For almost 70 years, families and people of all ages have walked down Main Street, U.S.A., screamed on Space Mountain, and taken pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, soaking in all that classic Disneyland magic. Now, Disneyland is ready to “celebrate happy” with their Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.

The legendary California resort is really going all out to make sure guests feel the joy and magic of the 70th anniversary as much as they do, including new merch, interactive experiences, and — yep! — fantastic deals on park tickets.

When is the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration?

Starting May 16, 2025, and running through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will honor 70 amazing years of Disney magic. Visitors will “celebrate happy” with limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, themed food and beverages, collectible merchandise, and so much more. Plus, a fan-favorite parade is coming back (more on that in a minute).

One particularly fun feature of the celebration is a brand-new theme song, “Celebrate Happy,” which will be heard throughout the celebration across various entertainment experiences. The new tune will be performed by none other than the Jonas Brothers!

Will there be other special entertainment for the anniversary?

The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will introduce all-new entertainment experiences alongside some returning fan favorites across the resort, including a buzzy parade that Disney fans have long anticipated the return of.

Disneyland

“World of Color Happiness!” at Disney California Adventure Park

The all-new “World of Color” show will explore “happy” through a presentation of water and color hosted by Joy and the other Emotions from the hit Pixar Animation Studios films Inside Out and Inside Out 2. Other films featured in the now show include Turning Red, The Incredibles, A Goofy Movie, Tangled, Encanto, and so many more.

In addition to featuring several classic Disney songs, Boyz II Men have lent an amazing rendition of “Rainbow Connection,” and Fitz — frontman from the notable Fitz and the Tantrums — will debut a new original song just for “World of Color” titled “Makes Me Wanna Move.”

“Paint the Night” Parade at Disneyland Park

“Paint the Night” premiered in Disneyland on May 22, 2015, as part of Disneyland's Diamond Celebration, commemorating its 60th anniversary, and now, the fan-favorite, dazzling nighttime parade will make its grand return to Disneyland for the 70th.

The “Paint the Night” parade features innovative floats, vibrant costumes, incredible special effects, unforgettable music, and energetic performances. Plus, as a special addition, Anna and Elsa will rejoin the parade on the fan-favorite float inspired by Disney Animation’s Frozen!

Disneyland

“Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park

In the evening, Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, “It’s a Small World,” and the Rivers of America will transform into a magnificent canvas of a nighttime spectacular, thanks to state-of-the-art projection effects. On select nights, the show will even be enhanced by fireworks.

“Wondrous Journeys” celebrates the legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios classics that have inspired Walt Disney’s original Magic Kingdom. Throughout the show, you embark on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling, and heart as you experience moments from beloved stories like Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Moana, Encanto, and more.

“Tapestry of Happiness” at Disneyland Park

In the evening, guests can walk over to “It’s a Small World,” where the outside facade will come to life each night through light, music, and projection effects.

The show, “Tapestry of Happiness,” will create an animated mosaic of Disneyland attractions, moments, and memories, featuring the original 70th celebration theme song “Celebrate Happy.”

“Tapestry of Happiness” will be a “visual love letter to Disneyland,” according to the press release.

What about Disneyland attractions during the 70th?

Just to make everything even more immersive, Disneyland has added special nods to the 70th anniversary on some Disneyland attractions.

In sunny Mexico inside the “It’s a Small World” ride at Disneyland, visitors can spot Miguel and his trusted alebrije, Dante, from the Pixar film, Coco. On Toy Story Midway Mania! in California Adventure, look for nods to the 70th anniversary as you compete for the highest score on carnival-inspired games.

Disneyland

Will there be 70th Celebration merch?

From new ears, apparel, and accessories to stuffed animals, toys, and home décor, there will be something for everyone to take home and commemorate their visit during this special celebration. Disneyland has created four all-new collections so guests of all ages can “celebrate happy” while honoring seven decades of Disneyland.

Celebration Collection

Disneyland

This collection features the classic Disney Parks style with a mix of fun colors, new character art, and designs of iconic Disneyland Resort attractions. With items available for kids and adults, this line has something for everyone from apparel to accessories, plus all-new bubble wands with interchangeable character hats and beyond.

Also coming to this collection are fan-favorite collaborations with Loungefly and Dooney & Bourke!

Castle Collection

Inspired by Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland, the Castle Collection features beautiful, pixie-dust-filled apparel and accessories, along with Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary jewelry by Rebecca Hook.

Vault Collection

Disneyland

Throwback alert! Fans of vintage Disneyland and Mickey Mouse are going to freak over the Vault Collection, which celebrates the early eras of Disneyland park with nostalgically designed merchandise.

Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Walt Disney Nostalgia Collection

Disneyland

This is the collection that honors the man who started it all: Walt Disney. This collection features famous Disneyland quotes from Walt Disney, celebrating the heritage of the Disneyland Resort. Fun fact? The collectibles within this collection are even similar to what one could’ve found on Walt’s desk, like a pocket watch.

What does the “Key to Disneyland” do?

Disneyland

Guests can go from land to land, unlocking new Disney magic and festivities. Plus, unlock a commemorative trading pin at the end of your journey!

How It Works

Purchase your Key to Disneyland at select shops in Disneyland Park or at World of Disney in the Downtown Disney District. Explore Disneyland Park, looking for the 70th Celebration lock station in each land. Insert your Key to Disneyland into each lock to reveal an icon, light effect, and music for that land on your key. Unlock magic in all nine lands in Disneyland Park. Upon completion, find the Mickey Topiary Finale lock station by the entrance to Disneyland Park (near the Newsstand and tunnel), where your key will unlock more surprises — including 1 of 9 commemorative trading pins.

Are there any anniversary deals on tickets or hotel stays?

Disneyland Resort will offer a limited-time, multi-day theme park ticket for as low as $120 per day with a special 3-Day, 1-Park-per-day ticket, totaling $360. Guests may save even more — as low as $100 per day — with a special 4-Day, 1-Park per day ticket, for a total price of $400.

This Disneyland Anniversary Ticket Offer is on sale now for visits from May 16 to Aug. 14, 2025.

The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are also offering special savings to celebrate seven decades of Disney magic! Guests can stay and play in the heart of the magic at the Disneyland Hotel, The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, Pixar Place Hotel, and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and save up to 30% on select stays of four or more nights May 16- Sept. 26, 2025.

Head to the Disneyland website for all restrictions and details.