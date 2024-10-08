As we all wait with bated breath and caution as Category 5 storm Hurricane Milton descends upon Florida and the Gulf Coast, the state of Florida and surrounding areas are taking precautions including are evacuating the area. With millions leaving the state, a good number of tourists have had to cancel their plans due to the storm, including trips to Disney World.

But Walt Disney World remains open Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton’s expected hit even as other Orlando theme parks shut down.

Disney said it was operating under normal conditions and planned, for now, although it has close its campgrounds and rental cabins in wooded areas. At 6 p.m. on Oct. 7, Disney World announced that its more rustic accommodations will be closed ahead of the storm. Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground (including dining and recreation locations), the Copper Creek Cabins at Wilderness Lodge, and the Treehouse Villas at its Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close beginning at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The update added that Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will likely stay closed until Sunday, Oct. 13 and that the Copper Creek Cabins at Wilderness Lodge are likely to reopen on Friday, Oct. 11.

Disney has not made any major announcements regarding its other resort hotels or the parks, which, as of Tuesday morning, remain open. However, it’s not out of the question that Disney will make additional closure announcements as the storm approaches.

On Oct. 6, Disney World paused new hotel reservations for Wednesday and Thursday in anticipation of the hurricane making landfall.

However, as of Monday morning, a representative for Disney told People the Orlando resort was still operating “under normal conditions.”

“We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the statement added.

If the parks do close, it would only be the 12th time in Disney World’s 53-year history.

Milton is the second major hurricane to hit Florida's Gulf Coast in the past two weeks.

Hurricane Helene struck the state's Big Bend region on Sept. 26 as a Category 4, and caused devastation throughout the southeast, also impacting Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. During the storm, Disney Wold stayed mostly operational with the exception of some experiences.

The last time Disney World closed for a storm was Hurricane Nicole in 2022, when it shut down for about 36 hours.

To learn more about how to help with relief, recovery, and rebuilding efforts from Hurricane Helene, click here.