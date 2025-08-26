Does Makeup Setting Spray Actually Work, Or Did Marketing Get My Ass Again?

If you watch a makeup tutorial online, you’ll quickly notice that they all end the same way: with the creator on camera dousing their face with a setting spray in order to lock in their makeup and make it last all day. It seems counterintuitive that spraying a liquid all over your face would somehow not cause your makeup to run but actually give it longevity. So, I asked some experts: Does makeup setting spray actually work? Or, have we all fallen victim to another good gimmick?

Does setting spray actually work?

Yes, it does... if you’re using the right one, says Jennifer Goff, a cosmetologist and celebrity makeup artist with 20 years of experience. “Setting sprays are not just hype. The good ones will take your makeup from ‘cute for a couple hours’ to ‘flawless all day and night.’ One quick spritz and you’re locked in — whether you’re running errands, sweating under stage lights, or dancing until 2 a.m.”

When she first began her career as a makeup artist, Goff said actors on set all expected her to use setting spray, even though she didn’t much believe it would work. After enough requests, she tried it at home on herself and discovered it really did make a difference in her makeup’s longevity.

“Setting sprays work when they’re used properly. They’ll create a fine layer on top of your makeup that can help lock everything in place, minimize smudging from lipsticks and mascara, and also reduce makeup fading throughout the day,” says Melody Yuan, founder of K-beauty brand Skin Cupid.

How does setting spray work?

According to Yuan and Goff, makeup setting sprays contain polymers that form a lightweight film or “net” over your makeup. It’s like the top coat on your manicure, Goff says — it just holds everything on better and makes it resistant to sweat, humidity, and smudging.

There are also setting sprays that claim to make your makeup look more dewy or glowy, as well as those that mattify. Are these legit, too?

“Dewy and matte sprays can absolutely change the finish of your base makeup, just like foundation and concealer,” Yuan says. “Dewy sprays typically contain light-reflecting and hydrating ingredients that give the skin a radiant look, while matte sprays and powders can help absorb any excess oils and provide a more velvety finish. You can tailor which one you’d prefer based on whether you’re out in the day or night, whether it’s summer or winter, or even just your overall skin type.”

How To Use Setting Spray

You might see influencers spraying their setting spray on a sponge and dabbing it onto their makeup, or spraying their face and blotting with a sponge, or using any other method of application. But this should be the easiest step of your makeup routine, experts say.

“For most sprays, you simply mist it on and let it dry, hands off. But if you want to melt powders into the skin for a more natural finish, you can lightly press a damp beauty sponge over your face after spraying. Both methods work — it’s just about preference,” Goff says.

Yuan agrees. “Generally, setting sprays are designed to be misted on and left to dry naturally, so don’t use any sponges or try to rub it in with your makeup brushes. A few sprays across the face will help form an even layer that sets makeup in place.”

If you’re looking for an effective setting spray to add to your routine, Goff says she has tried it all and always returns to the One/Size On ‘Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray. “It’s cruelty-free, vegan, waterproof, long-wearing, and designed for all skin types. Once it dries, your makeup isn’t going anywhere for up to 16 hours,” she says.

So, if you’ve been convinced by social media that you needed a setting spray, you were actually kind of right — they do work, and they can help keep that makeup you worked so hard on right where you want it all day long.