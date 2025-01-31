I love any new beauty routine gimmick. Jade facial rollers, ice rollers, blasting cold water on your tresses just before you get out of the shower — it always feels like a fun way to pour into yourself, even if it doesn’t really give you any benefits. Dry brushing is one of the latest skin crazes, specifically dry brushing to help combat loose skin. Whether you’ve lost some weight, been pregnant, or are just noticing some parts of your skin that you wish were a little more toned, it’s easy to see why dry brushing sounds like a great option. It’s fairly easy to do, doesn’t require a bunch of expensive creams or serums or tools, and it honestly feels great. But does dry brushing help with loose skin? Or is this one of those viral myths created by Big Dry Brush? After having three (large) babies, I’d love to know that my inner horse girl could tighten my leftover pregnant belly skin with a good brushing. (Neighhhh.)

What is dry brushing?

If you’ve seen a few TikTok videos or read a few “clean beauty routines” and still aren’t sure what dry brushing is, it’s pretty simple — you’re literally using a body brush on dry skin. That’s it. Dr. Brendan Camp, M.D., tells Scary Mommy that it’s meant to give you a full-body exfoliation and, like its cousin the ice roller, improve lymphatic drainage and blood circulation. Dry purshing can also potentially prime your skin for moisturizing, too.

Can dry brushing help loose skin?

The idea that rubbing down your body with a dry brush could help tone up any loose skin you have makes sense, right? Increasing blood circulation and helping with water retention in those areas feels like a win. But Camp says dry brushing isn’t really a permanent solution to tightening up your skin.

“Dry brushing can temporarily make skin look firmer and more toned as a result of increased blood flow, but this effect is short-lived,” he says. So while it won’t stay forever, if it’s something you want to try, you may notice at least some temporary results.

Can you fix loose skin?

Loose skin is incredibly normal, but can occur from aging, sun damage, or significant weight loss, Camp says. If you’re worried about it or feeling insecure, Camp recommends using daily sun protection to “limit the degradation of collagen and elastin proteins in the dermis that occurs as a result of UV radiation.” You can also make sure to priortize skincare ingredients that stimulate the production of collagen, like retinols and vitamin C. “In-office treatments such as microneedling, ablative laser treatments like CO2, and radiofrequency-based devices can stimulate collagen production and tighten skin,” Camp says.

Can you avoid loose skin?

Again, loose skin is normal and nothing to feel insecure or ashamed about. But there are some proactive ways to help avoid it, even if not entirely. Camp recommends a well-balanced, antioxidant-rich diet, along with little to no alcohol consumption and quitting smoking to help improve your skin’s overall health. By prioritizing exercise — any exercise you enjoy! — you can also tone your muscles, which can help skin appear taut and more firmed on the outside.

But if dry brushing is easy to add into your beauty routine, feel free to give it a whirl. It will do zero harm, and increased blood circulation through your body is always a good thing. Reveal your inner horse girl and get to brushing.