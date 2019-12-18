Parenting

400+ Unique Dog Names That Are So Much Cuter Than Spot Or Fido

by Team Scary Mommy
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
unique dog names
Victoria Marriott/ Getty

You did it. You’ve just adopted a dog, congratulations! Now comes the all-important task (besides doggy potty training): selecting the right name. When it comes to choosing a dog name, you want it to be special and fun just like your precious pooch. While some others might like Bella or Buddy, you want something different. We all want everyone to know that our pooch is the cutest of them all but the right name has a way of boosting that cuteness factor. Like the relationship you have with your pup, the name you give them should reflect how unique and special they are. After all, your dog is different and deserves the best name ever.

Dogs are family, so it’s perfectly normal to spend time choosing the right name for your pup. Sure, you can go with something classic and well known like Spike or King, but your dog isn’t just any dog. Your canine is special and looks at you like they know exactly what you’re thinking. Your dog deserves a name like no other, right? Lucky for you, we’ve collected a diverse list of unusual and unique doggo names that will leave you stuck with so many good choices. There is no one else like your pup, so why give them a run of the mill name? Here are the most unique dog names to help your pooch stand out at the dog park.

Caption Photo Gallery/Image Source/Getty Images

Looking for more puppy content for your dog mom journey? Check out our dog quotes page, best dog breed for families suggestions, girl dog name ideas, and more!

  1. Zamboni
  2. Briar Rose
  3. Ramen
  4. Beau Dacious
  5. Bear
  6. Reeses Puppycups
  7. Sitka
  8. Fancy
  9. Harry Poocher
  10. Lupin
  11. Willie Nelson
  12. Gryffindor
  13. Artoo Dogtoo
  14. Isabella Tortellini
  15. Tyrion
  16. Hashtag
  17. Espresso
  18. Blade
  19. Steve
  20. Muttley Crue
  21. Yoda
  22. Ginger Noodle
  23. Queso
  24. Poppy
  25. Macaroni
  26. Tater Tot
  27. Espresso
  28. Nacho
  29. Walnut
  30. Jalapeno
  31. Rhubarb
  32. Eggroll
  33. Enchilada
  34. Bagel
  35. Chamomile
  36. Marshmallow
  37. Lavender
  38. Rainbow
  39. WiFi
  40. Ripley
  41. Harley
  42. Diesel
  43. Riker
  44. Oakley
  45. Emerald
  46. Scarlett
  47. Pablo
  48. Petey
  49. Pixel
elenaleonova/E+/Getty Images

