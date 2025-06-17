You know about it. You might even take it. You’ve definitely seen influencers talking about it in your social media feeds: Nutrafol is the hair supplement everyone online seems to be taking. But does Nutrafol really work, and do dermatologists actually recommend it? As someone whose hair is shedding a lot more lately — I don’t like seeing my part get this wide, y’all — I have definitely considered springing for it, but it’s not cheap stuff. So, I talked to some hair loss experts to get their opinions on the massively viral supplement.

Nutrafol offers five different formulas: one for women ages 18 to 44, a vegan version, one for women ages 45 and up, one for men, and one for those who are newly postpartum. The hero ingredients in the women’s formulas are saw palmetto, ashwagandha, marine collagen peptides, and curcumin. The brand claims that these products should all work together to create thicker hair volume, increase scalp coverage, and promote faster, stronger hair growth.

Does Nutrafol really work?

The ingredients are backed by research, experts say.

“Nutrafol consists of numerous ingredients that have some data supporting their use in hair loss. One component, saw palmetto, has been proven to help with pattern hair loss and works similarly to DHT-blocking medications like finasteride and dutasteride, which typically suppress hair thinning. Other components — such as vitamins, marine protein complex, and probiotics — work synergistically to create an ideal environment for hair to grow and help reduce inflammation,” says Dr. Viktoryia Kazlosukaya, a board-certified dermatologist, hair loss specialist, and the owner of Dermatology Circle in New York City.

“I’ve seen a wide range of patients — both women and men — benefit from Nutrafol when it’s part of a larger, personalized treatment plan,” says board-certified hair restoration physician Dr. Alan Bauman. “It can help stabilize excessive shedding, improve hair density, and support overall hair and scalp health.”

Do dermatologists actually recommend Nutrafol?

Bauman does recommend Nutrafol to some of his patients, but not as the sole treatment for their hair loss — it's usually one part of a larger plan tailored to the person's individual needs. (He also likes Xtresse gummies for people who can't swallow pills.) In her practice, Kazlosukaya says many of her patients "have seen great results with Nutrafol and are firm believers" in the product. She recommends it, but with a caveat:

"While I recommend Nutrafol, I always emphasize that getting the correct diagnosis is very important. There is no magic pill to cure hair loss. There are many different types, and it's essential to know what you're dealing with," she says.

The two most common types of hair loss are telogen effluvium, which is caused by a trigger (such as stress), and pattern hair loss, which is a genetic thinning, Kazlosukaya explains. If you're diagnosed with telogen effluvium, the solution is to address the underlying trigger, while pattern hair loss is most often treated with an FDA-approved medication like minoxidil, she says.

This is an important distinction to make, Kazlosukaya says. "Supplements like Nutrafol are not FDA-regulated. While some patients do see a benefit, the data is not very robust, and not everyone will respond."

You should also always speak to a doctor — whether that be your primary care physician or, in this case, a dermatologist or hair loss specialist — before taking a new supplement. "Supplements may cause harm, just like medications can. Nutrafol should not be used by pregnant women. Some data suggests it may increase bleeding risk before major procedures, and there has been one report of elevated liver enzymes leading to liver toxicity. So if you don't feel well while taking it, inform your healthcare provider."

Bauman seconds this, emphasizing that saw palmetto is not suitable for those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to conceive. "Like any supplement or medication, there's always a possibility of interactions or side effects, depending on your unique health profile. That's why it's so important to consult with a board-certified hair restoration physician before starting or stopping any hair loss treatment or supplement. What works for one person may not work for another, and a personalized plan built around your individual needs, goals, lifestyle, and medical history is the most effective and safest path forward."

In short, you'll definitely want to talk to your doctor about your hair thinning and get to the root (sorry) of why you're losing hair. Supplements could help with some causes but won't fix others, and for some people, taking them carries extra risks. But if your doctor does OK you to take Nutrafol, it sounds like these experts think it's a solid option.