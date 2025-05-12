It never gets any less cute, the way your dog tilts their head when you say their name, or how your cat comes pitter-pattering through the house with a little “brrrrow” after you call. It’s enough to make you wonder, do dogs and cats know their names? They definitely respond to them, but do they think it’s just another word for, “Hey, you with the fur, look over here?” Or, do they know that they are the Fluffy or Fido in question?

Do dogs know their names? What about cats?

According to Dr. Aimee Warner, resident veterinarian at Waggel, Cats and dogs pay special attention to their names, though they think of them differently. “Dogs demonstrate exceptional human vocal cue sensitivity — they connect their name sounds to both commands and rewards, and attention. Research indicates that cats learn to distinguish their name from other words that sound similar despite their independent nature. The response of pets to their names depends on their current motivation level.”

Pets don’t understand their names in the same way humans do, she points out. For your dog or cat, their name isn’t tied to a sense of identity. It’s more like any other cue you teach them — hearing their name signals to them that something important is about to happen, Warner says.

“The sound signals that a treat or a walk or a cuddle or your attention is about to follow. Pets learn to associate their name with specific responses through repeated exposure and tone variations in the same way they learn other words or commands,” she explains.

If you’ve ever had someone say your name in conversation, you know that it can elicit a positive feeling — maybe even butterflies if you’re crushing on the person who says it. Your pets also have a positive response when you say their name in an affectionate way.

“Dogs find great reward in hearing their name when spoken with a cheerful tone because they need verbal praise and social reinforcement to thrive. The combination of a soft, affectionate tone with their name creates a comforting and reassuring experience for cats, even though they do not display visible excitement,” Warner says.

Jenny Prevel, founder of D for Dog, believes that dogs not only know their own names, but recognize their family members’ names too.

“Think about how you refer to someone else in your home and use that name in a sentence directed at your dog. Watch how they respond. It might just be a glance in the right direction, but they’ll know who you mean,” she says. “Years ago, my husband and I adopted a little deaf dog. We taught him lots of words using hand signs, including one for each of our names. He’d go to the right person when we signed their name. I’ve no doubt dogs know not just their own names but ours too.”

So, while your pet may not feel like a Luna or Milo or understand their name as an identity, they know when you say “Luna” that it’s worth glancing your way to see what you’ll say or do next.