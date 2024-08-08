Costco Snacks That Are Actually Good Deals

If you’re a parent on a budget in the United States — and really, who doesn’t fit into this category?! — chances are you frequent Costco to stock up on food, household items and so, so much more. We already know you love a good Costco meal hack, but what about kid-friendly snacks?

With the school year rapidly approaching, we asked the Scary Mommy Facebook audience for some of their kids’ favorite snacks (and snacks they love to buy their kids) that will zhuzh up any lunch box. Here’s what they had to say.

slobo/E+/Getty Images

Uncrustables, Pirate’s Booty, Kirkland chocolate caramel granola bars, Kirkland applesauce pouches, BelVita bars, Goldfish crackers, Bear Fruit rolls, Parmesan Whisps, Laughing Cow cheese. We like Costco snacks. Always try to throw in fruit and/or a vegetable too... — Juli Carey

Organic apple sauce in a single-serving pouch. We freeze them and use one a day as an ice pack for my son’s lunch and an extra fruit in his lunch box. I would rather him throw away a $0.25 apple sauce pouch (accidentally) rather [than] a $1 ice block that takes up room in the lunch box also. — Eric-Nee Neuendorf

Heavenly Hunks for my Celiac pre-teen; they are soooo good. — Dennay Bedard

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars! — Tiffany Lee

The seaweed individual packages. My kids call them the healthy chips. — Ashli Collinsworth Shockley

Archer meat sticks. My 12yo LOVES them. No sugar, high in protein, helps fill in on days that are otherwise carb-heavy. Nori (dried seaweed) packs. Favorite and she takes two to share. — Brittany Casanave Doerpfeld

Chicken Breast Bites by Fresh Additions brand; he eats them in the pack or in a wrap. — Marisa Rodriguez

MadeGood granola balls, Nature's Bakery Fig Bars, Kirkland pouches, hummus & Stonefire Mini Naan, Hippeas, Aussie Bites. — Nicole Gilbert

Individual hummus cups, mini naans, thin pretzels, and baby carrots. Plus a mini Gala apple on the side. She’s vegetarian so this is her go-to lunch. — Sunita Thaker

Those little red cheeses. Chocolate snacks like Nutella Go, Panda Bites, or Pocky. Single-serving hummus. — Jenne Giles

My daughter has Celiac disease, and luckily, our Costco has a lot she can have: Simple Mills almond crackers; Bobos PB&Js; That's It bars; MadeGood granola bites; Clean protein bars; CocoRolls; tortilla chips; Heavenly Hunks. — Kori Wendt

Pain au chocolat, various granola bars, single-serve guacamole and humus, yogurt cups, single-serve olive cups, apple sauce pouches, peanut butter pretzels, dried seaweed, Naked Juice. — Joyce Lauderdale Collins

Undone bars, Wilde protein chips, Chomps beef sticks, Goldfish crackers. — Julie Shultz Bartlett

Fruit, salads, salami, eggs (hard-boiled them at home), B-ready, fig bars, nuts, yogurt tubes, hummus or guacamole single servings, Goldfish, rotisserie chicken for chicken salad, Wild Planet tuna fish, bread, peanut butter, chips, plantain chips, yogurt smoothies. — Nina Kennicott Comazzi

Belvitta crunchy, Hippeas, Off the Eaten Path chickpea veggie crisps, soft & chewy granola bars, Orgain kids protein shake. — Zsuzsi Vecsei

The little blue bags of chocolate chip cookies! — Jill Howard-Donlan

Babybel cheese, dehydrated mango strips (the no sugar added ones), Chops meat sticks, organic cashews, organic cucumbers, fresh berries. — Deidra Craig Pipho

My kids love Bear Paws and the new Welch's Juicefuls. — Pamela Vandermey

Noka pouches, seaweed, Chewy chocolate chip granola bars, Fairlife chocolate protein drink. — Sabine Wessler Mooney

Single-serve Siete chips!! Best chips ever! — Dana Pacey

Shelf-stable chocolate milk, applesauce pouches, yogurt pouches, granola bars, Z bars, cocktail cucumbers, potstickers, chocolate-covered raisins. He goes through a bag of the cocktail cucumbers in like four days. And I love packing him a chocolate milk every day. He gets a little treat and I can pack in some more protein during his very busy days. — Verhanika Willhelm

A Triple Zero yogurt and a Muscle Milk every day. — Gina Stanford

Fairlife protein shakes, single servings of mozzarella balls, squeeze applesauce, yogurt pouches. — Erin Conrad Cooper

That’s it Fruit Bars, Iogo mini drinkable yogurts, marble cheese strings, turkey pepperettes, Panda cookies. — Anna Kornits

Squeak’rs Cheese Curds! — Anna Hall

Chomps; Hippeas; Protein Balls; Kodiak granola bars; Simple Mills crackers; Kirkland protein granola bars; Cape Cod Chips; Dried, unsweetened, unsulfured mango; mixed nuts; Loacker Italian cookies; Archer Minis. — Melissa Forte Epstein

Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.