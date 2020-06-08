Does your kid claim to be the biggest Disney fan out there? Is "How Far I'll Go" and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" on repeat in your household? Does your kid own one too many pairs of Mouse ears (or maybe Disney-themed face masks)? If you answered yes to any of these, it's time to break out some Disney trivia for kids to challenge your little Disney buff. At the very least, it'll help keep everyone distracted during that long drive to Orlando. Magic Kingdom, here you come!

Playing trivia games isn't only a great activity that engages your child's brain muscles, but it's also a creative way to remind them of all their favorite Disney characters. Organized in a Q&A format, this kid-friendly compilation of questions and answers will put their Disney princess and movie fandom knowledge to the ultimate test. Some questions task kids to recall movie titles and the names of characters, while others ask questions about famous Disney quotes. There are even fun brain teasers about the Disney theme parks, too.

Depending on your generation (or when your tiny humans were born), your Disney knowledge may only be limited to specific films. However, this giant list of Disney trivia questions has a little something for everyone. And whatever your child's Disney aesthetic may be, they'll have fun trying to guess these questions right. There are no grades, but how's this for a "punishment"? Whenever you get a question wrong, you have to watch the movie related to the answer. Hard work, huh?

So, whip out this trivia quiz the next time you plan a family game night, have a long car ride, or are anxiously waiting to board a flight to Disneyland.

Disney Princess Trivia

Who was the first Disney princess? Snow White. What fruit does the queen give Snow White? A poisoned apple. Which princess has a tattoo? Pocahontas. The necklace Pocahontas’ father gave to her originally belonged to... ? Her mother. What kind of bird is Flit in Pocahontas? A hummingbird. What are the names of Cinderella’s stepsisters? Anastasia and Drizella. What is the name of Cinderella’s stepmother? Lady Tremaine. Which Disney Princess sings “Once Upon a Dream”? Princess Aurora from Sleeping Beauty. What is the name of Sleeping Beauty’s Prince? Prince Phillip. Which two colors does Aurora’s dress keep changing between? Blue and pink. Who was the first Black Disney princess? Princess Tiana. What is the name of the restaurant Princess Tiana opens? Tiana’s Palace. Which Disney character sings “How Far I’ll Go”? Moana. What is the name of Moana’s pet pig? Pua. What is the name of the South Pacific island where Moana lives? Motunui. In Aladdin, what kingdom is Jasmine the princess of? Agrabah. Princess Jasmine’s tiger is named what? Rajah. Who are the two sisters in Frozen? Anna and Elsa. What is the name of the character who proposes to Anna? Hans. Which other Disney princess attended Elsa’s coronation day in Arendelle? Rapunzel. How long is Rapunzel’s hair? 70 feet long. Which princess loves to read books? Belle from Beauty and the Beast. What is the name of Belle’s father? Maurice. In The Little Mermaid, what does Ariel use to comb her hair? A fork (aka dinglehopper). What does Ariel give Ursula in exchange for becoming human? Her voice. How many sisters does Ariel have? 6 — Attina, Alana, Adella, Aquata, Arista, and Andrina. Where does Merida live in Brave? The kingdom of DunBroch in Scotland. What leads Merida into the forest (and towards her destiny)? Wisps. What is Mulan’s male name? Ping. How does Mulan save her fellow soldiers when they get ambushed? She causes an avalanche.

