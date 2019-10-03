100+ Pick Up Lines So Darn Cute You'll Fall Head Over Feels For 'Em

Is that a banana in your pocket or are you just happy to see all these cute and funny pick up lines? Yes, we’ve got over 100 cute pick up lines here, just for you. But we don’t suggest using these on total strangers (seriously, you’ve been warned!). What we do recommend is using these super cute, super cheesey, and super funny lines to get a laugh out of your beau, or your BFF. Use them in real life or to send as flirty texts.

A common misconception about pickup lines is that they’re usually raunchy or inappropriate. Although we do have those, this page is filled with the sweet ones that you can even slide to your lovesick five-year-old. Nothing is cuter than making your crush laugh with a charming pickup line. The right phrase can seal the deal, which is why we’ve gathered the most adorable pickup lines we could find to help you with your love life. So enjoy and you’re welcome!

Need more pickup lines in your flirty cannon? Check our Star Wars, Harry Potter, and nerdy pick up line pages.

1. Are you the sun? Because your beauty is blinding me.

2. Are you a gardener? Because you make my heart bloom.

3. Are you a library book? Because I couldn’t help but check you out.

4. You must be a ninja — because one look at you and I have stars in my eyes.

5. Is your mother a painter? Because you’re a true work of art.

6. Are you a stenographer? Because you’re just my type.

7. Did it hurt… when you fell from heaven?

8. Are you a banana? Because you’re so a-pee-ling.

9. Are you an essential oil diffuser? Because your beauty is mist-ifying

10. Are you a surgeon? Because you have my heart.

11. Are you a work of fiction? Because you’re just too good to be true.

12. Are you a Happy Meal? Because I’m lovin’ it.

13. Are you a Wifi router? Because I’m sensing a connection.

14. Are you a serial killer? Because you have my heart.

15. Are we at an orchard? Cos’ you’re the apple of my eye.

16. Are you Hermione Granger? Because you’ve got me spellbound.

17. Are you a dictionary? Because you add meaning to my life.

18. Are you a photographer? Because I can picture us together.

19. Are you a thief? Because you stole my heart.

20. Are you an “expeliarmus” spell? Because your beauty is disarming.

21. Was your father a shoemaker? Because you’re boot-iful.

22. Are you a volcano? Because I think I lava you.

23. Are you a camera? Because I think we click.

24. Are we at karaoke night? Because you make my heart sing.

25. Is it the fourth of July? Because I’m feeling major sparks.

26. Was your father a shoemaker? Because I think we’re a fit.

27. Are you a florist? Because I’d like to put our tulips together.

28. Was that an earthquake or did you just rock my world?

29. Was that a tornado or did you just sweet me of my feet?

30. Are you a lamp? Because you light up the room.

31. Just so you know, this shirt is made of 100% boyfriend/girlfriend material.

33. I lost my phone number, can I have yours?

34. Are you a parking ticket? Because you’re really fine!

35. Aren’t you tired from running through my mind all day?

36. Hey, you’re pretty and I’m cute. Together we’d be Pretty Cute.

37. Do you mind if I follow you around? Because I always follow my dreams.

38. Are you Google? Because you have everything I’m searching for.

39. Are you a taxi driver? Because you’re drivin’ me crazy.

40. Do you have a name or can I call you mine?

42. There’s only one thing I want to change about you. Your last name. 43. Your hand looks heavy. Let me hold it for you. 44. Are you on the Billboard Charts? Because I think you’re this week’s hottest single. 45. Is your mother a banker? Because you have my interest. 46. Is this science class? Because I think we have chemistry. 47. Are we in a time machine? Because I can see you in my future.

48. Can you touch me? I want to tell my friends I was touched by an angel.

49. Can I get you a coffee? Because I like you a latte. 50. Are you Dunkin’? Because I donut want to spend my life without you. 51. If I could rearrange the alphabet I’d put U and I together. 52. Have we met before? I think I’ve seen you in my dreams. 53. Is this science class? Because I’ve got my ion you. 54. Do you believe in love at first sight or should I walk by again. 55. Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still exist, right? 56. Are you a magnet? Because you’re attracting me. 57. I need a minute to put on gloves because you’re too hot to handle. 58. Are you Netflix? Because I could watch you all night. 59. Hi, I’m a thief, and I’m here to steal your heart. 60. Are you a Star Wars fan? Because Yoda only one for me. 61. Are you a pint of ice cream? Because I’d love to spoon you. 62. Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only ten I see! 63. Is it hot in here or is it just you? 64. Cupid just called. He asked for my heart back. 65. You must be a broom because you just swept me off my feet. 66. Can you call my doctor? I think I just hurt myself falling for you. 67. Do you have an extra heart? Mine was just stolen. 68. Was your mother a boxer? Because you’re a total knockout. 69. Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living? 70. Hey, my name’s Microsoft. Can I crash at yours tonight? 71. Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes? 72. If you were words on a page, you’d be fine print. 73. Know what’s on the menu? Me n’ u. 74. You’re so sweet you’re giving me a toothache. 75. Do you have a GPS? Because I keep getting lost in your eyes. 76. Was your mother an alien? Because there’s no one else like you on this earth. 77. Well, here I am. What are your other two wishes? 78. Are we in Paris? Because Eiffel for you. 79. Do you like raisins? Well, how do you feel about a date? 80. Are you related to Jean-Claude Van Damme? Because Jean-Claude Van Damme you’re sexy! 81. I think I was blinded by your beauty. I’m going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes. 82. Did the sun come out or did you just smile at me? 83. I hope you know CPR because you’re taking my breath away. 84. I’m not a math teacher but I know a lot about numbers. How about you give me yours? 85. Are you a magician? Because every time I look at you, everyone around us disappears. 86. Is there a mirror in your pants? Because I can see myself in them. 87. Is this Hogwarts? because you’re truly magical. 88. If you were an Instagram post, I would like you. 89. You must be a Facebook post because I’m feeling a love reaction. 90. Do you know what you’d look great in? My arms. 91. You must be a beaver, because daaaaaam. 92. Are your shoes tied? Because I don’t want you falling for anyone else. 93. Do you have a pencil? Cause I want to erase your past and write our future. 94. I must be a snowflake because I’ve fallen for you. 95. You must be putting Hershey’s out of business, because you’re so sweet. 96. I must be a snowflake because you’re melting my heart. 97. I’m not a blanket but I’ve got you covered. 98. My name is James and I’d like to Bond. 99. Call me Han because I don’t want to leave here Solo. 100. Does your left eye hurt? Because you’ve been looking right all night. 101. You’re so beautiful that you made me forget my pickup line. Read more quotes here.

102. If you were a chicken, you’d be impeccable.103. Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?

104. I’m studying to become a historian. I’m especially interested in finding a date.105. Anyone who says Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth has clearly never stood next to you!