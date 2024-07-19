If you've ever looked up a recipe or meal planning hack on TikTok, chances are your algorithm has served you the Dense Bean Salad (affectionately known as the DBS). A dense bean salad is, well, exactly what it sounds like — a hearty mixture of veggies, proteins, and, of course, beans that you can prep on a Sunday and eat for lunch all week long. They're meant to be filling, nutritious, and easy, which is sort of the dream when it comes to recipes. So, if you're in the market for dense bean salad recipes, we've got you covered.
The concept of the DBS took off thanks to Violet Witchel, aka @violet.cooks on TikTok. She posts all sorts of recipes and meal planning videos, but the ones that have really taken off are her dense bean salad recipes, which she says get better throughout the week as all the ingredients marry together in the fridge (um... yes, please). From her steak and chimichurri DBS to a miso edamame rendition, her page is loaded with variations so you can enjoy whatever flavor you're in the mood for that week.
While Witchel may have cornered the market on the DBS, there are plenty of other places to find bean-based salads, depending on what you're looking for. Here are a few of our favorites.
Some people love meal prepping, and others despise it. But if you could make one big batch of really delicious salad... maybe it’s worth the grind?