Does anyone else have this problem? You do your makeup, put a little powder over top to keep it all in place, and pop on your mascara. Then, 45 minutes later, you happen to pass by a mirror and your mascara has smudged beneath your eyes? You don’t rub them, and your eyes haven’t watered. It’s just anywhere your lashes touch, they leave mascara behind. I’ve tried using more powder, waterproof mascaras, anything — and still they smudge. If you’re just as fed up as I am, fear not: I asked professional makeup artists what gives and how we can stop the raccoon eyes from happening.

Why does my mascara always smudge?

Do you have oily skin? “Natural oils that appear both beneath and above your eyelids cause your mascara to become smudged,” says Soraya Hawatmeh, founder of XPOSE Cosmetics. “The skin contact with your mascara causes many of these formulas to start degrading. When mascara interacts with chemical substances, it loses its structural integrity and starts transferring and smudging between your eyelids.”

It might also be a combination of the product you’re using and your technique, says Shirley Pinkson-Mañas, co-founder of Well People and head of education at e.l.f. Beauty. She says if you’re using a wet, creamy mascara formula, that can cause smudging. But if you have dry skin and are still experiencing transfer, it may be that your eye cream is the culprit.

“Apply your eye cream gently along your orbital bone, not directly on your lashes or too close to the lash line. If you overapply or get too close to the lashes, the oils from the cream can break down your mascara, making it smudge or flake as the day goes on.”

Techniques To Prevent Mascara Smudging

Here are all the tips and tricks Pinkson-Mañas and Hawatmeh use to ensure their own mascara lasts all day long, no touch-ups required:

Apply your mascara in thin layers, allowing the first to dry completely before adding the second. “For the record, most mascaras are designed for two layers,” Pinkson-Mañas says.

After you apply your mascara, use a clean spoolie to comb through your lashes. This separates them and removes excess mascara that might otherwise flake or smudge.

Set your undereyes with a light dusting of powder, or forego applying mascara to your bottom lashes altogether, to keep it off your bottom lid.

Start with clean, dry lashes, and consider investing in a mascara primer, Hawatmeh says. “The lash primer establishes a solid foundation that enhances the product's durability while the curling motion moves lashes away from your face to reduce contact and smudges.”

Remove excess mascara from the wand before applying it to your lashes.

Should I switch mascaras if mine always smudges?

If you’ve tried everything in this list, it may be time to go on the hunt for a new mascara. You could look for drier mascara formulas, Pinkson-Mañas says, and look for products marketed as “long-wearing” or “volumizing” to find the consistency she means. Waterproof mascaras are a great option due to their staying power, as they are resistant to environmental moisture and oils, Hawatmeh says. However, Pinkson-Mañas cautions that they can be harsh and drying to your lashes over time. So, proceed with caution if you feel like your lashes are brittle.

A tubing mascara might be worth a shot, too — this is Emmy award-winning makeup artist Nyssa Green’s recommendation: “Tubing mascara stays on and they don’t smudge. You won’t get fall off flakes, and they’re easy to take off as well.”