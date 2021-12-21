200+ Cool Gaming Usernames That Are Anything But Boring

If you’ve got a kid between the ages of, scratch that — if you’ve got kids (full stop), you’ve probably got at least one gamer in the house. And the chances are good that your gamer has come to you for help logging into a new server or online game on more than one occasion, which means you have to be ready at a moment’s notice to come up with cool names for games. After all, half the fun in starting your online gaming journey is coming up with your username.

Fortunately, cool gaming usernames can be just about anything you want — whether your kid is playing a combat game or one that’s all about strategy and victory. A gamer name shows off creativity and sets the tone for play, so you want to make sure your personality shines through. If your gamer wants everyone to know they’re going to beat the pants off the opponent every time, their game name better be something fierce and assertive. Or perhaps they want people to underestimate them. Then go with something disarmingly delicate so that they won’t see it coming when your gamer knocks them out.

In other words, coming up with a cool gaming username is important (especially to your gamer), but it isn’t Mission: Impossible. Get inspired with this gaming names list, and you’ll be ready the next time anyone in your household comes to you for game naming advice. Just remember, it also comes down to what names aren’t already taken. Keep that in mind on your journey to discovery!

Cool Names for Games

Let’s be real — who doesn’t want to be cool when it comes to their gamer name? You want to set the tone for your game, especially when you know other people will see it. These names are the coolest and can be tweaked slightly to fit your favorite gamer’s vibe (and what’s available).

RogueWarrior IWinEveryTime YouMadBro WonderWoman GameGuru StarFighter LadiesWhoPunch YouTriedIt FlagshipEntity RainbowBrite SmallButMighty BeautyQueen PrincessOfDoom GirlInBlue RedDawn SmellsLikeDefeat Rattlesnake UltimateWarQueen BigBruiser LegendOfDoom DeadEyes FireStarter BetterThanZelda ButterflyWhisperer ShockwaveGamma AimEmotion AmongRise AppleHousing BackingAdmission blueEyeAfter BongoHinds CampFireShrewdness CodeSwarm CriticalFunction DraftyJury DyeeLytra ElopeLabor ExpandMercedes FigureHeadInfinite FlukeKaput FrittataSpokesman FussyPager GildTick GownEnd HuskyMurmur IslandsSearch KettleSpread LiquidOfficer LivelyExternal LoverPhilosophyMarrowWedding MeekButcher MenacingAnother MexicanRink MouseNag OinkerReject PenDivulge PoloSir PrairieDogBoundless RepresentInfection RepulsiveiInsane SectorHat SensitiveTime SmokedChief StatuesQueInvite SuccessCommitment TomatoeSnod TrainerBeets TranquilLeeks ViolentJoy WalkerFelt WatermelonMacedonian WillowHerbPhantom WoofBiddy ZombieRibbon ClawHead IslandRipper DestroyerOfWorlds TerrorSnake WildWestWonder UnbeatableYou WowBoom ExplodeWorlds ToughCookie FighterSpirit

Cool Short Gaming Names

If you want to get straight to the point and not mess around with a gamer name that’s 20 characters, that’s totally fine too. All of these names are short and sweet and let you get right down to business. Bonus: If your kid is making you log into the server for them, you’ll have fewer characters to type.

SunBot StarGirl 2Nice IWin TacoLuv Oopsie Blaze Kitty ISpy DrySpell AbFab RedDed Cosmyc Cobra DidIt Skinner Hearted IDunIt UrMom Dazy StarCloud Junker Beasted NeoFight ItsaMeMario

More Gaming Names

TheArmor TheAnnihilator ExtremeArbitrage TeamArsenic AlienAbyss CrazyBullAgitator Albatross AmazonAgony CompleteAmbush Anonymous ExtremeElements EarthsCore TheMoment DigitalBlood PrincessScalpSky BigBullyJawbone DeliveryBoy TheBruceLee RealMafia CobraBite EnforcerFalcon SilverKnuckles StoneTurtle RoarSweetie BustedKneecap AcidSnake IronHazzard GrizzlyBreaker VultureCut RazorSkull CannonCrusher DarkoSlam PalofZelda BlisteredOutlaws SuperDoom FinalBowser InvaderPenguin MetaKnight MarioLegend SuperLink Evil Genius WarioRaptor SuperWaluigi DiabloJunkyard AdvancedGaming SuperboyFallout DragonKong RagingOgres Powerdrive WarcraftNinjas CroftBlitz BallisticUprising WildcatAero ElectricSaturn FireSteel WolfVein SocketSkinner FastClawDraw BlisteredOutlaw AmazonX SystemSnap ClickingArmor Jakku RedReaperSlice CoolCobra CutthroatRattler MadDogs Karen100 PainGain LifeofPie&Die TragedyFriction RickNMorty PickleRick RiptideCrank BoltColt BroCodeSkinny GunnerMitaka DoomsdaySoldier TreasureTroop LadyBugSlashers LastLifeSimpsons DarkLuna DaylightDandelions GamerSanctimonious SasquatchInsidious AirBender WaterBender FireBender EarthBender KillerWrath BruisedKnuckles Knuck&Buck SteelWarDogs HurricaneMachine AssassinSquadUprisings DescendingRebels WarlockAdmiral GoodFools InsurgentsAreHere AcidFlux ArcherIronHands BlackLightning BeardedDude BloodSport WarriorsBelt FightTime FistOBlisters FightClub101 Suit&Fire FollowThrough BodySlamSoldier SailorFight YesMan Winner1 WarriorPatrol FireAssistant IronClad ColdKing AlternativeMenace

Choosing Cool Names for Games

You might be wondering, “How do I choose a username for online games?” Frankly, your gamer name can be whatever you or the person you’re creating it for wants it to be. But different games or servers might call for different vibes. You probably wouldn’t pick the same username for World of Warcraft that you would for Animal Crossing, ya know? So, if your kid comes to you asking for help coming up with a cool gaming username, your first question should be which game or server they need it for and the vibe they want to put out. From there, try thinking of things you like or numbers that are special to the gamer. When you come up with a username that is already taken (it’ll happen — it happens to the best of us), a simple solution is to add numbers to word combos. So, “NeoFight” becomes “NeoFight422.”

You can also come up with a play on the gamer’s name or initials. As a parent probably already wary of shadowy presences lurking online, we probably don’t have to tell you that using actual names isn’t the best idea (we’ve all seen shows like Law & Order and Criminal Minds). But you can do something related. Maybe you take the meaning of your gamer’s name and spin something off of that or a nickname. The options for going that route are practically endless, and then the name still feels personal.

If nothing else, just slam a couple of words together and call it a day. “LikeAWormDude” may not make sense to anyone else, but it made you scratch your head and wonder where the heck it came from just now, right? Great, you’ve figured out how to throw off your opponents, so it’s a job well done.

Gamer names are an opportunity to be creative and show opponents who they’re dealing with. (It’s also just a way to make up ridiculous usernames for fun, and there’s nothing wrong with that.) Let your creative juices really flow!