Disney Trivia From the Movies

What did Peter accidentally leave in Wendy’s bedroom in Peter Pan? His shadow. Who serves as Pinocchio’s conscience? Jiminy Cricket. In Bolt, who is the evil villain trying to capture Penny? Dr. Calico. Who is Dumbo’s mother? Mrs. Jumbo. Which Disney character sings “Kiss the Girl?” Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid. What is the name of Andy’s neighbor in Toy Story? Sid. In Up, what did Carl do before he retired? He was a balloon salesman. How old is Crush in Finding Nemo? 150. What is the last name of Ian and Barley in Onward? Lightfoot. What illegal activity is Hiro participating in at the start of Big Hero 6? Robot fighting. In Lady and the Tramp, what kind of dog is Lady? A cocker spaniel. How many humans appear in Bambi? None! Bambi was the first animated Disney feature without any humans onscreen. Who trained Hercules to be a hero? Philoctetes. In Zootopia, where did Judy Hopps grow up? Bunny Burrow. What does Mary Poppins say helps the medicine go down? A spoonful of sugar. What are the names of the two mice in Cinderella? Jaq and Gus. What are the names of the Three Good Fairies in Sleeping Beauty? Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather. What are the names of the seven dwarfs in Snow White? Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey. In The Jungle Book, what was Mowgli raised by? Wolves. Who sings the theme song “Beauty and the Beast?” Mrs. Potts. What does Hakuna Matata mean? “No worries.” In The Aristocats, what are the names of the three kittens? Berlioz, Marie, and Toulouse. Who is the fashion designer in The Incredibles? Edna Mode. In Raya and the Last Dragon, which tribe is Raya from? The Heart tribe. What does Linguini call Remy in Ratatouille? Little Chef. In The Sword and the Stone, what is the name of Merlin’s owl? Archimedes. The Princess and the Frog takes place in which city? New Orleans. Maui steals whose heart to give humanity the power of creation in Moana? Te Fiti’s heart. In Lilo & Stitch, why is Lilo wet at hula practice? She had to feed Pudge the fish a peanut butter sandwich. Genie was stuck in the lamp for how many years before Aladdin found him? 10,000 years. In Turning Red, what name has Mei given to the two red-panda statues at the entrance of her family’s temple? Bart and Lisa. Who was Kristoff adopted by in the movie Frozen? A family of rock trolls. What is Flynn Rider’s real name in Tangled? Eugene Fitzherbert. Pongo and Perdita originally had how many puppies in 101 Dalmatians? 15. Coco tells the story of which holiday from Mexican culture? The Day of the Dead, or el Día de los Muertos. What song was *this* close to being cut from Frozen 2 because the writers thought it was too confusing? “Show Yourself.” In Fantasia, which beloved character acts as an apprentice? Mickey Mouse. In Alice in Wonderland, what was the White Rabbit late for? “A very important date.” While hiding underwater in a moat, how does Robin Hood survive? By breathing through a reed. What are Riley’s five emotions in Inside Out? Fear, Disgust, Joy, Sadness, and Anger. Who finds Tod after his mother hides him in The Fox and the Hound? Big Mama, the owl. Who are Tarzan’s two best friends? Terk the gorilla and Tantor the elephant. In Luca, what’s the name of the fish Luca always has to chase down? Guiseppe. What present does Mirabel give Antonio before his gift ceremony in Encanto? A stuffed jaguar that she made herself. In Soul, what is the “Great Before”? A place where souls prepare for life. After Ralph leaves his game in Wreck-It Ralph, what other game does he go into first? Sugar Rush. Why do monsters need to make kids scream in Monsters Inc.? To generate electricity. What was Lewis’s science fair project in Meet the Robinsons? The Memory Scanner. In Brother Bear, who are the three brothers? Kenai, Denahi, and Sitka. What is the name of the young adventurer out to avenge his grandfather’s name in Atlantis: The Lost Empire? Milo Thatch.

Disney Theme Park Trivia

Which came first, Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Disneyland. It opened in 1955, while Disney World didn’t open until 1971. Which Disney park is located in California? Disneyland. Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida. Which Disney park has the bigger castle? Disney World. What is Disneyland’s tagline? “The happiest place on Earth.” What is Disney World’s tagline? “The most magical place on Earth.” Can you name the four parks at Disney World? Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT. Which Disney World park is the largest? Animal Kingdom, which sits on a whopping 580 acres. Which Disney World park is the smallest? Magic Kingdom, which sits on only 107 acres. Which tree sits prominently in Disney World’s Liberty Square? The Liberty Tree. Disney World gardeners have grown over 500 new oak trees from the acorns of the Liberty Tree. What is the most popular souvenir at Disneyland? Mouse ears. What are the three mountains in Magic Kingdom? Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Railroad Mountain. How tall is Spaceship Earth? Spaceship Earth is an impressive 180-feet-tall and weighs nearly 16 million pounds. EPCOT’s World Showcase consists of how many countries? 11. The Haunted Mansion is home to how many happy haunts? 999. What are Imagineers? People who are hired by Disney to devise and create the many theme park attractions and experiences.

Classic Disney Character Trivia

What color shoes does Mickey Mouse usually wear? Yellow. What is the name of Goofy’s son? Maximilian Goof, or Max for short. What fashion store do Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck open and operate together? A bow-tique, a store for bows. What is Minnie’s full first name? Minerva. What was the name of Walt Disney’s first cartoon character? Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. What were Mickey’s first words ever? “Hot dog!” What kind of animal is Clarabelle? A cow. What was Mickey Mouse almost named? Mortimer Mouse. What colors does Daisy Duck usually wear? Pink and purple. How is Pluto different from Mickey and his friends? He can’t speak.