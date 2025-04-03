How many animated movies have you seen where you wanted to leap through the screen and take a bite of whatever they were eating? I vividly remember wanting to taste the cheesy pizza from A Goofy Movie and bite into the "Eat Me" biscuits from Alice in Wonderland. There are so many iconic food moments in Disney's massive catalog of movies, and now, you can actually taste some of them for yourself at Disneyland Paris' new fine dining destination: La Forêt Secrète par Jean Imbert at Disneyland Hotel.

On March 7, Michelin-starred chef Jean Imbert welcomed his first guests into the new restaurant, which is situated inside Disneyland Hotel at the heart of Disneyland Paris. The decor is meant to transport you to an enchanted forest setting where you feel like you might smell Snow White's pie cooling on the windowsill, her cottage just around the next bend. And yes, that is Disneyland Paris’ iconic Sleeping Beauty-inspired castle you can see in the distance!

Imbert himself was taken with the food in Disney's movies growing up, and his goal was to bring some of the most iconic dishes to life for guests.

"I have a very special connection with Disneyland Paris because all the magic of the films that I dream about comes to life here," he said in a press release. "My childhood memories strongly influenced this restaurant, particularly those of when I would come to the park, as well as my favorite films. I am thrilled to contribute to showcasing French gastronomy in Europe's number one tourist destination."

Two menus are available to diners: a five-course tasting menu and a three-course discovery menu, and the chef has, of course, created a special menu just for children. They can choose from many dishes, including Fairy Godmother's Soup, a comforting bowl of pumpkin and chestnut gnocchi. Or they can try "The Lantern Festival," a fish and chips dish inspired by Disney's Tangled. (In thrilling news, Alice's cookies are a dessert option for the kiddos.)

Take a closer peek at these iconic dishes... Dessert offerings: The Enchanted Apple, Princess Aurora’s Gateau, Lost Ark Shortbread, and Mickey’s Soufflé ©Disney Beauty & the Beast-inspired Mrs. Potts’ Brew ©Disney Little Jean’s Fruit Salad ©Disney Lady & the Tramp-inspired Tony and Joe’s Spaghetti ©Disney Aladdin-inspired Prince Ali’s Tagine ©Disney Remy’s signature dish from Ratatouille ©Disney INFO 1/6

The two adult menus include so many incredible dishes. Here are just a few standouts:

Under the Sea: a seafood starter of gently cooked langoustines and shellfish in a marinière style, garnished with caviar and sea jelly

a seafood starter of gently cooked langoustines and shellfish in a marinière style, garnished with caviar and sea jelly Mrs. Potts’ Brew: root vegetable ravioli in a savory vegetable and black truffle broth

root vegetable ravioli in a savory vegetable and black truffle broth Prince Ali’s Tagine: poultry ballotin stuffed with dates and dried fruits

poultry ballotin stuffed with dates and dried fruits Remy’s Ratatouille : ratatouille-style vegetables with tomato water and white balsamic condiment

: ratatouille-style vegetables with tomato water and white balsamic condiment Tony and Joe’s Spaghetti: slow-cooked veal, tomato veal jus, and Comté emulsion

slow-cooked veal, tomato veal jus, and Comté emulsion Lost Ark Shortbread: made with confit lemon and almond crumble, enhanced by ice cream and vanilla mousse, all drizzled with flowing caramel, inspired by the famous story of Indiana Jones

made with confit lemon and almond crumble, enhanced by ice cream and vanilla mousse, all drizzled with flowing caramel, inspired by the famous story of Indiana Jones Mickey’s Soufflé: made with Peruvian chocolate and hazelnut praline insert, and served with hazelnut ice cream

made with Peruvian chocolate and hazelnut praline insert, and served with hazelnut ice cream Princess Aurora’s Gateau: blueberry, vanilla, and Timut berry cakes

blueberry, vanilla, and Timut berry cakes The Enchanted Apple: almond biscuit with a light basil mousse and finely-diced apple, with dark chocolate garnish

"What I wanted to convey through the menu is this invitation to travel through their favorite experiences found at Disneyland Paris,” explained Chef Imbert. “I offer guests a journey from one story to another through food, from The Little Mermaid to Ratatouille, to Indiana Jones and Pirates of the Caribbean, always with respect for seasonal ingredients. With this menu, I hope guests will enjoy an enchanted break in an environment inspired by the legendary forests found in many Disney classics!"

The wine and champagne list will also showcase French winemaking practices from all the prominent regions.

La Forêt Secrète par Jean Imbert is open to everyone by reservation, including non-visitors of Disneyland Paris, every evening from Wednesday to Sunday. Their website recommends you call +33 1 60 30 20 50 as soon as possible to book reservations, which you can do 24/7 in English or French.

Now, if only we could convince Chef Imbert to open another La Forêt Secrète here in the U.S. Until then... who’s down for a trip to Paris?