Here's A Magical Look Inside The Disney World Pet Resort For Dogs & Cats

Planning and budgeting a vacation can be stressful, and then comes the worries about what to do with your beloved pets while you’re gone. I remember there were times when I would worry for the entire vacation about our dog at home. Was he eating okay? Did he miss us? Was he wondering if we were ever going to come back? It affected the whole trip because I couldn’t calm my nerves about our dog back home.

For those pet owners planning a Disney World vacation, and who have some extra funds to boot, these kinds of worries could be completely forgotten thanks Disney Park’s out-of-this-world pet resort where pets get the VIP Disney treatment. While you’re riding Space Mountain and chowing down on a turkey leg, you can rest easy knowing your pets are in the best of hands.

The posh pet resort on Disney property — Best Friends Pet Care — ensures pets are having a blast and being taken care of to the fullest extent.

Disney World fan and annual pass holder, Noelle (aka @snugglyyducklingg) shared a sneak peek tour of the resort's onsite kennel, which is called Best Friends Pet Hotel.

Her dog stayed in their little hotel room, complete with multiple beds, toys, food and water bowls, and even a small TV playing movies (Noelle’s dog was watching the 2004 film Garfield. How appropriate!). The room also includes personal green space for them to run around and do their business at their leisure.

According to the official Best Friends Pet Hotel page on Disney’s website, their main mission is to offer “peace of mind to Walt Disney World Resort Guests traveling with pets.” Pet owners can rest easy knowing that their furry family members are in good hands considering the staff is comprised of highly trained pet care providers, who are all animal lovers, first and foremost, according to the site.

The Best Friends Pet Hotel also includes 17,000 square feet of air-conditioned indoor space, 10,000 square feet of covered outdoor runs and play area, and a 25,000 square-foot dog park where the dogs can run themselves ragged for a good night’s sleep at the happiest kennel on earth.

Another huge plus: you can stop by and visit your dog anytime during your Disney stay.

Noelle wrote in a comment to followers, “... we visit her all the time! You can take them outside and play too ☺️”

Packages for the Disney pet hotel vary, ranging from a simple overnight to a complete splurge, which includes a Club Suite. A stay in a Club Suite includes a personal concierge for the pet, a welcome Freely bone broth pop, 2 potty walks, 2 playtimes, and a flat-screen TV.

The suite also comes with a webcam so pet owners can check in with the dog whenever they’d like as well as a private outdoor patio, premium bedding and bowls, a bedtime story, daily/nightly updates with photos, a bath, and a Best Friends Tote with seasonal gifts at the end of the visit.

Something like this for a pet sounds amazing, but surely, you’re like me wondering: How much is this going to cost? Will I still be able to afford college for my kids?

The Best Friends Pet Hotel page does not explicitly list pricing for their pet boarding offerings. However, when asked in her comment section how much she spent on the pet hotel for her Golden, Noelle replied, “A lot 😅”

According to AllEars.net, the VIP Luxury Suites run for around $109 a day per pet. The level below VIP, the Vacation Villa, is around $93 a day. The final two levels (indoor space boarding and indoor/outdoor space boarding) will cost $47 a day and $52 a day, respectively.

The indoor-only room includes two potty walks, and the Indoor/Outdoor option offers only one.

The Disney pet hotel will also board smaller animals like birds and reptiles (though they must come with their enclosures).

If this kind of situation sounds like a distant dream due to price, some Disney World Resort hotels have designated dog-friendly accommodations, including Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, and The Cabins at Fort Wilderness Resort.