  1. Leto
  2. Lion
  3. Logan
  4. Melon
  5. Nora
  6. Ollie
  7. Oscar
  8. Pony
  9. Priya
  10. Rachel Ray
  11. Roller
  12. Sakura
  13. Brutus
  14. Astro
  15. Clifford
  16. Maynard
  17. Clooney
  18. Banksy
  19. Beyonce
  20. Coco Chanel
  21. Twyla
  22. Moon
  23. River
  24. Poet
  25. Twister
  26. Crystal
  27. Orion
  28. Cheech
  29. Lemon
  30. Cozy
  31. Dakota
  32. Wicker
  33. Star
  34. Randall
  35. Nell
  36. Kinsey
  37. Armadillo
  38. Apollo
  39. Barker
  40. Boomer
  41. Billy
  42. Sybil
  43. Yumi
  44. Leona
VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images
  1. Rodney
  2. Ming
  3. Ethan
  4. Nancy
  5. Oswald
  6. Eclipse
  7. Cherub
  8. Ursula
  9. Pixie
  10. Lovely
  11. Moana
  12. Ophelia
  13. Saskia
  14. Cricket
  15. Luna
  16. Jasmine
  17. Tahiti
  18. Gail
  19. Kendall
  20. Sappho
  21. Etta
  22. Damon
  23. Finn
  24. Fletcher
  25. Reese
  26. Wes
  27. Ainsley
  28. Bertram
  29. Hunter
  30. Parker
  31. Beauregard
  32. Xander
  33. Watson
  34. Amber
  35. Brick
  36. Sienna
  37. Inferno
  38. Crimson
  39. Ginger
  40. Scarlet
  41. Apricot
  42. Henna
  43. Sorrel
  44. Vixen
  45. Blaze
  46. Fox
  47. Phoenix
  48. Pumpkin
  49. Copper
  50. Africa
  51. Kai
  52. River
  53. Bubble
  54. Muffin
  55. Bagel
  56. India
  57. Button
  58. Baobab
  59. Peanut
  60. Paws
  61. Bounce
  62. Scruff
  63. Sniff
  64. Flynn
  65. Coal
  66. Onyx
  67. Ebony
  68. Emery
  69. Stealth
meaghanbrowning/RooM/Getty Images
  1. Raven
  2. Ink
  3. Vantablack (vanta)
  4. Sable
  5. Obsidian
  6. Shadow
  7. Panther
  8. Ash
  9. Granite
  10. Cinder
  11. Eclipse
  12. Morticia
  13. Cerberus
  14. Liquorice
  15. Sirius
  16. Presley
  17. Arlo
  18. Conan
  19. Avalon
  20. Harvest
  21. Sepia
  22. Ochre
  23. Straw
  24. Bear
  25. Zeus
  26. Ocean
  27. Orion
  28. Sabre
  29. Neo
  30. Ajay
  31. Alba
  32. Dzuwa
  33. Spectre
  34. Knight
  35. Eastwood
  36. Jackal
  37. Wolfgang
  38. Shasta
  39. Thor
  40. Shea
  41. Sedge
  42. Ziv
  43. Vanilla
  44. Prairie
  45. Moon
  46. Cheddar
  47. Lemon
  48. Barley
  49. Blondie
  50. Autumn
  51. Daffodil
  52. Kodiak
  53. Mocha
  54. Chestnut
  55. Cinnamon
  56. Copper
  57. Mahogany
  58. Walnut
  59. Muddy
  60. Coffee
  61. Nutmeg
  62. Earth
  63. Manilla
  64. Raisin
  65. Sparrow
  66. Cacao
  67. Umber
  68. Alberta
  69. Alexa
  70. Allegra
  71. Astrid
  72. Aurora
  73. Bambi
  74. Betty
  75. Beyonce
  76. Boots
  77. Britt
  78. Brooke
  79. Cinnamon
  80. Connie
  81. Cora
  82. Deja
  83. Delta
  84. Dixie
  85. Dory
meaghanbrowning/RooM/Getty Images
  1. Edna
  2. Ellie
  3. Enya
  4. Erma
  5. Eva
  6. Fawn
  7. Frida
  8. Gala
  9. Hermione
  10. Hope
  11. Ichigo
  12. India
  13. Inu
  14. Ivy
  15. Jade
  16. Jewels
  17. June
  18. Juno
  19. Kenna
  20. Kimchi
  21. Kizzy
  22. Lark
  23. Larsen
  24. Leah
  25. Lexi
  26. Lila
  27. London
  28. Lyla
  29. Maple
  30. Marge
  31. Matilda
  32. Maya
  33. Melody
  34. Mia
  35. Mila
  36. Myra
  37. Nixie
  38. Noodle
  39. Nora
  40. Nova
  41. Oline
Maria Korneeva/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Ophelia
  2. Paisley
  3. Pandora
  4. Paprika
  5. Pearl
  6. Piña
  7. Piper
  8. Piri
  9. Plum
  10. Pumperickel
  11. Reba
  12. Rianna
  13. Rogue
  14. Rose
  15. Ruby
  16. Rylee
  17. Saffron
  18. Sahara
  19. Santana
  20. Sierra
  21. Sona
  22. Star
  23. Sunday
  24. Sushi
  25. Talia
  26. Tawny
  27. Teal
  28. Tiggy
  29. Tonks
  30. Tyra
  31. Uma
  32. Ursula
  33. Verona
  34. Vida
  35. Wanda
  36. Waverly
  37. Willow
  38. Wren
  39. Xena
  40. Yuki
  41. Zuzu
  42. Male
  43. Abacus
  44. Aero
  45. Aladdin
  46. Albus
  47. Arthur
  48. Asher
  49. Axel
  50. Ayrton
  51. Baloo
  52. Baron
  53. Beckett
  54. Berkley
  55. Bertie
  56. Bowie
  57. Burger
  58. Byron
  59. Caesar
  60. Channing
Daniel Garrido/Moment/Getty Images
  1. Chard
  2. Cobi
  3. Coon
  4. Cornchip
  5. Cozby
  6. Daffy
  7. Dexter
  8. Dezi
  9. Diego
  10. Dodger
  11. Donkey
  12. Doodle
  13. Doug
  14. Eeyore
  15. Ethan
  16. Etsy
  17. Fang
  18. Ferdinand
  19. Flix
  20. Flynn
  21. Gatsby
  22. Genie
  23. Gidget
  24. Gromit
  25. Guinness
  26. Harper
  27. Henrik
  28. Hiccup
  29. Houdini
  30. Jax
  31. Kade
  32. Kong
  33. Lego
  34. Lenny
  35. Lennon
  36. Levi
  37. Lumiere
  38. Lupin
  39. Marvel
meaghanbrowning/RooM/Getty Images
  1. Miri
  2. Miyagi
  3. Mufasa
  4. Mugsy
  5. Nacho
  6. Nemo
  7. Nico
  8. Oatmeal
  9. Octavia
  10. Odie
  11. Odin
  12. Pepper
  13. PikePizza
  14. PorterPuck
  15. RemyRoyce
  16. RudolfScarface
  17. Scooter
  18. Seven
  19. Shmidt
  20. Sid
  21. Siri
  22. Skipper
  23. Sneakers
  24. Snuffles
  25. Sparky
  26. Sprite
  27. Stitch
  28. Sudoku
  29. Taco
  30. Tatum
  31. Tesla
  32. Thumper
  33. Vettel
  34. Wally
  35. Winston
  36. Woody
  37. Ziggy
SolStock/E+/Getty Images
  1. Meatball
  2. Stella
  3. Indie
  4. Sadie
  5. Zara
  6. Kaia
  7. Milo
  8. Olive
  9. Hazel
  10. Cleo
  11. Hugo
  12. Maverick
  13. Willow
  14. Gino
  15. Atlas
  16. Ember
  17. Rosa
  18. Pepper
  19. Juniper
  20. Theo
  21. Clementine
  22. Navy

