought these.”

04 Stretchy Cotton Comfort With A Bow Amazon Jeatonge Stretchy Cotton Headband With Bow (12-Pack) $14.99 See on Amazon With a bow on top, these stretchy cotton and polyester headbands come in 12 solid colors to make matching your outfits a breeze. There are wires inside the “rabbit ears” that allow you to adjust the shape to your unique style. Not feeling the bow? You can turn this headband around and wear the bow at the nape of your neck. Helpful Review: “The material is soft, stretch[y], doesn't bother my ears or earrings... colors are just perfect... the bows have like a wire so you can put them the way you like. You can wear them any time of the year.”

05 ‘90s-Style That’s Super Soft & Stretchy Amazon HUACHI 90s Chic Stretchy Twist Headbands (8-Pack) $15.99 See on Amazon These non-slip '90s-style (hello, ribbed knitting!) headbands are soft, stretchy, breathable, and come in nine different color sets. The stylish twist on top can dress up your look but also absorbs sweat if you wear it to the gym, making these headbands as versatile as they are comfortable. Helpful Review: “I am always worried when getting headbands that they will hurt my head because my head seems to hurt with most headbands on that spot behind the ear. Well, I am happy to report that these do not hurt! I just received them and put them on, and no pressure or pain! Woohoo! Plenty of stretch, and they seem like they will stay in place with my thick hair. Gorgeous colors.”

06 A Classic Designed For All-Day Comfort Amazon Goody Ouchless Comfort Headwraps (3-Pack) $3.12 See on Amazon Soft, stretchy, and comfortable for all-day wear, these headbands by Goody are a reliable classic. With a damage-free hold and a variety of colors and styles, they will support your hair control needs throughout the day. And thanks to their wide band, they can even help keep headphones in place while working out and protect ears from the cold. Helpful Review: “Super comfy and perfect for holding all my little short hairs up and safe from getting wet when showering or washing my face. Also love to use these as ear protectors from the cold when jogging.”

07 Non-Slip With Resin Teeth For Extra Hold Amazon JOBAND Non-Slip Comfy Headband With Resin Teeth (4-Pack) $13.88 See on Amazon If you’re looking for extra support from your headband without sacrificing comfort, check out these flexible and lightweight headbands from JOBAND. The teeth can be adjusted — the company recommends heating them a bit with a hair dryer first — to suit your head shape and for the most comfortable fit. They are available in over 20 different color combinations. Helpful Review: “I don’t write reviews on Amazon but I absolutely had to for these hairbands! They’re perfect and just what I was looking for! These hairbands don’t hurt behind the ears because they’re thin and lightweight and the combs are strong to keep my hair completely out of my face. It’s hard to find hairbands with combs but so glad that these exist on Amazon ❤️ I’m definitely going to have to buy more.”

08 Breathable, Versatile, & Sweat-Absorbant Amazon JESRIES Elastic Yoga & Sport Headbands (12-Pack) $35.99 See on Amazon Soft, breathable, and sweat-absorbant, this 12-pack of solid-color headbands isn’t just for yoga and can be worn in multiple ways — with the twist on top, backward, and flat for wider coverage, or backward and twisted for a more sleek and modern look. Watch out, your kiddos might try to wear them, too. Helpful Review: “So pleased with these! My head is a little bigger than average and often headbands feel too tight, but these were soft and stretched to fit without causing a headache! My girls (age 5-9) also like to wear them, and they fit snugly enough not to slip off their head either.”

Whether you’re looking for more of a fashion-forward accessory or something to keep your hair (and sweat) out of your eyes during a workout, it is possible to find a comfortable headband that fits the bill.