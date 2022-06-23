If you’re wishing for eyebrows as thick and lustrous as Zendaya or eyelashes as voluminous as Mila Kunis, buzzy new brand DIME Beauty Co. has your number. Their Beauty Boost Bundle — a two-piece set of their best-selling Eyelash Boost Serum and Eyebrow Enhancing Gel — is formulated to make your brows and lashes naturally fuller and thicker.

DIME Beauty Co. was founded by esthetician Baylee Relf when she noticed a lack of multi-generational beauty products that were made for people at different ages and phases of their lives. “Baylee noticed there weren’t many clean options for her mom, sister, and herself to fill those needs at affordable prices,” the brand states. She also found that other serums would irritate the skin around her brows and lashes. With a Master Esthetician certification under her belt, Baylee knew she could make a product using clean, non-irritating ingredients that worked for all ages, from teen years to over-65.

Fast facts

Included in the bundle: Eyelash Boost Serum (0.20 ounces), Eyebrow Enhancing Gel (0.20 ounces)

Made without: Bimatoprost and prostaglandin, the ingredients that can cause your irises to change color

Vegan: Yes | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Sustainably Packaged: Yes

The Science Behind DIME Beauty Co.’s Serums

The Beauty Boost Bundle is essentially an all-in-one care package for your brows and lashes. Let’s start with what both products have in common: peptides. Both the Eyelash Boost Serum and Eyebrow Enhancing Gel contain peptides aka amino acids that are the building blocks of proteins like collagen and keratin. These mini powerhouses keep your skin bright, firm, and healthy-looking. All of the ingredients in both products rank 1 or 2 on the EWG’s Skin Deep® ingredient scale (with 1 being the least hazardous and 10 being the most potentially harmful).

The Eyelash Boost Serum is a best-seller thanks to its ingredients formulated to improve the length, fullness, and strength of your lashes — as well as your follicle health. The main characters of this serum are: amino acids, biotinoyl tripeptide (promotes scalp circulation and boosts follicle health), and myristoyl pentapeptide (improves keratin production, which is key to hair strength).

With the brand’s Eyebrow Enhancing Gel, naturally fuller, stronger brows are created with ingredients like DIME’s proprietary peptide blend and their amino acid blend that encourages thicker, shinier hair. Caffeine is also added to increase blood circulation, allowing follicles to receive all the nutrients and minerals they need. A cool bonus with this serum is that it doubles as a traditional brow gel that you can use on top of your makeup to groom and set your brows.

How To Use It

Something to remember with both products is — like any serum you might use — it’s important to apply these products consistently to receive their full benefits. DIME Beauty Co. suggests using them once a day. Apply the Eyelash Boost Serum nightly to the base of your upper and lower lashes. It’s suggested to apply the serum every other day if a mild tingling sensation occurs.

The Eyebrow Enhancing Gel can be applied anytime, with or without makeup. If you apply it with makeup, be sure to do so after using any brow pencils or powders. Use the included brush to shape your brow to its desired look and allow to dry.

But How Much Does It Cost?

Introduce these serums into your beauty routine, and save 20% off with code TK. On top of that discount, you can get the Beauty Boost Bundle, normally $92, for $87. You can also save money by signing up for auto-redelivery, which gets you 15% off each purchase. Set your own delivery schedule with 30-, 45-, 60-, 75-, or 90-day subscription options.

The Results

“I’m a natural blonde with no eyelashes. I had given up forever ago on trying to make them more noticeable. Never interested in trying extensions. This stuff WORKS!” — Madeline R.

“I’ve been using these serums for about 3 weeks now and the difference I’ve already noticed in my lashes is wild. I’ve been asked multiple times over the last week or so if I have lash extensions/where I get my lashes done. I’ve tried so many different lash treatments and this is by far the best I have found.” — Lindsay R.

“These two together are pure MAGIC✨ Eyebrows and eyelashes are looking fuller and longer. These two take very little time to apply. Love the clean ingredients!” — Sunshine J.