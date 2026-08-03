With Fourth of July in the rearview mirror, we have officially made the shift from mid-summer into late-summer, which means that it’s almost time to get back into a routine. Sad as it may seem, it’s time to start thinking less about long pool days and what book to read, and more about preparing backpacks, lunchboxes, and… the family dog.

Wait a second, what?

While getting your kids in the groove of earlier mornings might be top of mind for back-to-school, Dr. Amy Pike, a board-certified veterinary behaviorist at Animal Behavior Wellness Center in Virginia, says it’s important to extend that preparation to your four-legged friend, too.

In fact, Pike says the biggest mistake families can make is assuming that their dog will be fine without adequate preparation. “Ideally, we should prepare them well in advance of a major transition,” Pike tells Scary Mommy. “We need to get them back on the school routine schedule, which includes an earlier wake-up time and more time spent home alone.”

Don’t worry; your dog won’t ask for new clothes and sneakers! But it’s important to remember that back-to-school is a major life change for them, too. A little preparation now can help prevent stress, anxiety, and unwanted behaviors once the house suddenly gets a whole lot quieter.

In order to best prepare your dog for back-to-school, the American Kennel Club recommends that you:

Start the routine early: Go ahead and shift wake-up times, walks, meals, and alone time before the start of school.

Go ahead and shift wake-up times, walks, meals, and alone time before the start of school. Keep dogs mentally stimulated: Use puzzle toys, frozen treat toys, and hidden treats to prevent boredom.

Use puzzle toys, frozen treat toys, and hidden treats to prevent boredom. Plan bathroom breaks: Know how long your dog can comfortably wait, or arrange a midday potty break.

Know how long your dog can comfortably wait, or arrange a midday potty break. Try calming background noise: Leave on a TV, radio, or dog-specific sound machine if your pup gets anxious.

Leave on a TV, radio, or dog-specific sound machine if your pup gets anxious. Prioritize morning exercise: A long walk or active play session before the day really gets rolling can help your pup rest while you're away.

A long walk or active play session before the day really gets rolling can help your pup rest while you're away. Make departures low-key: Avoid dramatic goodbyes and use a favorite toy or treat as a positive distraction.

Pike says that while it can happen, not all dogs will react to a household shift like back-to-school.

“It really depends on the dog,” Pike says. “Most dogs really thrive off of structure and predictability, and the school year is often much more structured and routine than the summers.”

Dogs who lack resilience to change, as well as dogs that suffer from separation-related behavior, such as separation anxiety, will suffer more during major transitions like this.

“(Situations where) the family is at home all day during the summer months, and then returns to work and school in the fall — this can be very stressful for the dog,” Pike says. “And dogs who have never experienced similar transitions before. For example, if this is the first year the kids will be in school and parents will work outside the home, those dogs may be more prone to stress due to lack of experience.”

The veterinary behaviorist says the biggest signs that your dog is experiencing anxiety include lack of appetite, restlessness, destruction of household items, house soiling (urinating and defecating in the home), and even vomiting and diarrhea. “Anxiety can present with numerous different symptoms,” Pike explains, adding that it’s important to keep an eye on cues your dog may be using.

And yes... this may mean dusting off that old monitor you had stowed in the garage.

“We recommend that people set up a video to monitor their dog for signs of anxiety when left home alone,” she says. “This is because subtle signs of stress, such as pacing, panting, vocalization, won't be noted without video monitoring, and if the anxiety is left untreated, it could significantly worsen over time.”

Pike encourages families identifying some of these behaviors in their dog to talk to their veterinarian sooner rather than later.

“Dogs do not grow out of their anxiety,” she says. “If there are any signs of stress associated with these changes, please seek advice from your veterinarian right away.”